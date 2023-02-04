These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.

While Florida's overall violent crime rate is below the national average (383 for Florida per the Florida Health Department versus a 398.5 score for the nation,) several counties within its borders actually see a rate much higher. While one often associates higher crime with denser, urban areas, the counties with the highest violent crime rates don't necessarily fit that mold. We'll look at each of them below, using the latest full-year data from the Florida Health Department.

3. Alachua - rate of 748.9 per 100,000 residents

Alachua County is primarily known for its county seat of Gainesville, which is often considered to be something of a "college town" due to the University of Florida's presence there and the 52,000+ students that come along with it. Nearly half of the county's 278,000 residents reside in Gainesville, and it forms the economic hub for the neighboring communities.

Unfortunately, crime seems to be plaguing the area. Not only is the violent crime rate nearly double that of the national average, but it has consistently increased since 2016, according to the state. Additionally, Alachua County and Gainesville police departments are both among those lacking individual crime data, case closures, and other data for the most recent years through Florida's Department of Law Enforcement.

The most recent data available - from 2020 - does not paint a pretty picture, either. Alachua County and Gainesville departments combined to close only 23% of rape cases, 44% of robberies, and 52% of aggravated assault cases. Not only are residents more likely to be a victim of crime, but the criminal is also more likely to get away with it. Despite that, the county continues to grow by about 12% each Census period.

2. Jefferson County - rate of 755.2 per 100,000 residents

Many residents may not be familiar with Jefferson County, and those who are may be surprised to find this smaller, rural county on our list. Located in the northern portion of the state, Jefferson County isn't far geographically from the state capital of Tallahassee, but it is a very different area.

With its largest town of Monticello having a population of just over 2,500 residents, Jefferson County is sufficiently rural that the entire area does not even contain a traffic light. Unfortunately, that seemingly serene landscape doesn't prevent crime from occurring within its boundaries.

Like Alachua, Jefferson County has a violent crime rate that's nearly double the national and state averages. But, unlike Alachua County, Jefferson has a much stronger record when it comes to solving or closing those crimes. The County Sheriff's Office had a 100% clearance rate for homicides last year, as well as clearing 75% of aggravated assaults. Of note as well was that the county had zero robberies recorded for 2021.

Those comparatively strong numbers - along with the fact that violent crime had generally been decreasing prior to the last few years - lead us to believe that Jefferson County may not occupy this undesirable list for much longer.

1. Levy County - rate of 1,116.9 per 100,000 residents

Paynes Prairie, located halfway between Alachua and Levy Counties. Photo by Joshua Cotten / Unsplash on Unsplash

While many likely expected to see the urban Miami or Broward Counties occupy this top spot, it's actually the relatively rural Levy County that holds the dubious distinction of being the most violent county in Florida. Located just southwest of Alachua, that places two of Florida's highest-crime counties right next to each other.

The race, it turns out, isn't even close. With a violent crime rate that is nearly triple the state and national averages, Levy has been #1 for several years. Aggravated assaults are particularly common, but the area is also plagued by an unusually high amount of sexual-based offenses and other, pettier crimes as well.

If it's any consolation to the rural Levy, their officers do seem well-equipped to solve the crimes that come their way. With a clearance rate of 100% on homicides, 67% on sex crimes, and 60% on robberies, Levy departments are faring far better than those in the neighboring Alachua County. Still, given that the crime rate has held relatively steady at these levels for several years, it appears much work is left to be done for law enforcement in this area.

That concludes the round-up of Florida's most dangerous counties. Those looking to move to the area or find a safe, comfortable community to call home may be better suited elsewhere in Florida - most of the state, after all, is safer than average. With crime an unfortunate but always-present part of life, doing the right research can make all the difference for residents both new and old.