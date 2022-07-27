Lee County Patrol Blotter: 198 Arrested Week Ending 7/23

Police lights Pixabay / Pexels

Lee County finally got a brief reprieve last week with the department recording 198 arrests according to public records. This also represents a significant decrease of 23.55% over the same period last year when officers recorded 259 arrests. The number still remains higher than neighboring Collier County, which saw only 141 arrests during the same week.

While this is somewhat typical for Lee County, where the violent crime rate is historically about 14% higher than its neighbor Collier and a full 30% higher than Charlotte to the north, it does represent a slow week overall. The figures can be misleading, however. Many of the arrests officers made this week were for out-of-county warrants, meaning the crimes actually occurred elsewhere and only the arrest took place in Lee.

Aside from the warrants from other counties and those arrests related to probation or court violations, officers saw the "usual" assortment of offenses. Many were for minor/misdemeanor drug possession, simple assault, or petit theft. As is often the case, alcohol-related offenses were also common. Officers processed 24 separate individuals for driving under the influence during the week, as well as several disorderly intoxication offenses.

Monday the 18th was the busiest day of the week by a large margin, with officers recording 42 arrests that day. The slowest days were Friday and Wednesday, with 20 arrests on each of those days.

In addition to the more "typical" crimes, officers encountered a few offenders of a more severe variety during the course of their week. Two individuals - Robert Mercado of Fort Myers and Mark Tolliver of Cape Coral - were charged with drug trafficking. The most interesting case of the week was perhaps that of Sykema Kyles, who slipped out of her handcuffs and climbed out a police cruiser window while being held for vehicle theft and indecent exposure. Kyles eventually resurfaced at the police station to turn herself back in.

Those seeking more information on any of this week's arrests can access the Sheriff's Office page in the link above or research public court records here.