Charlotte County Patrol Blotter: 96 Arrested Week Ending 7/24

Charlotte County Sheriff's Officers concluded another week of policing the community on July 24th, with officers arresting a total of 96 individuals according to public records. That total is in line with previous weeks in the relatively calm Charlotte area and represents a significantly smaller figure than the 198 arrests reported in neighboring Lee County for the same period.

The difference in figures between the counties is not at all surprising given Charlotte's longstanding reputation as one of the safest counties to live in Florida. Per the Florida crime database, Charlotte is the 6th-safest of Florida's 67 counties, having a violent crime rate of 201.9 per 100,000 residents. Comparatively, Lee County's rate of 269.2 for the same statistic represents a 33.33% higher crime rate. Even high-cost Collier County records more violent crime than Charlotte.

Given those figures, it is not surprising to see that the majority of arrests by Charlotte County officers this week were of a minor or nonviolent variety. Most common were out-of-county warrants for offenders wanted elsewhere, followed by probation violations and failure-to-appear warrants. The latter two are particularly common nationwide, as a missed appointment or insufficient funds to pay fees associated with monitoring are all it requires for an offender to get on officers' radar. This week was no exception.

Of the other crimes committed this week, roughly 10% were for DUI, or driving under the influence. Several more were recorded for minor drug possession charges and simple assault or battery. Not all offenses were so minor, however. Jacqkeem Johnson was arrested on July 22nd and charged with sexual battery of a minor child of which he was the custodian. Officers also recorded two separate arrests for animal neglect and torture of animals.

The Sheriff's Office also charged one individual with drug trafficking this week. Rachel Gray of Port Charlotte was charged with one count of trafficking in an opiate-based narcotic on July 19th. Such narcotics have been plaguing the entire country, with the CDC going so far as to declare the opioid problem an epidemic. It seems Charlotte County is not entirely immune from its effects either.

Pursuant to the 4th, 5th, and 14th Amendments, all suspects are considered innocent until proven otherwise in a lawful trial. Those seeking more information on these arrests can use the public records link below or contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.