Collier County Patrol Blotter: 146 Arrested Week Ending 8/7

The Collier County Sheriff's Office wrapped up another eventful week, recording 146 arrests between August 1st and August 7th, according to public records. This represents a moderate decline compared to the year overall, which has so far seen totals in the 150-160 range.

Most arrests were for fairly "typical" offenses. Examples include probation/parole violations, out-of-county warrants, invalid driver's licenses, and minor drug possession charges. The Immokalee area in particular sees a disproportionate number of arrests for nonvalid driver's licenses and other similar charges, and this week was no exception.

That does not mean that the week was without its more serious offenses, however. On Sunday, August 7th, officers arrested 19-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez on homicide and other charges in connection with a motor vehicle incident earlier that day. According to the booking report obtained through public court records, Hernandez (of Pompano Beach) was riding in a vehicle with three other teens when they pulled alongside another vehicle. Hernandez pointed a gun at the other vehicle and fired. Fortunately, no injuries were sustained by the would-be victims.

After receiving the report, Naples officers (along with Miccosukee Police) intercepted Hernandez's vehicle and conducted a felony traffic stop. In addition to the gun and homicide charges, officers discovered roughly 61 grams of marijuana, per the arrest report. As no one individual would claim ownership of the drug, all vehicle passengers were charged with possession of the marijuana. The passengers - Ashanti Colins, Ezekiel Vega, and Jalen Stevens - were arrested and processed by Collier County officers on-site.

Arson and armed robbery rounded out the more severe offenses seen by police this week. The arson case involved what appeared to be a mental health crisis, in which a man believed he needed to set cars on fire in order to "kill the devil", according to the booking sheet obtained through public records. The armed robbery occurred when Jayshawn Nau, 20, of Naples, arranged a Facebook Marketplace transaction for a necklace only to hold the seller at gunpoint once the "purchase" was conducted.

According to the booking sheet, this latest incident was just one in a series of such robberies being conducted through Facebook by the alleged perpetrator, Nau. Two victims of those previous robberies also confirmed Nau as the offender through a photo array.

The busiest day of the week for officers was Wednesday, August 4th when officers recorded 36 arrests. Tuesday (August 3rd) represented the slowest day of the week with only 10 arrests. This broke a previous trend in which Thursday and Monday had been the busiest and slowest days, respectively. That trend had been ongoing for several weeks prior to this latest activity.

Those seeking more information can contact the Collier County Sheriff's Office or locate public records through the links provided above.

