$250 Million Great Wolf Lodge Project Breaks Ground in Naples

Image of prospective Naples Great Wolf Lodge. Great Wolf Lodge - Public Domain - Press Release

Collier County is one step closer to its latest tourist attraction as construction began on the upcoming Great Wolf Lodge facility in East Naples on July 14th. The project, when complete, is anticipated to cost a quarter billion dollars and include a trademark water park in addition to a 500-suite hotel on premises. The park will be located not far from another recent addition to Collier's leisure and tourism industry - the Paradise Sports Complex.

Between the indoor water park and other attractions, the site is expected to have a full 162,000 square feet of entertainment for visitors. The Great Wolf Lodge brand may be familiar to those who've lived elsewhere - the company currently operates 19 locations, with the planned Naples addition and another in Maryland bringing their total operations up to 21 parks. The company is currently projecting a 2024 opening date for the Naples location.

Often considered to be a "sleepy" or quiet town, Naples has taken steps in recent years that put the area more in-line with some of its more tourist-friendly neighbors. While still far removed from the party scene of the east coast of Florida, recent additions like the aforementioned Paradise Sports Complex and upcoming waterpark are sure to bring more business - and people - to the town.

Southeast Florida has long been considered a tourist destination. Naples, Marco Island, and the Everglades represented a self-appointed "Paradise Coast" on tourism brochures and advertisements. These recent developments are in line with that existing philosophy and serve to add some destinations for a more active type of traveler.

With a total economic impact of over $2 billion, tourism plays an outsized role in Collier County's economy. Per the tourism development council, over 38,500 jobs in the county are specifically related to the tourism and leisure industries. These latest developments should be welcome news to those businesses in the area that depend on visitors, particularly following several lackluster travel years due to the global pandemic.