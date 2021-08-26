Luxury Eco-friendly Swimwear to Make a Debut NYFW This Fall 2021

In a New York minute, Voglia Swimwear showcases the collection premiere this year New York Fashion Week.

Ah, New York fashion week, the convention for those who attend the Javits Center either in September or likely October.

Announced on August 1, 2021, Voglia Swimwear would be close out 2021 to showcase their spaced-out collection next month with a scale production company, The Society Fashion Week. The luxury swimwear and lingerie veteran Ashley-Victoria Smith launch the line back on July 1, 2020. Smith put out: 'educate consumers on our fashion waste by helping make better sustainable choices within our wardrobe.'

Styles and names after the women who Smith is inspired by, such as include The Audrey (Audrey Hepburn), The Mia (Mia Hamm), and The Anna (Anna Kournikova).

Voglia is to wish a cleaner and healthier world create from regenerated materials found such as old fishing nets, plastics, collecting to produce fabric help clean up our oceans and save marine life. Proceeds from sales benefit the Role Foundation with the local community. For, Smith took inspiration a few years back in 2017.

I saw my models walking out from a landed spaceship with smoke coming from the sides at New York Fashion Week in NASA-inspired swimwear, Nicki Minaj song Starships was playing, and the smell of coconut oil lingered in the air.

A sizzler event will take place on Saturday, September 11, 10:30 a.m., at South of Hudson, the day where the city recognition for what happened years before.