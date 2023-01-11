High School Diploma Program Launches in February

Project Self-Sufficiency

High school dropouts can get a high school diploma, weekly stipend, and job skills training, through the New Jersey Youth Corps.Photo byProject Self-Sufficiency

Enrollment for the next session of the New Jersey Youth Corps program at Project Self-Sufficiency is underway. The sixteen-week program launches in February and gives those who have not completed high school the opportunity to boost their literacy skills, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, obtain on-the-job work experience, and transition into a career, college or the military. Interested participants are invited to attend an Open House hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency to learn more about the New Jersey Youth Corps and to complete an application. Open Houses will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesdays, January 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st, and February 7th, 14th,0 and at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, January 11th, 18th, 25th, and February 1st, 8th, and 15th.

Project Self-Sufficiency is offering a $100 gift card to those who refer a young adult, ages 16 – 25, to the New Jersey Youth Corps training and education program. To receive the gift card, referred individuals must enroll in the program, complete the two-week orientation, and be inducted into the program.

Participants in the New Jersey Youth Corps must be Sussex or Warren County residents, aged 16 – 25, who have not completed high school. The program includes assessments, testing, employability skills training, life skills workshops, academic instruction, community service projects, field trips, and counseling services. Program participants will prepare for the high school equivalency examination and have the opportunity to receive a weekly stipend based on attendance for the full week. Free transportation is provided.

The New Jersey Youth Corps, which is funded by the New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development, is also in operation at sites around the state, including Camden, Elizabeth, Jersey City, New Brunswick, Newark, Paterson, Phillipsburg, Pleasantville, Trenton, and Vineland. Those who are interested in learning more about the New Jersey Youth Corps at Project Self-Sufficiency are encouraged to enroll online or by calling 973-940-3500.

Project Self-Sufficiency is a community-based non-profit organization which specializes in services for low-income families in northwestern New Jersey. Programs offered at Project Self-Sufficiency include family literacy education, computer training and job placement services, assistance with parenting skills, childcare, counseling and advocacy, referrals, and help with emergency basic needs. To donate or for more information about the programs and services offered by Project Self-Sufficiency, visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org or call 973-940-3500.

Job Skills Training Program for Women Launches in February

Project Self-Sufficiency announces that the next session of its popular employment skills training program, Higher Opportunities for Women (HOW), will launch February 21st. The 16-week HOW Program combines intensive computer skills training with classroom instruction and on-the-job experience. Curriculum prepares women who have been out of the work force or underemployed to seek entry-level office administrative positions. Classes will operate Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the agency’s campus, located at 127 Mill Street in Newton. Open Houses about the Higher Opportunities for Women program will be held at 10:00 a.m., January 13th, January 23rd, February 13th; 1:00 p.m., January 17th; 2:00 p.m., February 8th; and 5:00 p.m., January 31st and February 2nd. Interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 or visit https://www.projectselfsufficiency.org/higher-opportunities-for-women to enroll.

Chili Open Golf Classic Raises Funds for Housing Initiative

Bruce Tomlinson, Bill Kovach, and Ned Miller prepare the course for the Chili Open Golf Classic at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.Photo byProject Self-Sufficiency. Plans are underway for the annual Chili Open Golf Classic fundraiser to be held on the grounds of the Sussex County Fairgrounds on Saturday, February 4th. Proceeds will benefit Project Give Shelter, a new Project Self-Sufficiency initiative to help Sussex County residents who need emergency temporary shelter or stable housing. The nearly 20-year-old event was recently handed off by the United Way to Project Self-Sufficiency. “We are grateful for the opportunity to continue this popular wintertime event to raise funds to help our neighbors in need,” commented Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon. “Success in becoming self-sufficient is built on a stable foundation of secure and safe housing. It’s difficult to find a job, hold a job, get an education, or receive training when you don’t know where you’re going to sleep at night, or you must constantly relocate. Project Self-Sufficiency has comprehensive wraparound programs and the staff to coordinate our efforts with other community providers to assure families and children are not left out in the cold.” Many individuals and families have been unable to keep up with expenses due to the pandemic, inflation, and significant increases in the cost of living and now face losing their homes, Berry-Toon added.

