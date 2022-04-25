Discuss Healthcare Disparities, Get Tips on Improved Access

Caitlyn Hurley, Project Self-Sufficiency, will discuss Health Equity at a meeting of the Project Sussex Kids General Council. Project Self-Sufficiency

Community members are invited to attend a discussion about the impact of socioeconomic status and ethnicity on individual health and access to healthcare at a meeting of the Project Sussex Kids General Council, Wednesday, April 27th, 10:00 a.m. The hybrid gathering will take place in-person at Project Self-Sufficiency, 127 Mill Street, Newton; virtual attendance will also be available over Zoom. Project Self-Sufficiency staff will provide tips on advocating for improved healthcare and offer an update on Project Sussex Kids activities. Childcare is available for those in need. The meeting is free and open to the vaccinated public; masks are required. Those who would like to participate virtually are invited to call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 for log-in details.

Project Self-Sufficiency is a community-based non-profit organization which specializes in services for low-income families in northwestern New Jersey. Programs offered at Project Self-Sufficiency include family literacy education, computer training and job placement services, assistance with parenting skills, childcare, counseling and advocacy, referrals, and help with emergency basic needs. To donate or for more information about the programs and services offered by Project Self-Sufficiency, visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org or call 973-940-3500.

Project Sussex Kids, the Sussex County Council for Young Children, has been designed by the New Jersey Department of Children & Families to address the needs of local families who are expecting or who are parenting young children. County Councils for Young Children have been established in all 21 New Jersey counties to bring together parents, caregivers, as well as health, education, and social service professionals to enhance communication, coordination, and collaboration of services. Additional information is available at www.projectsussexkids.org.