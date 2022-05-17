Celebration Benefits Local Agency

George Delgado, George's Wine & Spirits Gallery, will offer a presentation and tasting at Open that Bottle Night on behalf of PSS. Rob Yaskovic

The Hudson Farm Club will host a local celebration of the internationally acclaimed “Open That Bottle Night” in support of Project Self-Sufficiency on Saturday, May 21st, 6:00 p.m. The unique event was originated more than 20 years ago by former authors of the Wall Street Journal’s “Tastings” column. This year’s affair will include rare wines, sumptuous food, and an auction presided over by renowned auctioneer Guy Bignell. Sommelier George Delgado, George’s Wine & Spirits Gallery, will offer a presentation and invite patrons to taste rare and unique wines. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Sussex Brass Quintet. Select wines will be available and participants are invited to bring their own bottle of wine along so that they can share their story about its origin with the other guests. The event will be hosted by Peter and Cynnie Kellogg, Rich and Laurie Brueckner, and Lou and Kathy Esposito.

“Open That Bottle Night” was created in 2000 by Dorothy Gaiter and John Brecher, former authors of the Wall Street Journal’s “Tastings” column. The worldwide celebration of friends, families and memories encourages those who have been saving a special bottle of wine to gather with other wine-enthusiasts and create a memorable wine-tasting experience. The bottles of wine brought along to the occasion need not be particularly expensive. The popular event is now celebrated around the world, in places as far flung as Antarctica and Hawaii.

“‘Open That Bottle Night’ is an important component of our annual campaign, and one whose message reminds us that we need not wait for a special occasion to celebrate with family and friends,” commented Deborah Berry-Toon, Executive Director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “We are excited to be bringing this event back after a hiatus of several years and we are grateful to the members of the Hudson Farm Club for their extraordinary hospitality.”

The affair will be held at the Hudson Farm Club in Andover, a 3,800-acre private hunting preserve originally owned by railroad magnate John P. McRoy who operated a dairy farm on the property. In 1920 the property was donated to The Hudson Guild, a charitable organization located in New York City.

Sponsorship packages for Open that Bottle Night are available at a variety of levels, ranging from $500 for individual tickets to the “Oenophile” level at $10,000. To purchase tickets, visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org/open-that-bottle-night, or call 973-940-3500.

Project Self-Sufficiency is a community-based non-profit organization which specializes in services for low-income families in northwestern New Jersey. Programs offered at Project Self-Sufficiency include family literacy education, computer training and job placement services, assistance with parenting skills, childcare, counseling and advocacy, referrals, and help with emergency basic needs. To donate, or for more information about the programs and services offered by Project Self-Sufficiency, visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org or call 973-940-3500.