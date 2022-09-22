Free Parenting Classes Help Behavior Problems

Project Self-Sufficiency

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xrhnl_0i6HdC0E00
The ACT/Raising Safe Kids parenting workshops will be facilitated by Haley McCracken and Noreen KilduffProject Self-Sufficiency

Project Self-Sufficiency will offer parenting workshops for parents with children of all ages beginning in October. Participants will learn how to build positive parenting skills, prevent behavioral problems, and encourage effective anger management. The course will be offered on Zoom, Tuesdays, October 11th – December 6th, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. The parenting classes offered by Project Self-Sufficiency follow the ACT Raising Safe Kids Program developed by the American Psychological Association which aims to educate parents and other adults who raise and care for young children about creating environments which protect them from violence. Classes are co-sponsored by the Journey Family Success Center and Project Sussex Kids, the Sussex County Council for Young Children. The sessions are free and open to the public, but registration is required. Interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 for log-in details.

“The ACT Raising Safe Kids curriculum is based on the premise that effective parenting is an important factor in preventing behavioral issues and violence,” explains Deborah Berry-Toon, Executive Director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “We are delighted to be able to offer these innovative parenting courses to the general public.”

To register for the free parenting workshops, to discuss your parenting needs, or to find out more about other programs and services available at Project Self-Sufficiency, call 973-940-3500.

Based on research that indicates that effective parenting is a critical factor to prevent youth behavior problems, the APA created and launched ACT/Parents Raising Safe Kids, the ACT 8-week program. The program focuses primarily on educating parents and other adults who raise and care for young children to create early environments that protect them from violence.

The ACT/Parents Raising Safe Kids program focuses on parents and other adults raising young children. It is based on research demonstrating that intervening early in life and developing effective parenting skills are critical ways to prevent violence in the lives of children.

The program is designed to be delivered by trained ACT Facilitators, professionals who work for organizations and agencies that provide educational, social and/or mental health services to families and children; those who are college professors, advocates, and others.

Project Self-Sufficiency is a community-based non-profit organization which specializes in services for low-income families in northwestern New Jersey. Programs offered at Project Self-Sufficiency include family literacy education, computer training and job placement services, assistance with parenting skills, childcare, counseling and advocacy, referrals, and help with emergency basic needs. To donate or for more information about the programs and services offered by Project Self-Sufficiency, visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org or call 973-940-3500.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# free# virtual# parenting class# help with parenting

Comments / 0

Published by

Project Self-Sufficiency is a community-based non-profit organization which specializes in services for low-income families in northwestern New Jersey. Programs offered at Project Self-Sufficiency include family literacy education, computer training and job placement services, assistance with parenting skills, childcare, counseling and advocacy, referrals, and help with emergency basic needs. To donate or for more information about the programs and services offered by Project Self-Sufficiency, visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org or call 973-940-3500.

Newton, NJ
53 followers

More from Project Self-Sufficiency

Program Supports Trauma Survivors, Promotes Prevention

Drea Rizzo and Gloria Aulet will give a Connections Matter workshop in Spanish at Project Self-Sufficiency.Project Self-Sufficiency. Project Self-Sufficiency will continue the workshop and discussion series, “Connections Matter”, designed to facilitate the conversation about issues surrounding Positive & Adverse Childhood Experiences (PACEs), with in-person sessions in English, Wednesday, October 12th, 5:00 p.m., and in Spanish, Wednesday, October 19th, 5:00 p.m. Both workshops are free and open to the public; interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 to register.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

Free Job Skills Training Program for Women Starts in October

Participants learn computer skills during a recent Higher Opportunities for Women class at Project Self-Sufficiency.Rob Yaskovic. Project Self-Sufficiency announces that the next session of its popular employment skills training program, Higher Opportunities for Women (HOW), will launch October 11th. The 16-week HOW Program combines intensive computer skills training with classroom instruction and on-the-job experience. Curriculum prepares women who have been out of the work force or underemployed to seek entry-level office administrative positions. Classes will operate Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the agency’s campus, located at 127 Mill Street in Newton. Interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 or visit https://www.projectselfsufficiency.org/higher-opportunities-for-women to enroll.

