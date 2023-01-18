Workshop Explains Impact of Childhood Trauma on Development

Haley McCracken will present "Understanding ACEs" at a free, virtual Project Self-Sufficiency workshop. Photo by Project Self-Sufficiency

Parents, caregivers, and other community providers are invited to learn how childhood trauma impacts physical and neurological development and discuss methods for improving health and well-being across the lifespan at a virtual Understanding ACEs workshop hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency, Thursday, January 26th, 2:00 p.m. The virtual “Understanding ACEs: Building Self-Healing Communities” presentation will address the neurological and biological effects of adversity on development and its corresponding impact on the health of the overall population. Tips for protection, prevention, and promoting resilience within the community will also be discussed. Interested participants are invited to call Project Self-Sufficiency, 973-940-3500, for log-in details.

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) have been identified as contributors to a host of physical and neurological ailments, including heart disease, diabetes, and depression. They are also known to lead to mental illness, neglect, sexual abuse, and a variety of dysfunctional behaviors like substance abuse and domestic violence.

“Recent discoveries in neuroscience, epigenetics, epidemiology, and resilience studies, have helped us to understand how protection, prevention, and resilience promotion can profoundly improve health,” remarked Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon. “The tools identified in this session can positively impact public health, safety, and productivity, and reduce public and private costs now and for future generations.”

The workshop is funded by the New Jersey Department of Children and Families and led by Prevent Child Abuse New Jersey. The Zoom session is free and open to the public, interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 to receive log-in details.

Project Self-Sufficiency is a community-based non-profit organization which specializes in services for low-income families in northwestern New Jersey. Programs offered at Project Self-Sufficiency include family literacy education, computer training and job placement services, assistance with parenting skills, childcare, counseling and advocacy, referrals, and help with emergency basic needs. To donate, or for more information about the programs and services offered by Project Self-Sufficiency, visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org or call 973-940-3500. Project Self-Sufficiency is located at 127 Mill Street, Newton, New Jersey.