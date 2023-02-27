Non-Profit Agency Receives Prestigious Accreditation

Project Self-Sufficiency

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DL9uy_0l1OpzLc00
Project Self-Sufficiency's team of home visitors help expectant and new parents.Photo byProject Self-Sufficiency

Healthy Families America (HFA), an affiliate of Prevent Child Abuse (PCA) America, recently granted accreditation to Project Self-Sufficiency for the agency’s Healthy Families program, one of the agency’s three home visitation programs which aim to improve children’s health, nutrition, and developmental outcomes. The prestigious accreditation underscores the high quality of Project Self-Sufficiency’s home visitation services, which are targeted to low-income families who are pre-natal or who are parenting a child under the age of three. The stringent accreditation process takes about a year to complete and requires that the agency meet or exceed twelve different critical standards, grounded in nearly 30 years of research, including corporate operating procedures and the quality of the visits made to each participating family. Project Self-Sufficiency’s accreditation was expedited this year due to the high quality of its programming.

HFA is a signature program of PCA America that has been providing home visiting services for more than 25 years. HFA connects with families through community partners like hospitals, pediatricians, and non-profit organizations to help expectant and new parents find the answers to common questions about their child’s development. Meetings take place within the familiarity and convenience of the family’s own home. HFA is an accessible, voluntary, and well-received service.

Once a family elects to participate in Project Self-Sufficiency’s Healthy Families home visitation program, they will receive visits approximately once a week, depending on the age and health of their children. Typical visits from a home visitor usually last about an hour and include a discussion about topics such as health, nutrition, and developmental milestones. Home visitors receive extensive training in a wide range of potential issues for new parents, including caring for a crying baby, proper nutrition, healthy child development, partner relationships, and stress management. Project Self-Sufficiency’s home visitors rely on the Nurturing Parenting and the Parents as Teachers curricula to help participating families.

“Project Self-Sufficiency’s Healthy Families home visitation program is an important component of the agency’s services to low-income families in Sussex and Northern Warren Counties,” commented Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon. “Families who participate in the home visitation program are also able to take advantage of the other services we provide, such as parenting skills workshops, legal education, and career and employment programs. We have always been proud of the home visitation services provided by Project Self-Sufficiency, and this accreditation demonstrates the strength of our commitment and the high quality of our services.”

Approximately 200 families are currently being served by Project Self-Sufficiency’s home visitation programs. In addition to the Healthy Families initiative in Sussex and Warren counties, the agency also offers the Parents as Teachers program to families in Sussex and Hunterdon counties. The agency’s Nurse Family Partnership program is available to pregnant women and new parents in Hunterdon, Sussex, and Warren counties. Families are referred to Project Self-Sufficiency’s home visitation program by a variety of local medical and social service agencies. Interested participants can enroll online, at https://www.projectselfsufficiency.org/pregnancy-help-sussex-warren-nj, or by calling 973-940-3500.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# help for pregnant women# help for new parents# free parenting advice# maternal child health

Comments / 0

Published by

Project Self-Sufficiency is a community-based non-profit organization which specializes in services for low-income families in northwestern New Jersey. Programs offered at Project Self-Sufficiency include family literacy education, computer training and job placement services, assistance with parenting skills, childcare, counseling and advocacy, referrals, and help with emergency basic needs. To donate or for more information about the programs and services offered by Project Self-Sufficiency, visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org or call 973-940-3500.

Newton, NJ
112 followers

More from Project Self-Sufficiency

Newton, NJ

Free, New and Gently Used Prom Dresses Availble

Teens are invited to select free, new, or gently-used prom dresses and accessories from the popular “Sister-to-Sister” Prom Shop hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency. Formal wear including prom dresses, bridesmaids’ dresses, gowns for mothers-of-the-bride, evening bags, jewelry, wraps and shawls, as well as shoes in good condition are all available at no charge. All items are displayed in a boutique-like setting on Project Self-Sufficiency’s Newton campus, and space is available for dresses to be tried on. The public is invited, and no appointment is needed. The “Sister-to-Sister” Prom Shop will be open March 27th, 28th, 29th, 30th, and April 3rd, 4th, and 5th,3:00 – 7:00 p.m.; March 31st and April 6th, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.; and April 1st, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Read full story
Franklin, NJ

Franklin Library to Host Trauma Support Workshop

The Franklin Branch of the Sussex County Library will host a Connections Matter workshop facilitated by Project Self-Sufficiency, Tuesday, March 7th, 5:00 p.m. The session will address the issues surrounding adverse childhood experiences; the workshop is free and open to the public. The Franklin Branch of the Sussex County Library System is located at 103 Main Street, Franklin, New Jersey.

