Community Health Fair Features Kids' Activities

Project Self-Sufficiency

Project Self-Sufficiency's Community Health Fair wil feature interactive activities for kids.Project Self-Sufficiency

A free Community Health Fair will be hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency on Wednesday, October 26th, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Fun, interactive, health-related activities for parents and children will be available. Representatives from local health organizations will offer current resources for the health and well-being of children and families, including information about adverse childhood experiences, maternal and breast health, nutrition, domestic violence, special education services, and other topics. Free flu shots will be offered by Walgreens. One family in attendance will be randomly selected to receive a $100 gift card towards the purchase of groceries. The Community Health Fair is free and is open to the public; masks are required.

Up-to-date health and wellness information will be available from Atlantic Health System, Newton Medical Center; Center for Family Services; Center for Prevention & Counseling; New Jersey Cancer Education & Early Detection (NJCEED); Partnership for Maternal & Child Health of Northern NJ; Shop Rite; Sussex County Division of Community & Youth Services; Sussex County Special Child Health Services; Sussex County Division of Social Services; Walgreens; Zufall Health Center; and others.

For more information about the Community Health Fair, or any of the other programs and services offered at Project Self-Sufficiency, visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org.

Project Self-Sufficiency is a community-based non-profit organization which specializes in services for low-income families in northwestern New Jersey. Programs offered at Project Self-Sufficiency include family literacy education, computer training and job placement services, assistance with parenting skills, childcare, counseling and advocacy, referrals, and help with emergency basic needs. To donate, or for more information about the programs and services offered by Project Self-Sufficiency, visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org or call 973-940-3500.

More from Project Self-Sufficiency

Sussex County, NJ

Day of Service in Honor of Lifelong Friends Scheduled

A Day of Service will be held in honor of lifelong friends Dick Kowal and Mickey Hunt.Project Self-Sufficiency. The lives of longtime friends Richard “Dick” Kowal and Michael “Mickey” Hunt will be honored with a Day of Service at varied locations in Sussex County, New Jersey, and Port Jervis, New York, Friday, October 14th, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The pair died tragically in a boating accident in 2021. Both men lived exemplary lives of service to their community, mentoring students and offering advice to young and old. Hunt was a self-employed mason contractor who became a general contractor and partnered with Kowal on numerous projects for decades. Kowal served as construction supervisor in the building of non-profit agency Project Self-Sufficiency’s four-building Newton campus, eventually taking on the role of Maintenance Supervisor at the organization. He oversaw the non-profit agency’s facilities and mentored hundreds of teens and young adults through the New Jersey Youth Corps program for high school dropouts. The Day of Service will offer volunteer opportunities to those who would like to commemorate the pair by giving back to the community; projects are available at various sites in Port Jervis, New York and Sussex County, New Jersey. The $25 registration fee will be earmarked for the creation of a scholarship for New Jersey Youth Corps graduates who exemplify the life of service displayed by Kowal and Hunt. Interested volunteers are invited to register online at www.projectselfsufficiency.org.

Sussex County, NJ

Get College Credits While Working Towards a High School Diploma

Students enrolled in Project Self-Sufficiency's New Jersey Youth Corps program can get college credits.Project Self-Sufficiency. Students enrolled in the New Jersey Youth Corps high school equivalency training program at Project Self-Sufficiency can now receive three college credits at Sussex County Community College (SCCC) by participating in the school’s Optics Technology course. The 16-week New Jersey Youth Corps gives those who have not completed high school the opportunity to boost their literacy skills, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, obtain on-the-job work experience, and transition into a career, college, or the military. The SCCC Optics Technology program is designed to give students hands-on learning experience in preparation for a career as an optics technician. Enrollment for the next session of the New Jersey Youth Corps program at Project Self-Sufficiency is underway.