Record Number of Schools Collect Toys in Friendly Competition

Students from a record-breaking 45 schools in Sussex and Northern Warren Counties spent the last few weeks of 2022 collecting more than 7,000 new, unwrapped toys in a friendly Stuff the Stocking competition to benefit Project Self-Sufficiency’s Season of Hope Toy Drive. Each year, the winning school takes home the coveted Stuff the Stocking trophy, along with a monetary donation to their school’s activity fund. Second and third place winners also receive monetary donations for their schools. Reverend George A. Brown Memorial School was the victor in the 2022 contest, with more than 1,000 toys collected. Returning champion Pope John XXIII Middle School took second place, with North Warren Regional High School coming in third. Additional honors went to Longest Running Stocking Stuffer Hilltop Country Day School, Most Consistent Stocking Stuffer Hardyston School District, and Most Spirited Stocking Stuffer Green Hills School. Rookie Stocking Stuffer of the Year went to first-time participant Brass Castle Elementary School. Local schools which collected more than 100 toys included Allamuchy Township School, Brass Castle Elementary School, Cedar Mountain Primary School, Florence Burd Elementary School, Green Hills School, Hardyston School District, High Point Regional High School, Hilltop Country Day School, Knowlton Elementary School, Lenape Valley Regional High School, Mendham Township Elementary School, Newton High School, North Warren Regional Middle School and High School, Pope John XXIII High School, Pope John XXIII Middle School, Reverend George A. Brown Memorial Elementary School, Sandyston-Walpack Elementary School, Sussex Christian School, Sussex Technical School, and Warren Hills Regional High School.

Boat Filled with Toys Docks at Project Self-Sufficiency

Sherri Cecchini, Off Shore Marine, hands a toy to Melanie Wawrzyniak, Project Self-Sufficiency.Photo byProject Self-Sufficiency. Branchville business owner Sherri Cecchini and her staff recently towed a 2023 Barletta pontoon boat packed with toys and gift cards to Project Self-Sufficiency. The boat’s arrival is part of the annual “Stuff the Boat” initiative on behalf of the Season of Hope Toy Drive. This year, the Stuff the Boat effort was coordinated by Off Shore Marine in conjunction with members of the fire departments in Branchville, Frankford, and Sussex, along with the Blue Ridge Rescue Squad, Frankford Fire Department, Sussex Fire Department Emergency Medical Service, the Sussex Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Sussex Kiwanis Club, Royal Buick GMC of Sussex, and Wanderers Car Club.

Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols to be Presented in Newton

The choirs of Christ Church Newton will present the Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols.Photo byChrist Church Newton. Christ Episcopal Church in Newton will present the Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols, on Sunday, December 18th, at 7:00 p.m. The worship service includes nine Bible stories interspersed with Christmas carols which depict the fall of humanity, the promise of the Messiah and the birth of Jesus. The renowned Christ Church Senior Choir and Youth Choir will perform accompanied by organ, string quartet, and oboe, under the direction of Choirmaster, Joseph Mello, and Youth Choir Director, Deborah Mello. Works by Hovhaness, Vaughan Williams, Chilcott, Bach, Darke, and Sleeth will be presented along with settings of traditional carols and anthems. There will be several opportunities for the public to sing the carols.

First Responders Join Local Businesses to Stuff a Boat with Toys

First responders join local businesses to stuff a boat with toys for children in Sussex and Warren NJ counties.Photo byOff Shore Marine. The annual “Stuff the Boat” toy drive coordinated by Branchville business Off Shore Marine to benefit Project Self-Sufficiency’s Season of Hope Toy Drive has been launched. Area residents are encouraged to bring gift cards, funds, and new, unwrapped toys to fill a 2023 Barletta pontoon boat at the dealership, which is located at 352 Route 206 in Branchville. Members of the fire departments in Branchville, Frankford, and Sussex, along with the Blue Ridge Rescue Squad, Frankford Fire Department, Sussex Fire Department Emergency Medical Service, the Sussex Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Sussex Kiwanis Club, Royal Buick GMC of Sussex, and Wanderers Car Club are also gathering items on behalf of the Season of Hope Toy Drive. A special Community Drop Off event will be hosted at Off Shore Marine, Saturday, December 10th, 11:00 a.m.; toys will be accepted at Off Shore Marine through Thursday, December 15th.

Record Number of Families Receive Help for Thanksgiving

Bruce Tomlinson, Project Self-Sufficiency, receives pies baked by the First Presbyterian Church of Newton from Colleen and Shannon Duffy.Photo byProject Self-Sufficiency. More than 500 Sussex County families will be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving turkey with all the trimmings this year, thanks to the generosity of local businesses, churches and individuals who donated voluminous amounts of food for Project Self-Sufficiency participants this November. Agency staff and volunteers recently bagged hundreds of frozen turkeys, along with fresh produce, cans of cranberry sauce, vegetables, stuffing mix, dinner rolls, and freshly baked pies and distributed them to local families.

Non-Profit Agency Receives Grant for Food Pantry

Project Self-Sufficiency received a grant from the Acme Markets Foundation to help eradicate childhood hunger.Project Self-Sufficiency. Project Self-Sufficiency recently received a grant from the Acme Markets Foundation Nourishing Neighbors Program to support its Food Project initiative for local children and families. The funds were received from donations made by generous customers at Acme Markets stores at checkout during September. Project Self-Sufficiency offers free food and limited personal care products to Sussex and Warren County residents, Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Patrons need not be agency participants.

Learn how to Buffer Impact of Childhood Trauma

Matt Berke and Haley McCracken will explain how caring connections can buffer the impact of childhood trauma at a free workshop.Project Self-Sufficiency. Project Self-Sufficiency will continue the workshop and discussion series, “Connections Matter”, designed to facilitate the conversation about issues surrounding Positive & Adverse Childhood Experiences (PACEs), with in-person sessions in Spanish, Wednesday, November 16th, 2:00 p.m. and English, Thursday, November 17th, 2:00 p.m. Both workshops are free and open to the public; interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 to register.

Season of Hope Toy Drive Benefits Children in Northwestern NJ

The Season of Hope Toy Drive to benefit Sussex and Warren County NJ children and teens was launched today.Project Self-Sufficiency. The annual Season of Hope Toy Drive was launched by Project Self-Sufficiency and a consortium of businesses, schools, and social service agencies today. The massive undertaking aims to provide gift cards and new, unwrapped toys to parents and caregivers of more than 2,000 children and teens in the New Jersey counties of Sussex and Northern Warren. The toy drive is a joint effort which is driven and coordinated by Project Self-Sufficiency, along with its community partners, to benefit local families in need. Donations are needed immediately and can be made in-person at the Newton agency. Additional toy drop off sites throughout the area will be added shortly. Monetary donations are also accepted online.

Learn about the Impact of Childhood Trauma on Development

Haley McCracken, Project Self-Sufficiency, will present a virtual "Understanding ACEs" workshop.Rob Yaskovic. Parents, caregivers, and other community providers are invited to learn how childhood trauma impacts physical and neurological development and discuss methods for improving health and well-being across the lifespan, Wednesday, November 9th, 2:00 p.m. at Project Self-Sufficiency. The virtual “Understanding ACEs: Building Self-Healing Communities” presentation will address the neurological and biological effects of adversity on development and its corresponding impact on the health of the overall population. Tips for protection, prevention, and promoting resilience within the community will also be discussed. Interested participants are invited to call Project Self-Sufficiency, 973-940-3500, for log-in details.

United Way Hands Off Chili Open to Project Self-Sufficiency

Cathleen Metzgar, Jennifer Lippencott, and Amy Orben compete at a recent Chili OpenProject Self-Sufficiency. After nearly 20 years, United Way of Northern New Jersey is turning over its annual Chili Open Golf Classic fundraiser to local non-profit Project Self-Sufficiency. “As we streamline work to maximize our impact, we wanted to make sure this winter tradition would continue in Sussex County,” said United Way of Northern New Jersey CEO Kiran Handa Gaudioso. “We have historically turned over projects such as NJ 211, Dress for Success and Scholar Athlete to local nonprofits who share in our mission and have watched them flourish. We are confident Project Self-Sufficiency will be a good caretaker of this event, and we wish them great success.” Gaudioso added that United Way will provide planning assistance to Project Self-Sufficiency over the next several months to assure the event’s transition is smooth.

Holiday Donations Needed for Local Senior Citizens

Kevin and Alice Prendergast assemble gift bags for local senior citizens as part of Project Self-Sufficiency's Earth Angels initiative.Project Self-Sufficiency. Project Self-Sufficiency is currently seeking monetary donations and gift cards to local stores to be distributed to senior citizens as part of the agency’s Earth Angels initiative. During mid-December, students in the New Jersey Youth Corps high school diploma program at Project Self-Sufficiency will stuff festive bags with the cards and gifts; the items will be delivered by volunteers and Project Self-Sufficiency staff to homebound seniors during the week leading up to Christmas. Along with monetary contributions, the agency is seeking the donation of gift cards from local retailers, including Kohl’s, Shop Rite, Stop & Shop, Wal-Mart, Weis and the hair salons at the Homestead and Liberty Towers senior residences.