Read full story
Hackettstown, NJ

Hackettstown Welcomes PSS Journey with Grand Opening Celebration

Hackettstown’s Trinity United Methodist Church was the site of a festive grand opening celebration for Project Self-Sufficiency’s mobile services vehicle, PSS Journey. The renovated recreational vehicle is outfitted with refrigeration, computer workstations, counseling, and classroom space, and is now bringing free wi fi, food, diapers, and access to essential resources to Hackettstown twice a month. The retrofitted RV allows Project Self-Sufficiency services to be brought to locations where residents may not have easy access to personal vehicles or public transportation; in addition to the Trinity United Methodist Church in Hackettstown, the rotating schedule includes stops in Franklin, Hopatcong, Netcong, and Vernon.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

Academic and Work Skills Training Programs Enrolling Now

Spaces are still available in Project Self-Sufficiency’s “Higher Opportunities for Women” employment skills training program as well as in the agency’s New Jersey Youth Corps program for high school dropouts. Both programs are free; eligible applicants are invited to call Project Self-Sufficiency, 973-940-3500, or enroll online at www.projectselfsufficiency.org. In-person training takes place at the agency’s Newton campus, 127 Mill Street. Classes for both programs will begin at the end of February.

Read full story

International Night of Celebration Benefits Project Self-Sufficiency

The Hudson Farm Club will host a local celebration of the internationally acclaimed “Open That Bottle Night” in support of Project Self-Sufficiency on Saturday, February 25th, 6:00 p.m. The unique event was conceived more than 20 years ago by the former authors of the Wall Street Journal’s “Tastings” column, John Brecher and Dorothy Gaiter. This year’s affair will include fine wines, sumptuous food, and an auction. Musical entertainment will be provided by the jazz quartet Meant to Be. In addition to the excellent wines which will be available, participants are also invited to bring their own bottle of wine along so that they can share their story about its origin with the other guests. The event will be hosted by Peter and Cynnie Kellogg, Blake and Cathy Ellman, and Lou and Kathy Esposito.

Read full story
Sussex County, NJ

Chili Open Golf Classic Welcomes Return of R.E.N.O. the Band

Preparations are being finalized for the annual Chili Open Golf Classic fundraiser to be held on the grounds of the Sussex County Fairgrounds on Saturday, February 4th, including the return of the popular 7-person rock ensemble, R.E.N.O. the Band. Proceeds from the nearly 20-year-old event will benefit Project Give Shelter, a new Project Self-Sufficiency initiative to help Sussex County residents who need emergency temporary shelter or stable housing.

Read full story

Virtual Program Supports Trauma Survivors, Promotes Prevention

Project Self-Sufficiency will continue the workshop and discussion series, “Connections Matter”, designed to facilitate the conversation about issues surrounding Positive & Adverse Childhood Experiences (PACEs), with virtual sessions in English, Thursday, February 9th, 2:00 p.m. and in Spanish, Thursday, February 16th, 2:00 p.m. Both workshops are free and open to the public; interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 for log-in details.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

New and Gently-Used Prom Dresses Needed for Distribution to Teens in Need

Project Self-Sufficiency is seeking donations of new and gently used formal wear, including prom dresses, bridesmaids’ dresses, gowns for mothers-of-the-bride, evening bags, jewelry, wraps and shawls, as well as shoes in good condition for display in the agency’s annual “Sister-to-Sister” Prom Shop. The dresses must be dry cleaned and on a hanger. In the shop, which is housed on Project Self-Sufficiency’s Newton campus, gowns and accessories are displayed in a boutique-like setting, and teen girls are invited to select shoes, wraps and jewelry to complement their dress. The Sister-to-Sister Prom Shop will be open during select dates in the spring.

