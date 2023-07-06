New Program Helps Parent and Educators

Parenting workshops will be offered virtually and in-person by Project Self-Sufficiency. Photo by Project Self-Sufficiency

Project Self-Sufficiency announces the launch of the Smart Parents, Strong Communities public health initiative for parents, healthcare professionals, educators, and caregivers of children up to the age of five. The Triple P Positive Parenting Program incorporates one-on-one consultations, group meetings, online support, and in-person classes addressing a wide range of topics targeted to the individual needs of parents and educators. The series aims to address the social and emotional health of parents and children, reinforce social connections, promote knowledge of parenting and child development, and provide concrete support in times of need.

The multi-pronged initiative incorporates virtual workshops and in-person events. Online classes for parents will address strategies to encourage positive behavior, partner support and coping with stress. In-person workshops focusing on positive parenting and raising competent, confident, resilient children will be held throughout the community at libraries, schools, social service agencies, and churches. More in-depth presentations regarding specific parenting issues, such as disobedience, aggression, mealtimes, toilet training, and bedtime strategies will also be held at various sites in the community and in partnership with pediatricians and other healthcare providers and education professionals. The program also offers support for early childhood educators who will be invited to attend online workshops to address child development and other issues.

The on-site, in-person programs will be offered in both English and Spanish. Educational materials will be distributed at Project Self-Sufficiency, community events, and be offered via the agency’s websites and social media channels.

The curriculum is used in more than 35 countries and has been shown to work across cultures, socio-economic groups and in many kinds of family structures. “’Triple P’ gives parents simple and practical strategies to help them build strong, healthy relationships, confidently manage their children’s behavior, and prevent problems from developing,” explains Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon. “The parenting strategies featured in ‘Triple P’ help improve communication between parents, reduce the stress associated with raising young children, and boost parents’ confidence.”

The Smart Parents, Strong Communities initiative fits seamlessly into Project Self-Sufficiency’s roster of programs for families, including the agency’s home visitation programs, on-going community education and training services, job skills training programs targeted to women, high school diploma preparation for teens and young adults, and the central intake hotline to guide residents to resources for a variety of needs. Participants will also have access to the food pantry, career training and employment services, childcare and preschool, health awareness and education, adult education, information, referral and advocacy, and basic needs assistance.