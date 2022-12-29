Social Media Influencers: Eating Bushmeat, Endangering Wildlife, and Animal Abuse for Views

pangolin Photo by unsplash

There's a fine line between respecting cultures and protecting endangered species and avoiding diseases. Where do we draw the line? There are many travelers like Anthony Bourdain that eat street food consisting of scorpions, crickets, biltong (exotic jerky meat), ostrich, cuy (guinea pig/rodent), ghoulal (snails), snake, mopane worms, balut (bird fetus), sea sponge, lizard, live seafood, a-ping (tarantulas), and more!

A Chinese vlogger, Wang Mengyun, dined on Bat soup in Palau. Phonchanok Srisunaklua, a Thai influencer was arrested for eating a protected Lesser Asiatic yellow bat. She apologized to the viewers. A Chinese food vlogger with eight million followers, Tizi, was investigated by police for allegedly eating an endangered baby great white shark. Tizi often consumes rarely eaten animals. A Chinese "Influencer," Wang Can's account was removed with over 500,000 followers. Wang Can used chopsticks to eat a live wasp which caused him pain and severe swelling. Three Squeaks (live rodents) is a Chinese dish. The meal consists of a garnished plate with a centerpiece of wiggling baby mice waiting to be eaten alive. There are several viral videos showing people biting the heads off of birds for views. Miss Nigeria and a guest feasted on a grass cutter (giant rat). Later a Nigerian dog farm was toured. The 4-star Beatrice Hotel in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) had smoked baby chimpanzees on the menu. The hotel claimed that they used to sell it but forgot to remove it from the menu. Chimpanzee has been illegal to offer on menus for fifteen years the hotel is ten years old. Jessica Nabongo aka J. Nambowa and Sal Lavallo feasted on endangered pangolin meat during an Instagram live. Both had a lot of excuses. "We thought it was an armadillo." "Sal made me do it." "We didn't know it was endangered." "It's not endangered, it's protected." The pangolin is indeed an endangered wildlife species. Africa Geographic exposed Jessica Nabongo and Sal Lavallo for glorifying the eating of pangolins in a Gabon restaurant. A bushmeat enthusiast, Nabongo says "People have told me that Gabon has some of the best bush meat." "You're basically eating a dinosaur," then Nabongo and Lavallo laugh. In fact, Nabongo turned the experience into an alliance with National Geographic (an organization supposedly interested in endangered species). Nabongo shared the angry threats after eating an endangered species to gain sympathy. The other accounts have been removed but Nabongo and Lavallo's accounts and influence have survived. They both continue to eat bushmeat on Instagram live but the videos vanish before the criticism beyond their core fans becomes deafening.

