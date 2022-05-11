Elon Musk Has Promised to Reverse Donald Trump's Twitter Ban

Elon Musk has promised to reactivate Donald Trump's Twitter account if his takeover of the social media platform is successful.

Elon Musk promises to lift Trump's Twitter ban once the agreement is finalized and condemns Trump's ban as "morally wrong." The sun/the-sun.com

Musk has offered $44 million (€41 million) to buy Twitter, but the deal must still be approved by shareholders and financial regulators.

According to the South African-born entrepreneur and world's richest person, the decision to ban former US President Donald Trump from Twitter was "morally wrong and flat-out stupid."

"I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice," Musk said. "So, I think this may end up being frankly worse than having a single forum where everyone can debate. I guess the answer is that I would reverse the permanent ban."

Musk has indicated that if he were to obtain control of the social media site, he would modify content moderation regulations, alleging that they are harmful to free speech.

Why was Trump banned from Twitter?

Following the brawl in the US Capitol in January 2021, Twitter banned Trump from the platform. Trump supporters launched a last-ditch attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost to former Vice President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Trump had regularly agitated against the election results on Twitter, falsely claiming extensive voter fraud in Biden's favor. The US House of Representatives impeached Trump for the second time after allegations that he incited violence at the Capitol through his social media statements.

Following the riot, Twitter suspended Trump for "incitement to violence." Since then, Trump has mostly spoken with supporters and the general public through remarks from his office, as well as infrequent rallies.

Even if Musk takes control of Twitter, Trump has stated that he will not return to the social media platform.