Read full story
Warren County, NJ

High School Diploma Program Offered at Project Self-Sufficiency

High school dropouts can get a diploma, weekly stipend, job skills training, and other services at Project Self-Sufficiency.Project Self-Sufficiency. Enrollment for the next session of the New Jersey Youth Corps program at Project Self-Sufficiency is underway. The sixteen-week program launches in October and gives those who have not completed high school the opportunity to boost their literacy skills, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, obtain on-the-job work experience, and transition into a career, college or the military. Interested participants are invited to attend an Open House hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency to learn more about the New Jersey Youth Corps and to complete an application. Open Houses will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Mondays, September 12th, 19th, and 26th, and at 5:00 p.m. on Thursdays, September 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29th.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

Virtual Workshop Addresses Importance of Social Connections

Matt Berke and Haley McCracken will discuss positive and adverse childhood experiences at a virtual workshop.Project Self-Sufficiency. Project Self-Sufficiency will continue the workshop and discussion series, “Connections Matter”, designed to facilitate the conversation about issues surrounding Positive & Adverse Childhood Experiences (PACEs), with virtual sessions in English, Wednesday, September 21st, 2:00 p.m., and in Spanish, Thursday, September 29th, 2:00 p.m. Both free workshops will be offered to the public via Zoom; interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 to register and receive log-in details.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

Free Preschool Available for Newton Students

Little Sprouts Early Learning Center staff members.Project Self-Sufficiency. Students ages 3 and 4 who reside in the Newton school district are invited to attend preschool at no cost at the Little Sprouts Early Learning Center. In addition to daycare and preschool, the Little Sprouts Early Learning Center offers care for children before and after school, as well as during the summer. Enrollment in the center’s daycare and preschool programs is currently underway. Interested parents are invited to schedule a tour of the facility by calling Little Sprouts, 973-940-3540, or by completing a form on the website, www.littlesproutsearlylearningcenter.org. The Little Sprouts Early Learning Center is conveniently located on the campus of Project Self-Sufficiency, across from Sussex County Community College, at 127 Mill Street in Newton.

Read full story
Somerset County, NJ

Learn about Impact of Childhood Trauma on Brain, Physical Development

Gabriella Rios, Somerset County Family Crisis Unit, will discuss the impact of childhood trauma at a virtual workshop.Project Self-Sufficiency. Parents, caregivers, and other community providers are invited to learn how childhood trauma impacts physical and neurological development and discuss methods for improving health and well-being across the lifespan, Wednesday, September 7th, 2:00 p.m. at Project Self-Sufficiency. Crisis Intervention Specialist Gabriella Rios, Somerset County Family Crisis Intervention Unit, will join Haley McCracken, Project Self-Sufficiency, for a virtual presentation, “Understanding ACEs: Building Self-Healing Communities.” The session will address the neurological and biological effects of adversity on development and its corresponding impact on the health of the overall population. Tips for protection, prevention, and promoting resilience within the community will also be discussed. Interested participants are invited to call Project Self-Sufficiency, 973-940-3500, for log-in details.

Read full story
Sussex County, NJ

Community Leader Raises Funds to Send More than 180 Kids tot the Fair

Lois Pellow raised funds to send 181 local, low-income children to the New Jersey State Fair.Project Self-Sufficiency. Sussex County Farm and Horse Show Association Executive Board member Lois Pellow has spearheaded an initiative to provide free admittance to the New Jersey State Fair to 181 local, low-income children. Pellow teamed up with Project Self-Sufficiency to identify children in need who would enjoy a trip to the annual event hosted by the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta, New Jersey. In addition to the fair gate ticket, kids received a gift bag containing a meal voucher from the Agriculture Food Booth, an ice cream voucher from the 4-H Dairy Barn, and a ticket for a free ride from the carnival provided by Reithoffer Shows. The New Jersey State Fair will be open through Saturday, August 13th, 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Read full story

Discuss Impact of Childhood Trauma, Prevention Strategies

Project Self-Sufficiency will continue the workshop and discussion series, “Connections Matter”, designed to facilitate the conversation about issues surrounding Positive & Adverse Childhood Experiences (PACEs), with virtual sessions in English, Tuesday, August 23rd, 5:00 p.m., and in Spanish, Wednesday, August 24th, 5:00 p.m. Both free workshops will be offered to the public via Zoom; interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 to register and receive log-in details.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