Newton, NJ

Driver Education Now Offered at Project Self-Sufficiency

Pregnant or parenting young adults, 16 - 24, can get help at Project Self-Sufficiency.Rob Yaskovic. Project Self-Sufficiency announces that the agency’s popular Bridges to Employing Youth program for young adults ages 16 – 24 has now added driver education classes to its curriculum. Enrolled students can receive the behind-the-wheel coursework, obtain a learner’s permit, and prepare for the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Knowledge Test while accessing the other supportive services offered by the agency. The Bridges to Employing Youth initiative assists pregnant and parenting young adults with a range of comprehensive supportive services while they work towards parenting and employment goals. Program participants are poised to move on to higher education, unsubsidized employment, occupational training, apprenticeships, or military service. The Bridges to Employment program operates Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the agency’s Newton campus. In addition to driver education, coursework includes employability skills training, parenting classes, job search assistance, and case management.

Community Career Fair Coming in October

Kyersten Geiger, Project Self-Sufficiency, speaks to a job seeker at a recent Career Fair.Project Self-Sufficiency. Local businesses and organizations are gearing up to recruit new staff members at Project Self-Sufficiency’s Career Fair on Thursday, October 13th, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Representatives from local employers and educational institutions will be on hand to promote job openings and scholastic opportunities. Additional job searching resources, such as mock interviews, will be offered to attendees by Project Self-Sufficiency Career Center staff. The Career Fair is free and open to the public; all attendees must wear masks.

Program Supports Trauma Survivors, Promotes Prevention

Drea Rizzo and Gloria Aulet will give a Connections Matter workshop in Spanish at Project Self-Sufficiency.Project Self-Sufficiency. Project Self-Sufficiency will continue the workshop and discussion series, “Connections Matter”, designed to facilitate the conversation about issues surrounding Positive & Adverse Childhood Experiences (PACEs), with in-person sessions in English, Wednesday, October 12th, 5:00 p.m., and in Spanish, Wednesday, October 19th, 5:00 p.m. Both workshops are free and open to the public; interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 to register.

Free Parenting Classes Help Behavior Problems

The ACT/Raising Safe Kids parenting workshops will be facilitated by Haley McCracken and Noreen KilduffProject Self-Sufficiency. Project Self-Sufficiency will offer parenting workshops for parents with children of all ages beginning in October. Participants will learn how to build positive parenting skills, prevent behavioral problems, and encourage effective anger management. The course will be offered on Zoom, Tuesdays, October 11th – December 6th, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. The parenting classes offered by Project Self-Sufficiency follow the ACT Raising Safe Kids Program developed by the American Psychological Association which aims to educate parents and other adults who raise and care for young children about creating environments which protect them from violence. Classes are co-sponsored by the Journey Family Success Center and Project Sussex Kids, the Sussex County Council for Young Children. The sessions are free and open to the public, but registration is required. Interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 for log-in details.

Newton, NJ

Free Job Skills Training Program for Women Starts in October

Participants learn computer skills during a recent Higher Opportunities for Women class at Project Self-Sufficiency.Rob Yaskovic. Project Self-Sufficiency announces that the next session of its popular employment skills training program, Higher Opportunities for Women (HOW), will launch October 11th. The 16-week HOW Program combines intensive computer skills training with classroom instruction and on-the-job experience. Curriculum prepares women who have been out of the work force or underemployed to seek entry-level office administrative positions. Classes will operate Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the agency’s campus, located at 127 Mill Street in Newton. Interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 or visit https://www.projectselfsufficiency.org/higher-opportunities-for-women to enroll.

Warren County, NJ

High School Diploma Program Offered at Project Self-Sufficiency

High school dropouts can get a diploma, weekly stipend, job skills training, and other services at Project Self-Sufficiency.Project Self-Sufficiency. Enrollment for the next session of the New Jersey Youth Corps program at Project Self-Sufficiency is underway. The sixteen-week program launches in October and gives those who have not completed high school the opportunity to boost their literacy skills, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, obtain on-the-job work experience, and transition into a career, college or the military. Interested participants are invited to attend an Open House hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency to learn more about the New Jersey Youth Corps and to complete an application. Open Houses will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Mondays, September 12th, 19th, and 26th, and at 5:00 p.m. on Thursdays, September 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29th.

