First responders join local businesses to stuff a boat with toys for children in Sussex and Warren NJ counties. Photo by Off Shore Marine

The annual “Stuff the Boat” toy drive coordinated by Branchville business Off Shore Marine to benefit Project Self-Sufficiency’s Season of Hope Toy Drive has been launched. Area residents are encouraged to bring gift cards, funds, and new, unwrapped toys to fill a 2023 Barletta pontoon boat at the dealership, which is located at 352 Route 206 in Branchville. Members of the fire departments in Branchville, Frankford, and Sussex, along with the Blue Ridge Rescue Squad, Frankford Fire Department, Sussex Fire Department Emergency Medical Service, the Sussex Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Sussex Kiwanis Club, Royal Buick GMC of Sussex, and Wanderers Car Club are also gathering items on behalf of the Season of Hope Toy Drive. A special Community Drop Off event will be hosted at Off Shore Marine, Saturday, December 10th, 11:00 a.m.; toys will be accepted at Off Shore Marine through Thursday, December 15th.

“We have been very blessed in our lives, and we have the opportunity to share these blessings,” remarked Off Shore Marine owner Sherri Cecchini. “We believe in the opportunities Project Self-Sufficiency offers to the people it serves which allow them to create a better life for themselves and their families. The toy drive is just one part of that vision and that is where we try to help.”

“This unique collaboration between local businesses and area first responders perfectly demonstrates the true spirit of giving during this holiday season,” commented Deborah Berry-Toon, Executive Director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “Now more than ever, we are grateful for this community’s steadfast commitment to our neighbors in need. Thousands of families will be helped by this initiative.”

The Season of Hope Toy Drive is coordinated by Project Self-Sufficiency to benefit thousands of children in Sussex and Northern Morris and Warren counties. Toys, gift cards and monetary donations will also be gratefully received at Project Self-Sufficiency, 127 Mill Street in Newton, Monday – Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. or Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. To donate online, or for more information, visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org or call 973-940-3500.