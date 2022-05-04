Financial Literacy Workshop Series Planned

Matt Berke, Project Self-Sufficiency will facilitate a virtual Financial Literacy workshop series. Rob Yaskovic

Those who need help understanding credit scores, setting up checking accounts, and establishing budgets and setting financial goals are invited to participated in virtual Financial Literacy workshops offered by Project Self-Sufficiency, Thursdays, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m., offered May 12th, May 19th, and June 2nd. Workshops will address credit scores, credit reports, checking and savings account, credit cards, loans, lines of credit, financial goals, and overcoming debt. The Financial Literacy workshops are free and open to the public. Interested participants are invited to call Project Self-Sufficiency, 973-940-3500, to obtain log-in details. Workshops are a program of the Sussex County Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency. To find out more information about the programs and services available at the agency, visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org or call 973-940-3500.

Project Self-Sufficiency is a community-based non-profit organization which specializes in services for low-income families in northwestern New Jersey. Programs offered at Project Self-Sufficiency include family literacy education, computer training and job placement services, assistance with parenting skills, childcare, counseling and advocacy, referrals, and help with emergency basic needs. To donate, or for more information about the programs and services offered by Project Self-Sufficiency, visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org or call 973-940-3500.

The Sussex County Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency is a program of support which includes parenting skills training, economic self-sufficiency services, family activities, legal education services, information about health and nutrition, referrals, advocacy, and other services. All activities are free and open to the public. For information about the Sussex County Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency, visit www.sussexcountyfamilysuccesscenter.org.