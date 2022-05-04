Newton, NJ

Chefs Unite to Raise Funds for Project Self-Sufficiency

Project Self-Sufficiency

Chefs from more than 40 celebrated restaurants supported Project Self-Sufficiency at A Taste of Talent.Julian Huarte

Hundreds of supporters recently flocked to Perona Farms to support Project Self-Sufficiency at northwestern New Jersey’s premier culinary fundraising event, A Taste of Talent. Patrons mingled with chefs from more than 40 celebrated area restaurants while feasting on appetizers, entrees, and desserts. The epicurean event raises funds for the non-profit agency which specializes in services for low-income families in the New Jersey counties of Sussex, Morris, Hunterdon, and Warren. Volunteer musicians were on hand to perform during the event at various locations throughout the sprawling facility.

Perona Farms Executive Chef Kirk Avondoglio notes that Perona Farms enthusiastically embraces A Taste of Talent year after year. “What a wonderful event. I look forward to it every year. It’s nice to see all the chefs come together. There is a lot of camaraderie, and it does so much for the people served by Project Self-Sufficiency. It’s their biggest fundraiser of the year.”

Participating restaurants included 1776 by David Burke; Andre's Lakeside Dining; Angry Erik Brewing; Bobolink Dairy & Bakehouse; Cafe Pierrot; Caffe NaVona; Cake Pop Bar; Capital Grille; Chef Anthony Lo Pinto; Chef Tim Schafer; The Chocolate Goat Gift Shoppe; Clay Oven; Cliff's Ice Cream; Cranky Noodles; Crossed Keys Inn; Czig Meister Brewing; Dakine Cuisine; Emily's Hearth; the Farmer's daughter; Fossil Farms; Fran's Farmhouse Kitchen; Garriss General Store; George's Wine & Spirits Gallery; Gourmet Gallery; Hayek's Market; Hunter's Lodge; Indian Masala; Jersey Girl Cheese; Krave Caterers; La Vita Italian Specialties; Lola’s; Lorraine's Cake Shop & Tea Room; Mama's Cafe Baci; Mr. Crabby's Craft Kitchen & Bar; North Shore House; O'Reilly's Pub and Grill; Passionate Chef; Pattycakes; Perona Farms; Springhouse Creamery; St. Moritz Bar & Grill; Sussex County Community College Culinary Arts & Hospitality Program; Tanti Baci Caffe; and the Walpack Inn.

Music was provided by a variety of individuals and groups, including the Colofonia Trio; cellists Aubrey and Rachel Kline and Aimee Nishimura; Meant to Be; the Pro Tempos; students from the Sparta High School Chamber Club; the Skylands Dulcimer String Band; and the Sussex Brass Quintet.

“A Taste of Talent directly benefits our neighbors in need, and is the cornerstone to our annual campaign,” noted Deborah Berry-Toon, Executive Director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “We are exceptionally grateful for the time, talent and resources provided by the Avondoglio family, as well as all of the chefs and the musicians who have contributed to this event year after year, and to the entire community for their support of our programs for low-income families.”

“Project Self-Sufficiency offers a broad spectrum of help to the community, from help with emergency needs to life skills and education. A Taste of Talent supports Project Self-Sufficiency’s work and allows it to continue the agency’s impact across generations,” added Project Self-Sufficiency Board member Brian Lytwynec who served as event chairperson along with his wife, Leigh. “We are exceptionally grateful for the leadership of Project Self-Sufficiency, the team of employees, and volunteers whose efforts make the work of Project Self-Sufficiency possible. We feel very fortunate to be a part of an event which unites the community while offering financial support to Project Self-Sufficiency.”

To donate to Project Self-Sufficiency, or to find out more information about the programs and services available at the agency, visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org or call 973-940-3500.

Project Self-Sufficiency is a community-based non-profit organization which specializes in services for low-income families in northwestern New Jersey. Programs offered at Project Self-Sufficiency include family literacy education, computer training and job placement services, assistance with parenting skills, childcare, counseling and advocacy, referrals, and help with emergency basic needs. To donate or for more information about the programs and services offered by Project Self-Sufficiency, visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org or call 973-940-3500.

