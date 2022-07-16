Banks Set Aside Credit Reserves for Anticipated Recession Losses

Market watchers have long been warning of an upcoming recession for the United States, and it appears financial institutions are beginning to take firm actions to prepare for such an event.

In their most recent earnings release on July 14th, JP Morgan announced a $1.1 billion reserve for anticipated credit losses associated with an economic downturn. CEO Jamie Dimon highlighted "geopolitical tension, high inflation, and waning consumer confidence" among other reasons for the cautionary outlook in the earnings press release.

Nor is JP Morgan alone in reporting bad news to investors. Bank of America, Citigroup and others in the financial sector are widely expected to report similar defensive measures in their respective earnings reports and calls.

While low interest rates spurred a lending boom in the early stages of the pandemic, the sharply rising rates being set by the Fed to combat inflation are dampening that demand. Recent reports show demand in the mortgage space absolutely cratering to its lowest level in 22 years. When combined with the pressure placed on consumers from rising prices, the environment doesn't look optimal for either financial institutions or the average consumer.

The recent earnings and less-than-optimal outlook come as no surprise to investors who've been watching the financial sector. JP Morgan (JPM) fell more than 3% after reporting its earnings, bringing the year-to-date decline to over 30%. Bank of America's stock is down more than 33% already in 2022, and other financials haven't fared much better. The market overall is down a little over 20% year-to-date as of the market close on July 14th, based on the S&P 500's performance.