Read full story
Hackettstown, NJ

PSS Journey Comes to Hackettstown

Project Self-Sufficiency’s mobile services vehicle, PSS Journey, has added Hackettstown to the roster of municipalities it visits on a rotating basis. Although visits have already begun, a festive grand opening celebration will be held on Tuesday, February 14th, 10:00 a.m. – noon. The Trinity United Methodist Church, 213 Main Street, Hackettstown, serves as the hosting site for the RV.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

Evensong to be Presented in February

Christ Episcopal Church in Newton will offer Choral Evensong on Thursday, February 2nd, 7:00 p.m. in celebration of Candlemas, the Feast of the Presentation of Jesus, and the Feast of the Purification of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Evensong, the choral version of the Evening Prayer liturgy used in the Anglican tradition, will be sung by the Christ Church Newton Senior Choir under the direction of Music Director Joe Mello. Christ Church is located at 62 Main Street in Newton.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

Workshop Explains Impact of Childhood Trauma on Development

Parents, caregivers, and other community providers are invited to learn how childhood trauma impacts physical and neurological development and discuss methods for improving health and well-being across the lifespan at a virtual Understanding ACEs workshop hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency, Thursday, January 26th, 2:00 p.m. The virtual “Understanding ACEs: Building Self-Healing Communities” presentation will address the neurological and biological effects of adversity on development and its corresponding impact on the health of the overall population. Tips for protection, prevention, and promoting resilience within the community will also be discussed. Interested participants are invited to call Project Self-Sufficiency, 973-940-3500, for log-in details.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

Job Skills Training Program for Women Launches in February

Project Self-Sufficiency announces that the next session of its popular employment skills training program, Higher Opportunities for Women (HOW), will launch February 21st. The 16-week HOW Program combines intensive computer skills training with classroom instruction and on-the-job experience. Curriculum prepares women who have been out of the work force or underemployed to seek entry-level office administrative positions. Classes will operate Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the agency’s campus, located at 127 Mill Street in Newton. Open Houses about the Higher Opportunities for Women program will be held at 10:00 a.m., January 13th, January 23rd, February 13th; 1:00 p.m., January 17th; 2:00 p.m., February 8th; and 5:00 p.m., January 31st and February 2nd. Interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 or visit https://www.projectselfsufficiency.org/higher-opportunities-for-women to enroll.

Read full story
Sussex County, NJ

High School Diploma Program Launches in February

Enrollment for the next session of the New Jersey Youth Corps program at Project Self-Sufficiency is underway. The sixteen-week program launches in February and gives those who have not completed high school the opportunity to boost their literacy skills, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, obtain on-the-job work experience, and transition into a career, college or the military. Interested participants are invited to attend an Open House hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency to learn more about the New Jersey Youth Corps and to complete an application. Open Houses will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesdays, January 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st, and February 7th, 14th,0 and at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, January 11th, 18th, 25th, and February 1st, 8th, and 15th.

Read full story
Sussex County, NJ

Chili Open Golf Classic Raises Funds for Housing Initiative

Bruce Tomlinson, Bill Kovach, and Ned Miller prepare the course for the Chili Open Golf Classic at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.Photo byProject Self-Sufficiency. Plans are underway for the annual Chili Open Golf Classic fundraiser to be held on the grounds of the Sussex County Fairgrounds on Saturday, February 4th. Proceeds will benefit Project Give Shelter, a new Project Self-Sufficiency initiative to help Sussex County residents who need emergency temporary shelter or stable housing. The nearly 20-year-old event was recently handed off by the United Way to Project Self-Sufficiency. “We are grateful for the opportunity to continue this popular wintertime event to raise funds to help our neighbors in need,” commented Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon. “Success in becoming self-sufficient is built on a stable foundation of secure and safe housing. It’s difficult to find a job, hold a job, get an education, or receive training when you don’t know where you’re going to sleep at night, or you must constantly relocate. Project Self-Sufficiency has comprehensive wraparound programs and the staff to coordinate our efforts with other community providers to assure families and children are not left out in the cold.” Many individuals and families have been unable to keep up with expenses due to the pandemic, inflation, and significant increases in the cost of living and now face losing their homes, Berry-Toon added.

