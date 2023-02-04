These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

PSki17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44m8zF_0kcKzEt800
Gainesville, Florida.Photo byClaribel O'Boyle / UnsplashonUnsplash

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.

While Florida's overall violent crime rate is below the national average (383 for Florida per the Florida Health Department versus a 398.5 score for the nation,) several counties within its borders actually see a rate much higher. While one often associates higher crime with denser, urban areas, the counties with the highest violent crime rates don't necessarily fit that mold. We'll look at each of them below, using the latest full-year data from the Florida Health Department.

3. Alachua - rate of 748.9 per 100,000 residents

Alachua County is primarily known for its county seat of Gainesville, which is often considered to be something of a "college town" due to the University of Florida's presence there and the 52,000+ students that come along with it. Nearly half of the county's 278,000 residents reside in Gainesville, and it forms the economic hub for the neighboring communities.

Unfortunately, crime seems to be plaguing the area. Not only is the violent crime rate nearly double that of the national average, but it has consistently increased since 2016, according to the state. Additionally, Alachua County and Gainesville police departments are both among those lacking individual crime data, case closures, and other data for the most recent years through Florida's Department of Law Enforcement.

The most recent data available - from 2020 - does not paint a pretty picture, either. Alachua County and Gainesville departments combined to close only 23% of rape cases, 44% of robberies, and 52% of aggravated assault cases. Not only are residents more likely to be a victim of crime, but the criminal is also more likely to get away with it. Despite that, the county continues to grow by about 12% each Census period.

2. Jefferson County - rate of 755.2 per 100,000 residents

Many residents may not be familiar with Jefferson County, and those who are may be surprised to find this smaller, rural county on our list. Located in the northern portion of the state, Jefferson County isn't far geographically from the state capital of Tallahassee, but it is a very different area.

With its largest town of Monticello having a population of just over 2,500 residents, Jefferson County is sufficiently rural that the entire area does not even contain a traffic light. Unfortunately, that seemingly serene landscape doesn't prevent crime from occurring within its boundaries.

Like Alachua, Jefferson County has a violent crime rate that's nearly double the national and state averages. But, unlike Alachua County, Jefferson has a much stronger record when it comes to solving or closing those crimes. The County Sheriff's Office had a 100% clearance rate for homicides last year, as well as clearing 75% of aggravated assaults. Of note as well was that the county had zero robberies recorded for 2021.

Those comparatively strong numbers - along with the fact that violent crime had generally been decreasing prior to the last few years - lead us to believe that Jefferson County may not occupy this undesirable list for much longer.

1. Levy County - rate of 1,116.9 per 100,000 residents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18y5CW_0kcKzEt800
Paynes Prairie, located halfway between Alachua and Levy Counties.Photo byJoshua Cotten / UnsplashonUnsplash

While many likely expected to see the urban Miami or Broward Counties occupy this top spot, it's actually the relatively rural Levy County that holds the dubious distinction of being the most violent county in Florida. Located just southwest of Alachua, that places two of Florida's highest-crime counties right next to each other.

The race, it turns out, isn't even close. With a violent crime rate that is nearly triple the state and national averages, Levy has been #1 for several years. Aggravated assaults are particularly common, but the area is also plagued by an unusually high amount of sexual-based offenses and other, pettier crimes as well.

If it's any consolation to the rural Levy, their officers do seem well-equipped to solve the crimes that come their way. With a clearance rate of 100% on homicides, 67% on sex crimes, and 60% on robberies, Levy departments are faring far better than those in the neighboring Alachua County. Still, given that the crime rate has held relatively steady at these levels for several years, it appears much work is left to be done for law enforcement in this area.

That concludes the round-up of Florida's most dangerous counties. Those looking to move to the area or find a safe, comfortable community to call home may be better suited elsewhere in Florida - most of the state, after all, is safer than average. With crime an unfortunate but always-present part of life, doing the right research can make all the difference for residents both new and old.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Crime# Tourism# Real Estate# Police# Safety

Comments / 159

Published by

Financial field by trade. I sort through all the public records so that you don't have to. Keeping up to date on events both local and national in scale.

New York, NY
894 followers

More from PSki17

Florida State

As Insurance Carriers Leave Florida, State Legislature Introduces New Insurance Law

Florida's insurance market has not been in good condition for some time. Progressive began opting out of existing policies in 2021, citing the state's massive insurance fraud problems and increasing storm damages. Two others - Southern Fidelity Insurance and Weston Property & Casualty - became insolvent, forcing their customers to find new policies. Seeing the adverse impact business in the state was having on its competitors, United Property & Casualty announced plans to leave three hurricane-prone states, Florida included.

Read full story
36 comments
Camden County, NJ

Can New Jersey Still Be Affordable? These Counties Are The State's Cheapest

Affordable and "New Jersey" are two items rarely seen paired together in a sentence. With the highest property tax rate in the nation, relatively high transportation costs, and proximity to New York City and Philadelphia, it's no wonder that the state doesn't make anyone's list of affordable places to live.

Read full story
2 comments
Miami, FL

Meals To Remember: These Fine Dining Restaurants Are Miami's Finest, According to Diners.

Florida's economy has long attracted residents from all corners of the nation. Between a vibrant tourist economy, tropical climate, mild winters, and lower taxes, there are plenty of things to love about the state. One of the benefits of having such a varied culture comes out in another of Florida's assets: the food!

Read full story

Considering a Move on a Budget? Avoid These Expensive States.

It's no secret that housing has gotten more expensive in the past few years. Both rental and home ownership costs hit record highs in 2022, leaving many would-be homebuyers behind the curve. Many residents have even been priced out of the housing market entirely.

Read full story
1 comments
Hudson County, NJ

Lavish Living: These Three Counties Are New Jersey's Most Expensive for Homebuyers.

New Jersey has long had a reputation as a safe haven for those seeking cheaper real estate in exchange for a longer commute. With recent trends in taxes and home prices, however, that may no longer be the case.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Bargain Hunting: These 5 Florida Counties Have the Cheapest Home Sales Values

Florida - the nation's fastest-growing state - has been called a microcosm of the United States as a whole. Wide-ranging demographics, wealth, geography, and real estate prices make Florida one of the nation's more varied and diverse states. It's no wonder, then, that so many people are looking to move there.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.

Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.

Read full story
53 comments

Control of Congress Remains Undetermined As Midterm Elections Draw Near

The United States could soon have a split legislature, at least if the current political forecasts hold true. With the midterm elections fast approaching, pollsters and political pundits seem unsure which direction the country will take when it comes to their elected leaders.

Read full story
6 comments

Biden: "Mistakes Get Made...Could End in Armageddon."

President Biden continued to discuss worst-possible outcomes this week as he sat down for an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper. Biden, who took some criticism last week for similar verbiage, didn't back away from that same language when prompted by Tapper.

Read full story
58 comments

Housing Market Continues to Freeze up as Fed Rates Pressure Lenders

The previously red-hot U.S. housing market may finally be sizzling out. With steadily increasing interest rates dampening demand, many local markets are beginning to see price concessions. This trend initially started in the early summer months but has become more pronounced recently. Affordability concerns at higher interest rates push many would-be buyers out of the market, leaving less demand for sellers trying to maximize the value of their properties.

Read full story
1 comments
Collier County, FL

Collier County Patrol Blotter: 147 Arrested Week Ending 8/28

The Collier County Sheriff's Office wrapped up another eventful week, recording 147 arrests between August 22nd and August 28th, according to public records. This represents a moderate decline compared to the year overall, which has so far seen totals in the 150-160 range.

Read full story
2 comments
Naples, FL

Naples Real Estate Market Begins to Cool Off

After two years of steady and steep inclines, those looking for housing in Naples may finally get a minor reprieve. According to data from real estate giant Redfin, the Naples market is beginning to show several signs of slowing down. Many of these indicators, like listing price decreases and increasing supply, are often the first warnings of a cooling market. Sales and price figures tend to lag behind these other, smaller trends.

Read full story
4 comments
Collier County, FL

Collier County Patrol Blotter: 146 Arrested Week Ending 8/7

The Collier County Sheriff's Office wrapped up another eventful week, recording 146 arrests between August 1st and August 7th, according to public records. This represents a moderate decline compared to the year overall, which has so far seen totals in the 150-160 range.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

U.S. COVID Deaths Remain Steady Despite New Variant

COVID virus visualization.Fushion Medical Animation / Unsplash. More than two years into the pandemic, scientists and public health officials alike expressed alarm when yet another new variant began to emerge this summer. The variant, BA.5, quickly became the most dominant strain and comprised more than 50% of new cases by early July, according to Yale Medicine. Vaccine producers began working on boosters to address the new variant, and healthcare professionals braced for the worst.

Read full story
7 comments
Seattle, WA

U.S. Housing Market Begins to Show Warning Signs

Aerial view of houses.Maximillian Conacher / Unsplash. The years of a scorching-hot housing market may finally be coming to an end. With mortgage demand cratering, the cost of ownership rising, and some metros reporting their first price decreases in years, market watchers are beginning to voice concerns about the state of our real estate market.

Read full story
22 comments
Charlotte County, FL

111 Cases Up For Arraignment in Charlotte County on Monday, August 1st

Charlotte County's criminal court system is set for a busy day this coming Monday, with 111 separate cases set for arraignment for 73 different individuals according to public records. Monday is typically a busy day for the court system in terms of sheer volume, and this week is no exception. While jury trials, some civil matters, and traffic issues are resolved throughout the week, the majority of arraignments are conducted on Mondays.

Read full story
Naples, FL

Naples Real Estate Market Shows Some Signs of Cooling Off

The red-hot real estate market may finally be seeing a temperature adjustment. At least according to the latest data by real estate giant Redfin. Per the Redfin data center, the median sales price for Naples dropped by $25,000 in June of 2022, bringing the median price down to $625,000 from the all-time high of $650,000 recorded the month prior. That figure represents a $130,000 premium compared to the Miami market and a full $234,000 premium over the Tampa area.

Read full story
Charlotte County, FL

Charlotte County Patrol Blotter: 96 Arrested Week Ending 7/24

Charlotte County Sheriff's Officers concluded another week of policing the community on July 24th, with officers arresting a total of 96 individuals according to public records. That total is in line with previous weeks in the relatively calm Charlotte area and represents a significantly smaller figure than the 198 arrests reported in neighboring Lee County for the same period.

Read full story
1 comments
Lee County, FL

Lee County Patrol Blotter: 198 Arrested Week Ending 7/23

Lee County finally got a brief reprieve last week with the department recording 198 arrests according to public records. This also represents a significant decrease of 23.55% over the same period last year when officers recorded 259 arrests. The number still remains higher than neighboring Collier County, which saw only 141 arrests during the same week.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy