Saturday, day 3, wrap up New York Comic Con with an exclusive from the team of Ghost Hunters.

NYCC 2021 Ghost Hunters Michele Schultz/News Break

Paranormal investigators and stars of Discovery+ new season featuring the original team Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango, Shari DeBenedetti including Amy Bruni, and Adam Berry streaming Sunday, October 31, #Ghostober.

Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11, day 3 of New York Comic-Con talk with Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango, Shari DeBenedetti, Amy Bruni, and Adam Berry on their spiritual encounters, the scariest:

After your spiritual encounter, does religion play a part, or does it not?

Dave Tango:

Depends on the person? For me, it does not. But, I think what we're dealing with is more science-based. I feel like it's something that people talk about demons and things that goes into that religious aspect, but what are they really.

Shari DeBenedetti:

I'm very spiritual, but I'm not religious. You know, I mean, I believe in angels and, you know, and all of that, but I'm not.

Steve Gonsalves:

I respect all religions, but I am Catholic. But it doesn't play into my investigating at all unless at something peculiar nasty.

Adam Berry:

I think religion is one of those things we always bring up. This season we asked a spirit, ''do you believe in god?'' because he was not a religious man. Now he passed away ''do you believe in god?'' and he says ''yes''. We've don't know what that is? Religion exists in book form, and people practice it, but one specific, the bible, for instance, does not regulate an entire world. Whatever in that bible the people believe the bible, believe that book. And if you don't believe in any of the books, you may act differently in the afterlife, so religion does play a part. We had spirits ask us for a pray we given it to them. We've don't know what it is? We may say the lord's pray or something universal recognizable we can't pretend to know what their religion is if we don't have factual historical information based on that.

Amy Bruni:

It motivates how we handle investigations, for sure. We do have spirits talk about heaven, hell, God. What does that even mean for us? Do they still have the same belief system in the afterlife? We do know a lot of people rely on religion to deal with the idea. We're all going to die one day. It's an important part of our investigations.

What was the scariest encounter that you had to leave?

Dave Tango:

Usually involved an animal or a wall. Something trying to attach us physically, but as far as paranormal go, if something is happening? I'm staying. I want to experience it. I want to know this is happening, well, one instant I do say one case from a long time ago I went into a casemate in Fort Mifflin, Philadelphia I was down there for five minutes, and for whatever reason, I felt threatened. I'm not psychic, I don't go by that stuff, but I felt something was there that wanted to hurt me. That was the only time I had to leave.

Steve Gonsalves:

Not for me. Not the paranormal. Not yet. I left other reasons.

Shari DeBenedetti:

Like Bats. {laughs}

Steve Gonsalves:

Bats. spiders. {spiders}

Adam Berry:

Oh, god! There was a case in season three, or four, Waverly Hills.

Amy Bruni:

Waverly Hills. I will say, was a Tuberculosis Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky was an instant on the 4th floor we're talking to, we bringing up the story of this man who might be haunting that area. And it was a tragic story. The activity was starting to happen.

Adam Berry:

Horror movie.

Amy Bruni:

It was like a horror movie. We're sitting in this hallway, and we feel this breeze, and just the windows open. We hear footsteps coming down the hallway, and right, there I look up, this man appears and disappears. He's staring at me angry looking. I've never seen that happen before, and I was like, ''oh my god! I can't believe that happen''. He saw the end part.

Adam Berry:

The end of it.

Amy Bruni:

Where I was standing at this man, and there was something about, I have seen apparitions before, but there was something about that one was very discerning, and I remember at the end, I held on to Adam, and I can walk out like this I don't want to see that again.

Adam Berry:

I walk her down the hallway, and we get to the stairs, and she goes, "okay, I'm good." I was like ''I can't wait to come back''. She goes ''I don't know about that. I don't know how long''.

Amy Bruni:

I might need a minute.

Adam Berry:

What was interesting about that? What was scary? I say horror movie the recognition of the activity led up to that the wind. We notice it as a crew, and you hear leaves blowing, footsteps/ Oh my god, footsteps. And, then it happens and there gone. It's something you try to rationalize. That skeptic brain for us. What was that? And, you can't figure it out.

Amy Bruni:

I saw some of it. Did I create that? Every time you see something like that ''I am hallucinating''.

Adam Berry:

The crew felt the reaction and witnessed everything. Waverly Hills. There is a lot of cases we've done. Those moments specifically the profound, give us the energy, the desire to keep going.

A new season of Ghost Hunter begins streaming Halloween, October 31, on Discovery+ as part of the cross-brand programming #Ghostober.

#NYCC #NYCC2021

The original content from NewsBreak Creator Program! Join today to publish and share your content.