Read full story
Warren County, NJ

Record Number of Schools Collect Toys in Friendly Competition

Students from a record-breaking 45 schools in Sussex and Northern Warren Counties spent the last few weeks of 2022 collecting more than 7,000 new, unwrapped toys in a friendly Stuff the Stocking competition to benefit Project Self-Sufficiency’s Season of Hope Toy Drive. Each year, the winning school takes home the coveted Stuff the Stocking trophy, along with a monetary donation to their school’s activity fund. Second and third place winners also receive monetary donations for their schools. Reverend George A. Brown Memorial School was the victor in the 2022 contest, with more than 1,000 toys collected. Returning champion Pope John XXIII Middle School took second place, with North Warren Regional High School coming in third. Additional honors went to Longest Running Stocking Stuffer Hilltop Country Day School, Most Consistent Stocking Stuffer Hardyston School District, and Most Spirited Stocking Stuffer Green Hills School. Rookie Stocking Stuffer of the Year went to first-time participant Brass Castle Elementary School. Local schools which collected more than 100 toys included Allamuchy Township School, Brass Castle Elementary School, Cedar Mountain Primary School, Florence Burd Elementary School, Green Hills School, Hardyston School District, High Point Regional High School, Hilltop Country Day School, Knowlton Elementary School, Lenape Valley Regional High School, Mendham Township Elementary School, Newton High School, North Warren Regional Middle School and High School, Pope John XXIII High School, Pope John XXIII Middle School, Reverend George A. Brown Memorial Elementary School, Sandyston-Walpack Elementary School, Sussex Christian School, Sussex Technical School, and Warren Hills Regional High School.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

Boat Filled with Toys Docks at Project Self-Sufficiency

Sherri Cecchini, Off Shore Marine, hands a toy to Melanie Wawrzyniak, Project Self-Sufficiency.Photo byProject Self-Sufficiency. Branchville business owner Sherri Cecchini and her staff recently towed a 2023 Barletta pontoon boat packed with toys and gift cards to Project Self-Sufficiency. The boat’s arrival is part of the annual “Stuff the Boat” initiative on behalf of the Season of Hope Toy Drive. This year, the Stuff the Boat effort was coordinated by Off Shore Marine in conjunction with members of the fire departments in Branchville, Frankford, and Sussex, along with the Blue Ridge Rescue Squad, Frankford Fire Department, Sussex Fire Department Emergency Medical Service, the Sussex Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Sussex Kiwanis Club, Royal Buick GMC of Sussex, and Wanderers Car Club.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols to be Presented in Newton

The choirs of Christ Church Newton will present the Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols.Photo byChrist Church Newton. Christ Episcopal Church in Newton will present the Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols, on Sunday, December 18th, at 7:00 p.m. The worship service includes nine Bible stories interspersed with Christmas carols which depict the fall of humanity, the promise of the Messiah and the birth of Jesus. The renowned Christ Church Senior Choir and Youth Choir will perform accompanied by organ, string quartet, and oboe, under the direction of Choirmaster, Joseph Mello, and Youth Choir Director, Deborah Mello. Works by Hovhaness, Vaughan Williams, Chilcott, Bach, Darke, and Sleeth will be presented along with settings of traditional carols and anthems. There will be several opportunities for the public to sing the carols.

Read full story
Branchville, NJ

First Responders Join Local Businesses to Stuff a Boat with Toys

First responders join local businesses to stuff a boat with toys for children in Sussex and Warren NJ counties.Photo byOff Shore Marine. The annual “Stuff the Boat” toy drive coordinated by Branchville business Off Shore Marine to benefit Project Self-Sufficiency’s Season of Hope Toy Drive has been launched. Area residents are encouraged to bring gift cards, funds, and new, unwrapped toys to fill a 2023 Barletta pontoon boat at the dealership, which is located at 352 Route 206 in Branchville. Members of the fire departments in Branchville, Frankford, and Sussex, along with the Blue Ridge Rescue Squad, Frankford Fire Department, Sussex Fire Department Emergency Medical Service, the Sussex Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Sussex Kiwanis Club, Royal Buick GMC of Sussex, and Wanderers Car Club are also gathering items on behalf of the Season of Hope Toy Drive. A special Community Drop Off event will be hosted at Off Shore Marine, Saturday, December 10th, 11:00 a.m.; toys will be accepted at Off Shore Marine through Thursday, December 15th.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

Record Number of Families Receive Help for Thanksgiving

Bruce Tomlinson, Project Self-Sufficiency, receives pies baked by the First Presbyterian Church of Newton from Colleen and Shannon Duffy.Photo byProject Self-Sufficiency. More than 500 Sussex County families will be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving turkey with all the trimmings this year, thanks to the generosity of local businesses, churches and individuals who donated voluminous amounts of food for Project Self-Sufficiency participants this November. Agency staff and volunteers recently bagged hundreds of frozen turkeys, along with fresh produce, cans of cranberry sauce, vegetables, stuffing mix, dinner rolls, and freshly baked pies and distributed them to local families.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy