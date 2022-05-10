Scots lottery players among 10 biggest UK winners as Tuesday's jackpot set at £184 million

On Tuesday, one lucky player might win the UK's largest ever jackpot, a heart-stopping £184 million EuroMillions reward.

There have only been 14 jackpot winners over £100 million in National Lottery history, and two of these winners are Scots natives.

Scots couple celebrate their massive win daily record/dailyrecord.co.uk

Here are the top ten UK lottery winners, all of whom won in EuroMillions draws, and what they did with their prize.

Anonymous, £170,221,000

In October 2019, the highest National Lottery winner to date won £170 million after matching all the numbers in a Must Be Won draw.

Colin and Chris Weir, £161,653,000

Colin and Chris Weir of Largs, North Ayrshire, won the lottery in July 2011, making them the greatest winners in the UK at the time.

Colin invested £2.5 million of his income in Partick Thistle FC, which resulted in one of the stadium's stands being named after him. He later bought a 55 shareholding in the club, which he intended to leave to the local community after he died. At the age of 71, he died in December 2019.

In 2013, the couple established the Weir Charitable Trust and donated £1 million to the 2014 Scottish independence referendum. Colin died the same year that they divorced.

Adrian and Gillian Bayford, £148,656,000

Adrian and Gillian Bayford of Dundee won 190 million euros (just over £148 million) in a EuroMillions draw in August 2012.

According to The Mirror, the couple bought a Grade-II listed estate in Cambridgeshire, complete with cinema and billiards room, but it was sold in 2021, some years after they split.

Anonymous, £123,458,008

In June 2019, the fourth-largest National Lottery winner won a Superdraw rollover jackpot but chose not to announce their prize.

Anonymous, £122,550,350

In April 2021, one lucky anonymous ticket-holder won more than £122 million after nine rollovers.

Anonymous, £121,328,187

A Superdraw jackpot rollover provided another of the UK's top 10 lottery winners with their riches in April 2018.

Frances and Patrick Connolly, £114,969,775

Frances, a former social worker and teacher, established two charitable foundations after winning about £115 million on New Year's Day 2019. She thinks that she has already donated £60 million to charities and friends and family.

Anonymous, £113,019,926

This ticket-holder surged to the top of the National Lottery rich list when they won their fortune in October 2010, despite dropping several places since then.

Anonymous, £111,540,000

In June 2021, the single winning ticket for the Superdraw jackpot was sold in the U.k.

Anonymous, £109,915,000

In February of this year, in the first Superdraw of 2022, the most recent entrant into the National Lottery's top 10 winners' list won the EuroMillions prize.