Donations Needed to Feed Hundreds of Families at Thanksgiving

Volunteers and staff will pack more than 500 Thanksgiving dinners for local families at Project Self-Sufficiency.Project Self-Sufficiency. Project Self-Sufficiency is soliciting assistance for hundreds of low-income families who need a little extra help this season, by asking area residents and organizations to donate traditional Thanksgiving food, or to donate funds towards the purchase of food. Donors are invited to sponsor a family for only $50 or to make a contribution of their choosing. The agency will gratefully receive pumpkin or apple pies; canned vegetables, including yams and cranberry sauce; dinner rolls; gravy; stuffing and mashed potato mixes. Frozen turkeys will also be accepted; however, donors are asked to alert the agency ahead of time if frozen turkeys will be offered. The non-profit agency is gearing up to distribute complete Thanksgiving dinners to approximately 500 local families this year, so monetary donations are particularly needed.

Community Health Fair Features Kids' Activities

Project Self-Sufficiency's Community Health Fair wil feature interactive activities for kids.Project Self-Sufficiency. A free Community Health Fair will be hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency on Wednesday, October 26th, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Fun, interactive, health-related activities for parents and children will be available. Representatives from local health organizations will offer current resources for the health and well-being of children and families, including information about adverse childhood experiences, maternal and breast health, nutrition, domestic violence, special education services, and other topics. Free flu shots will be offered by Walgreens. One family in attendance will be randomly selected to receive a $100 gift card towards the purchase of groceries. The Community Health Fair is free and is open to the public; masks are required.

Day of Service in Honor of Lifelong Friends Scheduled

A Day of Service will be held in honor of lifelong friends Dick Kowal and Mickey Hunt.Project Self-Sufficiency. The lives of longtime friends Richard “Dick” Kowal and Michael “Mickey” Hunt will be honored with a Day of Service at varied locations in Sussex County, New Jersey, and Port Jervis, New York, Friday, October 14th, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The pair died tragically in a boating accident in 2021. Both men lived exemplary lives of service to their community, mentoring students and offering advice to young and old. Hunt was a self-employed mason contractor who became a general contractor and partnered with Kowal on numerous projects for decades. Kowal served as construction supervisor in the building of non-profit agency Project Self-Sufficiency’s four-building Newton campus, eventually taking on the role of Maintenance Supervisor at the organization. He oversaw the non-profit agency’s facilities and mentored hundreds of teens and young adults through the New Jersey Youth Corps program for high school dropouts. The Day of Service will offer volunteer opportunities to those who would like to commemorate the pair by giving back to the community; projects are available at various sites in Port Jervis, New York and Sussex County, New Jersey. The $25 registration fee will be earmarked for the creation of a scholarship for New Jersey Youth Corps graduates who exemplify the life of service displayed by Kowal and Hunt. Interested volunteers are invited to register online at www.projectselfsufficiency.org.

Get College Credits While Working Towards a High School Diploma

Students enrolled in Project Self-Sufficiency's New Jersey Youth Corps program can get college credits.Project Self-Sufficiency. Students enrolled in the New Jersey Youth Corps high school equivalency training program at Project Self-Sufficiency can now receive three college credits at Sussex County Community College (SCCC) by participating in the school’s Optics Technology course. The 16-week New Jersey Youth Corps gives those who have not completed high school the opportunity to boost their literacy skills, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, obtain on-the-job work experience, and transition into a career, college, or the military. The SCCC Optics Technology program is designed to give students hands-on learning experience in preparation for a career as an optics technician. Enrollment for the next session of the New Jersey Youth Corps program at Project Self-Sufficiency is underway.

Driver Education Now Offered at Project Self-Sufficiency

Pregnant or parenting young adults, 16 - 24, can get help at Project Self-Sufficiency.Rob Yaskovic. Project Self-Sufficiency announces that the agency’s popular Bridges to Employing Youth program for young adults ages 16 – 24 has now added driver education classes to its curriculum. Enrolled students can receive the behind-the-wheel coursework, obtain a learner’s permit, and prepare for the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Knowledge Test while accessing the other supportive services offered by the agency. The Bridges to Employing Youth initiative assists pregnant and parenting young adults with a range of comprehensive supportive services while they work towards parenting and employment goals. Program participants are poised to move on to higher education, unsubsidized employment, occupational training, apprenticeships, or military service. The Bridges to Employment program operates Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the agency’s Newton campus. In addition to driver education, coursework includes employability skills training, parenting classes, job search assistance, and case management.

Community Career Fair Coming in October

Kyersten Geiger, Project Self-Sufficiency, speaks to a job seeker at a recent Career Fair.Project Self-Sufficiency. Local businesses and organizations are gearing up to recruit new staff members at Project Self-Sufficiency’s Career Fair on Thursday, October 13th, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Representatives from local employers and educational institutions will be on hand to promote job openings and scholastic opportunities. Additional job searching resources, such as mock interviews, will be offered to attendees by Project Self-Sufficiency Career Center staff. The Career Fair is free and open to the public; all attendees must wear masks.