Local Families Invited to Back-to-School Fair

Kids are invited to tour the Newton Volunteer First Aid and Rescue Squad ambulance at Project Self-Sufficiency's Back-to-School Fair.Project Self-Sufficiency. Parents and children are invited to get ready for the new school year by attending Project Self-Sufficiency’s annual Back-to-School Fair, August 17th, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Students can receive free backpacks stuffed with new school supplies and enjoy games and activities while parents access the community resources they need to prepare for the upcoming year. Refreshments including pizza and popcorn will be provided. The musical duo Exit 12, featuring Craig Evans and Brian Kathenes, will be on hand to entertain families. The annual event is hosted by the Journey Family Success Center and Project Sussex Kids, the Sussex County Council for Young Children, at Project Self-Sufficiency. This year, the festive event is open to the public, but advance registration is required for admittance.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

Summer Parenting Workshops Starting Soon

The Raising Safe Kids parenting classes will be hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency and the Little Sprouts Early Learning Center.Project Self-Sufficiency. Project Self-Sufficiency will offer parenting workshops for parents with children of all ages this summer. Participants will learn how to build positive parenting skills, prevent behavioral problems, and foster effective anger management. The course will be offered on Zoom, Tuesdays, July 26th – August 30th, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. The parenting classes offered by Project Self-Sufficiency follow the ACT Raising Safe Kids Program developed by the American Psychological Association which aims to educate parents and other adults who raise and care for young children about creating environments which protect them from violence.

Read full story
1 comments
Newton, NJ

Workshop Supports Trauma Survivors, Promotes Prevention

Andrea Rizzo and Gloria Aulet will discuss positive and adverse childhood experiences in Spanish at Project Self-Sufficiency.Project Self-Sufficiency. Project Self-Sufficiency will continue the workshop and discussion series, “Connections Matter”, designed to facilitate the conversation about issues surrounding Positive & Adverse Childhood Experiences (PACEs), with a session in English, Wednesday, July 13th, 2:00 p.m., and a session in Spanish, Thursday, July 21st, 2:00 p.m. Participants are invited to explore the Connections Matter curriculum, a program funded by the New Jersey Department of Children and Families and led by Prevent Child Abuse New Jersey designed to engage providers, parents, and community members in building caring connections to improve resiliency. Discussion will focus on understanding Adverse Childhood Experiences and trauma and demonstrate how caring connections can serve as a primary buffer in the negative effects of trauma. The training is appropriate for parents and providers raising and teaching school aged children. The programs are free and open to the public; interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 to register.

Read full story
Sussex County, NJ

Virtual Coronavirus Information Session Planned

Project Self-Sufficiency will host a virtual information session about the coronavirus featuring Dr. Thomas Bader.Project Self-Sufficiency. Dr. Thomas Bader will present the latest information about the coronavirus and discuss variants, vaccines, and the impact of the virus on pregnancy in a virtual, interactive workshop hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency on Tuesday, June 21st, 6:00 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the presentation. The free presentation is part of a regular series offered through Zoom which is open to the public; interested attendees should call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 for log-in details.

Read full story
Sussex County, NJ

Bring the Family to the Community Health Fair

Free blood pressure screenings, Covid vaccines available from Sussex County Office of Public Health Nursing at Health Fair.Project Self-Sufficiency. A free Community Health Fair will be hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency on Thursday, June 16th, at 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. Representatives from local health organizations will offer current resources for the health and well-being of children and families, including information about adverse childhood experiences, dental, maternal and breast health, nutrition, domestic violence, special education services, and other topics. Free blood pressure screenings and covid vaccines will be offered by the Sussex County Division of Health Public Health Nursing. One family in attendance will be randomly selected to receive a $100 gift card towards the purchase of groceries. The Community Health Fair is free and is open to the public; masks are required.

Read full story
New Brunswick, NJ

Workshop Supports Trauma Survivors, Promotes Prevention

Haley McCracken will discuss positive and adverse childhood experiences at an upcoming Connections Matter workshop.Rob Yaskovic. Project Self-Sufficiency will continue the workshop and discussion series, “Connections Matter”, designed to facilitate the conversation about issues surrounding Positive & Adverse Childhood Experiences (PACEs), with a session in English, Tuesday, June 7th, 5:00 p.m., and a session in Spanish, Tuesday, June 21st, 5:00 p.m. Participants are invited to explore the Connections Matter curriculum, a program funded by the New Jersey Department of Children and Families and led by Prevent Child Abuse New Jersey designed to engage providers, parents, and community members in building caring connections to improve resiliency. Discussion will focus on understanding Adverse Childhood Experiences and trauma and demonstrate how caring connections can serve as a primary buffer in the negative effects of trauma. The training is appropriate for parents and providers raising and teaching school aged children. The programs are free and open to the public; pizza will be provided.

