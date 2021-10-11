New York City, NY

New York Comic Con 2021 Exclusive - Y: The Last Man

Day three, wrap up New York Comic Con, give an exclusive from Y: The Last Man showrunner and two of the stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rI5Fo_0cN5CTRH00
NYCC 2021 Y: The Last Man Promotional PosterMichele Schultz/News Break

Yesterday, Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to five, day 3 of New York Comic Con, bring a Y: The Last Man exclusive where episode 11 stream on October 11 on FX Hulu.

Five words would describe the series?

Olivia Thirlby:

I think I don't know if this is going to be five words. But a single question or thought is I think I would say what happens when everything falls apart?

Elliot Fletcher:

I don't know five words. That's hard. I feel like yeah, similar to yours is like every choice you make has a consequence. There's no you can't avoid that.

What was the reason adapt this comic-book series? How does this compare to today's world, or does it not?

Eliza Clark:

I mean, I love the book. I read it 12 years ago. I wanted to be the person who adapted it. But when it came up. I was nervous about doing something that could be interpreted-- as a centralist. I did not want to make a show that equated chromosomes with gender. So you know, I thought it was an, I forget your question. But I think like, we wanted to make something that felt current while maintaining the sort of fun and road trip and adventure of the central characters while broadening the horizon and getting to know characters like this one.

