Collier County Patrol Blotter: 153 Arrested Week Ending 7/9

Summer may represent the "off-season" for South Florida, but Collier County Sheriff's Officers had a busy week nonetheless.

Officers recorded 153 arrests for the period of July 3rd to July 9th, according to public records. Compared to average numbers year-round, that represented a fairly busy week for officers. Still, it actually marked a 6.7% decline from the previous week's 164 arrests.

While many arrests were for fairly minor offenses such as probational violations or out-of-county warrants, officers also saw many drug violations of a more severe variety. Fentanyl continues to be a problem in the county, with multiple arrests for the lethal opiate on July 7th alone, including the arrest of Kayla Marlow for trafficking in the substance.

Drug overdose deaths, primarily from strong opiates such as heroin and fentanyl, have increasingly plagued the United States as a whole. The CDC currently defines the wave of overdoses as an epidemic, and Collier County has not been immune to its effects. While possession charges for cocaine, marijuana, and amphetamines remain the most common offenses, officers still encounter the deadlier opiates regularly in Collier County.

The busiest day of the week was Thursday, July 7th when officers recorded 36 arrests. Monday (July 3rd) represented the slowest day of the week with only nine arrests. This continued a pattern that began the week prior, in which Thursday and Monday were again the busiest and slowest days respectively.

Despite the recent uptick, Collier County remains one of the safest counties in Florida based on the violent crime rate statewide. Collier's rate of 237.9 per 100,000 people is nearly half that of Miami Dade's and is significantly lower than the neighboring Lee and Monroe counties, as well. It also remains steeply lower than the United States' violent crime rate as a whole, which currently stands at 398.5.