Read full story
Sussex County, NJ

Virtual Covid Information Session Features Medical Experts

Project Self-Sufficiency will host a virtual Covid information session featuring Dr. Thomas Bader.Project Self-Sufficiency. Dr. Thomas Bader will present the latest information about the coronavirus and discuss variants, vaccines, and the impact of the virus on pregnancy in a virtual, interactive workshop hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency on Tuesday, June 7th, noon. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the presentation. The free presentation is part of a regular series offered through Zoom which is open to the public; interested attendees should call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 for log-in details.

Read full story
Sussex County, NJ

Breast Cancer Survivors Invited to Celebrate

Breast cancer survivors celebrate at a recent Project Self-Sufficiency event.Project Self-Sufficiency. Breast cancer survivors are invited to a unique celebration of life at Project Self-Sufficiency on Saturday, June 4th, from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The Survivor Celebration will feature break-out sessions, lunch, music and interactive exhibits. A keynote presentation will be offered by therapist, author and motivational speaker Diane Lang. Music will be provided by Sue Polcer. Martin Kessler, Sussex County Community College Culinary Arts, will give a cooking demonstration. A Question-and-Answer session will be facilitated by medical oncologist Dr. May Abdo-Matkiwsky. Raffles and other prizes will be awarded throughout the event. Numerous vendors will be available to offer tips on health, wellness, fashion and exercise. The free celebration will be held outdoors, and face masks are required. The rain date is June 11th. Interested participants must call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 to register.

Read full story
Andover, NJ

Celebration Benefits Local Agency

George Delgado, George's Wine & Spirits Gallery, will offer a presentation and tasting at Open that Bottle Night on behalf of PSS.Rob Yaskovic. The Hudson Farm Club will host a local celebration of the internationally acclaimed “Open That Bottle Night” in support of Project Self-Sufficiency on Saturday, May 21st, 6:00 p.m. The unique event was originated more than 20 years ago by former authors of the Wall Street Journal’s “Tastings” column. This year’s affair will include rare wines, sumptuous food, and an auction presided over by renowned auctioneer Guy Bignell. Sommelier George Delgado, George’s Wine & Spirits Gallery, will offer a presentation and invite patrons to taste rare and unique wines. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Sussex Brass Quintet. Select wines will be available and participants are invited to bring their own bottle of wine along so that they can share their story about its origin with the other guests. The event will be hosted by Peter and Cynnie Kellogg, Rich and Laurie Brueckner, and Lou and Kathy Esposito.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

Parents and Caregivers Can Get Help at Family Expo

Resources for parents and activities for children will be available at Project Self-Sufficiency's Family Expo.Project Self-Sufficiency. Parents and caregivers are invited to attend an outdoor, in-person Family Expo on Project Self-Sufficiency’s expansive Newton campus, Thursday, May 26th, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Local social service and healthcare providers will be available to discuss resources for families in the areas of mental health, disability services, housing, domestic violence, social services, early childhood, health, and other topics. One family in attendance will be randomly selected to receive a gift card. The Family Expo is sponsored by the Journey Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency and Project Sussex Kids, the County Council for Young Children. Interactive activities and children’s activities will be available, and there will even be a pony on site to entertain children. Pizza will be offered to all attendees. Attendance at Project Self-Sufficiency’s in-person, outdoor Family Expo is free and open to the public.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

In-Person, Outdoor Career Fair to be Held

Kyersten Geiger, Project Self-Sufficiency, speaks with a job seeker at a recent agency Career Fair.Project Self-Sufficiency. Local businesses and organizations are gearing up to recruit new staff members at Project Self-Sufficiency’s first ever outdoor Career Fair on Thursday, May 19th, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Representatives from local businesses, organizations and educational institutions will be on hand to promote job openings and scholastic opportunities. Additional job searching resources, such as mock interviews, will be offered to attendees by Project Self-Sufficiency Career Center staff. The Career Fair is free and open to the public; all attendees must wear masks. The event is being held outside on the agency’s expansive Newton campus to accommodate concerns about gathering during the lingering coronavirus pandemic. In case of inclement weather, the Career Fair will be held on May 24th.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy