Housing Market Continues to Freeze up as Fed Rates Pressure Lenders

PSki17

Houses

The previously red-hot U.S. housing market may finally be sizzling out. With steadily increasing interest rates dampening demand, many local markets are beginning to see price concessions. This trend initially started in the early summer months but has become more pronounced recently. Affordability concerns at higher interest rates push many would-be buyers out of the market, leaving less demand for sellers trying to maximize the value of their properties.

With rates at their highest levels in 10 years or more, the weakening market comes as no surprise to most industry professionals. The Mortgage Banker's Association is currently anticipating that total home sales will fall roughly 17% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2022, according to their latest market forecasting report. A larger share of those remaining buyers are anticipated to be cash purchases, however. The same forecast report calls for a nearly 52% reduction in 1-to-4 family mortgage originations for the same quarter.

The overall weakness in housing has spread even to the rental industry, where apartment demand fell in the 3rd quarter for the first time in the 30+ years that such figures have been tracked. According to RealPage analytics, the median asking price for rent declined in September of 2022 - the first such decline since December of 2020. While that represents bad news for many landlords, several market watchers have also praised this as a positive development. Organizations had previously been warning of an impending affordability crisis in apartment rentals. Such a crisis could be alleviated slightly if rents began to fall.

Homeowners have not been immune from a weak market's effects, either. High-end real estate and luxury homes have experienced the steepest price declines so far, but most major metros are seeing sale price declines according to real estate giant Redfin. Some, like the Seattle, Washington area, have seen price declines of $75,000 or more since June of this year alone. For buyers who purchased homes at the top of the market or utilized programs that allowed for a limited down payment, these declines in value risk putting their homes underwater when compared to their mortgage balances.

Demand is anticipated to continue weakening for at least the next quarter as interest rates continue to rise, reducing the number of people who will qualify for new home purchases. The Mortgage Banker's Association forecast calls for fewer mortgage originations in both 2022 and 2023 as the market adjusts to the new financing reality.

Unfortunately for prospective buyers, any gains made up by price concessions are likely to be lost when accounting for the more expensive mortgage rates. Housing prices remain high compared to most any historical period, even after the recent price drops. While not a consolation for any American buyers, it is worth noting that the markets in the U.K. and Australia are facing similar struggles. Supply chain and labor issues brought on by the pandemic still remain partially unresolved, further complicating the picture in real estate markets internationally.

Market watchers continue to follow the Fed's guidance and behavior closely, believing that the near-term future of the real estate market will be tied tightly to future rate hikes.

