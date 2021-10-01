The Hills Are Alive With Screams! New York Comic Con Exclusive Debut

It is horrifying how far some people are willing to go to be happy?

Source Don't Hide PR

One day ago, September 30, 2021, ComixTribe announced Happy Hill #1, a new vacation setting horror thriller written by acclaimed writer Rich Douek (Sea of Sorrows, Road of Bones) and co-writer and artist Joe Mulvey (Wailing Blade), with colors by Chris Sotomayor , and letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou .

Rich Douek stated:

I am so excited to be working with Joe again and on Happy Hill. The best part of co-writing it with him is to be able to bring both of our twisted imaginations to the party! I love what we are creating here, and I am sure you will too.

Source Don't Hide PR

The comic takes place at an elegant resort, hence, Happy Hill in the Catskill Mountains of New York, where the guests leave truly happy. Many never leave? Wyatt Willows is obsessed with the place. And its connection to the horned masked figure most people think is an urban legend, but he knows real and deadly. When a child goes missing on the grounds of Happy Hill, the investigation uncovers dark secrets hidden and an unstoppable supernatural menace aiming to make this vacation permanent.

Joe Mulvey told:

I can not wait for everyone to check out (or check into) Happy Hill. This story trapped inside my head for the last few years, and being able to finally bring it to life alongside such stellar talents as Rich Douek, Chris Sotomayor, Tyler James, and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou has been mind-blowing. If a fun, supernatural horror adventure with a kick of comedy sounds up your alley, then Happy Hill #1 is the perfect getaway destination for you!