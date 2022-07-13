Summer Parenting Workshops Starting Soon

The Raising Safe Kids parenting classes will be hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency and the Little Sprouts Early Learning Center. Project Self-Sufficiency

Project Self-Sufficiency will offer parenting workshops for parents with children of all ages this summer. Participants will learn how to build positive parenting skills, prevent behavioral problems, and foster effective anger management. The course will be offered on Zoom, Tuesdays, July 26th – August 30th, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. The parenting classes offered by Project Self-Sufficiency follow the ACT Raising Safe Kids Program developed by the American Psychological Association which aims to educate parents and other adults who raise and care for young children about creating environments which protect them from violence.

Classes are co-sponsored by the Journey Family Success Center and Project Sussex Kids, the Sussex County Council for Young Children. The sessions are free and open to the public, but registration is required. Interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 for log-in details.

“The ACT Raising Safe Kids curriculum is based on the premise that effective parenting is an important factor in preventing behavioral issues and violence,” explains Deborah Berry-Toon, Executive Director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “We are delighted to be able to offer these innovative parenting courses to the general public.”

To register for the free parenting workshops, to discuss your parenting needs, or to find out more about other programs and services available at Project Self-Sufficiency, call 973-940-3500.

Based on research that indicates that effective parenting is a critical factor to prevent youth behavior problems, the APA created and launched ACT/Parents Raising Safe Kids, the ACT 8-week program. The program focuses primarily on educating parents and other adults who raise and care for young children to create early environments that protect them from violence. The ACT/Parents Raising Safe Kids program focuses on parents and other adults raising young children. It is based on research demonstrating that intervening early in life and developing effective parenting skills are critical ways to prevent violence in the lives of children. The program is designed to be delivered by trained ACT Facilitators, professionals who work for organizations and agencies that provide educational, social and/or mental health services to families and children; those who are college professors, advocates, and others.

Project Self-Sufficiency is a community-based non-profit organization which specializes in services for low-income families in northwestern New Jersey. Programs offered at Project Self-Sufficiency include family literacy education, computer training and job placement services, assistance with parenting skills, childcare, counseling and advocacy, referrals, and help with emergency basic needs. To donate or for more information about the programs and services offered by Project Self-Sufficiency, visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org or call 973-940-3500.