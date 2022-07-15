Proposed 394-Unit Rental Development Begins Permit Process in Naples

Collier County, already among the fastest-growing counties in the nation, is set to get a little bit larger. Public records show that permitting has begun for the excavation and development of a new 394-unit rental development along Hacienda Lakes Parkway in Naples. The planned development is set to border the existing Milano Lakes structures near Collier Boulevard.

The permits and approval process are handled by the Collier County Growth Management Division. This includes everything from the planning process (including landscaping) down to signage and individual electrical, roofing, and other building permits. As of July 15th, the project, titled Azalea Park, appears to still be in the planning stage, though excavation permits have been processed as well.

As it presently stands, the complex is to include 34 residential buildings in addition to a garage, leasing office, and "amenities" building. Per the site plan submitted with the application, the 34 buildings will divide the 394 units into roughly even numbers, with a total of 736 bedrooms between them all. Parking is planned to accommodate roughly a car per bedroom, with 712 parking spaces anticipated. This includes 42 handicap parking accommodations.

In total, the plans call for 16 studio or "efficiency" apartments, 112 one-bedroom apartments, 184 two-bedroom apartments, and 74 three-bedroom apartments. The 5,600-square-foot clubhouse will include a 1,560-square-foot swimming pool in addition to other guest amenities.

Environmental permits have already been granted but are in the process of being modified to accommodate a small adjustment to existing lakes on the property. Studies reviewing the impact to local school districts and traffic flow in the area are also available to the public through the permit application. Planning for utilities and water retention is still ongoing.

Questions or comments regarding the project can always be directed to Collier County's Growth Management Department.