Community Health Fair Features Kids' Activities

A free Community Health Fair will be hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency on Wednesday, October 26th, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Fun, interactive, health-related activities for parents and children will be available. Representatives from local health organizations will offer current resources for the health and well-being of children and families, including information about adverse childhood experiences, maternal and breast health, nutrition, domestic violence, special education services, and other topics. Free flu shots will be offered by Walgreens. One family in attendance will be randomly selected to receive a $100 gift card towards the purchase of groceries. The Community Health Fair is free and is open to the public; masks are required.

Up-to-date health and wellness information will be available from Atlantic Health System, Newton Medical Center; Center for Family Services; Center for Prevention & Counseling; New Jersey Cancer Education & Early Detection (NJCEED); Partnership for Maternal & Child Health of Northern NJ; Shop Rite; Sussex County Division of Community & Youth Services; Sussex County Special Child Health Services; Sussex County Division of Social Services; Walgreens; Zufall Health Center; and others.

For more information about the Community Health Fair, or any of the other programs and services offered at Project Self-Sufficiency, visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org.

Project Self-Sufficiency is a community-based non-profit organization which specializes in services for low-income families in northwestern New Jersey. Programs offered at Project Self-Sufficiency include family literacy education, computer training and job placement services, assistance with parenting skills, childcare, counseling and advocacy, referrals, and help with emergency basic needs. To donate, or for more information about the programs and services offered by Project Self-Sufficiency, visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org or call 973-940-3500.