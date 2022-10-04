Get College Credits While Working Towards a High School Diploma

Students enrolled in Project Self-Sufficiency's New Jersey Youth Corps program can get college credits. Project Self-Sufficiency

Students enrolled in the New Jersey Youth Corps high school equivalency training program at Project Self-Sufficiency can now receive three college credits at Sussex County Community College (SCCC) by participating in the school’s Optics Technology course. The 16-week New Jersey Youth Corps gives those who have not completed high school the opportunity to boost their literacy skills, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, obtain on-the-job work experience, and transition into a career, college, or the military. The SCCC Optics Technology program is designed to give students hands-on learning experience in preparation for a career as an optics technician. Enrollment for the next session of the New Jersey Youth Corps program at Project Self-Sufficiency is underway.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Sussex County Community College to give our New Jersey Youth Corps students an introduction to the dynamic field of optics technology and set them on the path towards higher education,” remarked Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon.

Participants in the New Jersey Youth Corps must be Sussex or Warren County residents, aged 16 – 25, who have not completed high school. The program includes assessments, testing, employability skills training, life skills workshops, academic instruction, community service projects, field trips, and counseling services. Program participants will prepare for the high school equivalency examination and have the opportunity to receive a weekly stipend based on attendance for the full week. Free transportation is provided.

The New Jersey Youth Corps, which is funded by the New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development, is also in operation at sites around the state, including Camden, Elizabeth, Jersey City, New Brunswick, Newark, Paterson, Phillipsburg, Pleasantville, Trenton, and Vineland. Those who are interested in learning more about the New Jersey Youth Corps at Project Self-Sufficiency are encouraged to enroll online or by calling 973-940-3500.