Newton, NJ

Virtual Workshop Addresses Importance of Social Connections

Matt Berke and Haley McCracken will discuss positive and adverse childhood experiences at a virtual workshop.Project Self-Sufficiency. Project Self-Sufficiency will continue the workshop and discussion series, “Connections Matter”, designed to facilitate the conversation about issues surrounding Positive & Adverse Childhood Experiences (PACEs), with virtual sessions in English, Wednesday, September 21st, 2:00 p.m., and in Spanish, Thursday, September 29th, 2:00 p.m. Both free workshops will be offered to the public via Zoom; interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 to register and receive log-in details.

Newton, NJ

Free Preschool Available for Newton Students

Little Sprouts Early Learning Center staff members.Project Self-Sufficiency. Students ages 3 and 4 who reside in the Newton school district are invited to attend preschool at no cost at the Little Sprouts Early Learning Center. In addition to daycare and preschool, the Little Sprouts Early Learning Center offers care for children before and after school, as well as during the summer. Enrollment in the center’s daycare and preschool programs is currently underway. Interested parents are invited to schedule a tour of the facility by calling Little Sprouts, 973-940-3540, or by completing a form on the website, www.littlesproutsearlylearningcenter.org. The Little Sprouts Early Learning Center is conveniently located on the campus of Project Self-Sufficiency, across from Sussex County Community College, at 127 Mill Street in Newton.

Somerset County, NJ

Learn about Impact of Childhood Trauma on Brain, Physical Development

Gabriella Rios, Somerset County Family Crisis Unit, will discuss the impact of childhood trauma at a virtual workshop.Project Self-Sufficiency. Parents, caregivers, and other community providers are invited to learn how childhood trauma impacts physical and neurological development and discuss methods for improving health and well-being across the lifespan, Wednesday, September 7th, 2:00 p.m. at Project Self-Sufficiency. Crisis Intervention Specialist Gabriella Rios, Somerset County Family Crisis Intervention Unit, will join Haley McCracken, Project Self-Sufficiency, for a virtual presentation, “Understanding ACEs: Building Self-Healing Communities.” The session will address the neurological and biological effects of adversity on development and its corresponding impact on the health of the overall population. Tips for protection, prevention, and promoting resilience within the community will also be discussed. Interested participants are invited to call Project Self-Sufficiency, 973-940-3500, for log-in details.

Sussex County, NJ

Community Leader Raises Funds to Send More than 180 Kids tot the Fair

Lois Pellow raised funds to send 181 local, low-income children to the New Jersey State Fair.Project Self-Sufficiency. Sussex County Farm and Horse Show Association Executive Board member Lois Pellow has spearheaded an initiative to provide free admittance to the New Jersey State Fair to 181 local, low-income children. Pellow teamed up with Project Self-Sufficiency to identify children in need who would enjoy a trip to the annual event hosted by the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta, New Jersey. In addition to the fair gate ticket, kids received a gift bag containing a meal voucher from the Agriculture Food Booth, an ice cream voucher from the 4-H Dairy Barn, and a ticket for a free ride from the carnival provided by Reithoffer Shows. The New Jersey State Fair will be open through Saturday, August 13th, 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Discuss Impact of Childhood Trauma, Prevention Strategies

Project Self-Sufficiency will continue the workshop and discussion series, “Connections Matter”, designed to facilitate the conversation about issues surrounding Positive & Adverse Childhood Experiences (PACEs), with virtual sessions in English, Tuesday, August 23rd, 5:00 p.m., and in Spanish, Wednesday, August 24th, 5:00 p.m. Both free workshops will be offered to the public via Zoom; interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 to register and receive log-in details.

Newton, NJ

Local Families Invited to Back-to-School Fair

Kids are invited to tour the Newton Volunteer First Aid and Rescue Squad ambulance at Project Self-Sufficiency's Back-to-School Fair.Project Self-Sufficiency. Parents and children are invited to get ready for the new school year by attending Project Self-Sufficiency’s annual Back-to-School Fair, August 17th, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Students can receive free backpacks stuffed with new school supplies and enjoy games and activities while parents access the community resources they need to prepare for the upcoming year. Refreshments including pizza and popcorn will be provided. The musical duo Exit 12, featuring Craig Evans and Brian Kathenes, will be on hand to entertain families. The annual event is hosted by the Journey Family Success Center and Project Sussex Kids, the Sussex County Council for Young Children, at Project Self-Sufficiency. This year, the festive event is open to the public, but advance registration is required for admittance.

