Collier County Patrol Blotter: 147 Arrested Week Ending 8/28

The Collier County Sheriff's Office wrapped up another eventful week, recording 147 arrests between August 22nd and August 28th, according to public records. This represents a moderate decline compared to the year overall, which has so far seen totals in the 150-160 range.

Most arrests were for fairly "typical" offenses. Examples include probation/parole violations, out-of-county warrants, invalid driver's licenses, and minor drug possession charges. Officers also recorded several arrests for court violations such as failure to appear for scheduled hearings or sentencing. These types of charges account for over half of the weekly arrest totals.

Naturally, that does not preclude more serious crimes from occurring. One such example occurred on Wednesday, August 24th when Collier County officers arrested Reynier Garcia. According to the booking report obtained through public court records, Garcia (33, of Naples) had been using drugs throughout the week, causing violent hallucinations. Garcia's girlfriend stated to officers that she had been physically abused each of the past six days.

Garcia subsequently retrieved a firearm stored in the house and began gesturing in his girlfriend's direction, according to the report. Per the witness statement, After pressing the barrel against the victim's chest, Garcia fired a .45 caliber round into the bedroom wall while the couple's five and ten-year-old children were present. Garcia, for his part, admitted to officers that he was using cocaine but didn't feel that the shadows and noises he was hearing were due to drug use. Officers ultimately arrested Garcia on battery, strangulation, and firearm discharge charges.

Officers also saw several arrests this week for illegal harvesting of endangered plants. While such charges may sound unusual to some, Florida has a multi-million dollar palm berry market. Many transient workers and others attempt to capitalize on the demand for the allegedly medicinal berry by harvesting them off of private lots, protected land, and other locations. As a result, officers routinely record arrests for these infractions. This particular week saw four such occurrences.

The busiest day of the week for officers was Friday, August 26th when officers recorded 24 arrests. Wednesday (August 24th) represented the slowest day of the week with only 16 arrests. In total, 17 arrests were alcohol-related, while drug possession and minor offenses made up the bulk of crimes seen this week. One individual was arrested for trafficking in fentanyl, and several fraud/impersonation charges rounded out the week.

Those seeking more information can contact the Collier County Sheriff's Office or locate public records through the links provided above.