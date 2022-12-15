Boat Filled with Toys Docks at Project Self-Sufficiency

Sherri Cecchini, Off Shore Marine, hands a toy to Melanie Wawrzyniak, Project Self-Sufficiency. Photo by Project Self-Sufficiency

Branchville business owner Sherri Cecchini and her staff recently towed a 2023 Barletta pontoon boat packed with toys and gift cards to Project Self-Sufficiency. The boat’s arrival is part of the annual “Stuff the Boat” initiative on behalf of the Season of Hope Toy Drive. This year, the Stuff the Boat effort was coordinated by Off Shore Marine in conjunction with members of the fire departments in Branchville, Frankford, and Sussex, along with the Blue Ridge Rescue Squad, Frankford Fire Department, Sussex Fire Department Emergency Medical Service, the Sussex Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Sussex Kiwanis Club, Royal Buick GMC of Sussex, and Wanderers Car Club

“Now more than ever, we are grateful for this community’s steadfast commitment to our neighbors in need. This ongoing collaboration between a local business and area first responders perfectly demonstrates the true spirit of giving during this holiday season of unprecedented challenges,” commented Deborah Berry-Toon, Executive Director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “Thousands of families in our area will be helped by this initiative.”

“We have been very blessed in our lives, and we have the opportunity to share these blessings,” remarked Off Shore Marine owner Sherri Cecchini. “We believe in the opportunities Project Self-Sufficiency offers to the people it serves which allow them to create a better life for themselves and their families. The toy drive is just one part of that vision and that is where we try to help.”

The Season of Hope Toy Drive is coordinated by Project Self-Sufficiency to benefit thousands of children in Sussex and Northern Morris and Warren counties. Toys, gift cards and monetary donations will be gratefully received at Project Self-Sufficiency, 127 Mill Street in Newton, Monday – Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. or Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. To donate online, or for more information, visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org or call 973-940-3500.