Newton, NJ

Summer Parenting Workshops Starting Soon

The Raising Safe Kids parenting classes will be hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency and the Little Sprouts Early Learning Center.Project Self-Sufficiency. Project Self-Sufficiency will offer parenting workshops for parents with children of all ages this summer. Participants will learn how to build positive parenting skills, prevent behavioral problems, and foster effective anger management. The course will be offered on Zoom, Tuesdays, July 26th – August 30th, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. The parenting classes offered by Project Self-Sufficiency follow the ACT Raising Safe Kids Program developed by the American Psychological Association which aims to educate parents and other adults who raise and care for young children about creating environments which protect them from violence.

Newton, NJ

Workshop Supports Trauma Survivors, Promotes Prevention

Andrea Rizzo and Gloria Aulet will discuss positive and adverse childhood experiences in Spanish at Project Self-Sufficiency.Project Self-Sufficiency. Project Self-Sufficiency will continue the workshop and discussion series, “Connections Matter”, designed to facilitate the conversation about issues surrounding Positive & Adverse Childhood Experiences (PACEs), with a session in English, Wednesday, July 13th, 2:00 p.m., and a session in Spanish, Thursday, July 21st, 2:00 p.m. Participants are invited to explore the Connections Matter curriculum, a program funded by the New Jersey Department of Children and Families and led by Prevent Child Abuse New Jersey designed to engage providers, parents, and community members in building caring connections to improve resiliency. Discussion will focus on understanding Adverse Childhood Experiences and trauma and demonstrate how caring connections can serve as a primary buffer in the negative effects of trauma. The training is appropriate for parents and providers raising and teaching school aged children. The programs are free and open to the public; interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 to register.

Sussex County, NJ

Virtual Coronavirus Information Session Planned

Project Self-Sufficiency will host a virtual information session about the coronavirus featuring Dr. Thomas Bader.Project Self-Sufficiency. Dr. Thomas Bader will present the latest information about the coronavirus and discuss variants, vaccines, and the impact of the virus on pregnancy in a virtual, interactive workshop hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency on Tuesday, June 21st, 6:00 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the presentation. The free presentation is part of a regular series offered through Zoom which is open to the public; interested attendees should call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 for log-in details.

Sussex County, NJ

Bring the Family to the Community Health Fair

Free blood pressure screenings, Covid vaccines available from Sussex County Office of Public Health Nursing at Health Fair.Project Self-Sufficiency. A free Community Health Fair will be hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency on Thursday, June 16th, at 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. Representatives from local health organizations will offer current resources for the health and well-being of children and families, including information about adverse childhood experiences, dental, maternal and breast health, nutrition, domestic violence, special education services, and other topics. Free blood pressure screenings and covid vaccines will be offered by the Sussex County Division of Health Public Health Nursing. One family in attendance will be randomly selected to receive a $100 gift card towards the purchase of groceries. The Community Health Fair is free and is open to the public; masks are required.

New Brunswick, NJ

Workshop Supports Trauma Survivors, Promotes Prevention

Haley McCracken will discuss positive and adverse childhood experiences at an upcoming Connections Matter workshop.Rob Yaskovic. Project Self-Sufficiency will continue the workshop and discussion series, “Connections Matter”, designed to facilitate the conversation about issues surrounding Positive & Adverse Childhood Experiences (PACEs), with a session in English, Tuesday, June 7th, 5:00 p.m., and a session in Spanish, Tuesday, June 21st, 5:00 p.m. Participants are invited to explore the Connections Matter curriculum, a program funded by the New Jersey Department of Children and Families and led by Prevent Child Abuse New Jersey designed to engage providers, parents, and community members in building caring connections to improve resiliency. Discussion will focus on understanding Adverse Childhood Experiences and trauma and demonstrate how caring connections can serve as a primary buffer in the negative effects of trauma. The training is appropriate for parents and providers raising and teaching school aged children. The programs are free and open to the public; pizza will be provided.

