Newton, NJ

Concert in Newton Raises Funds for Ukraine

Project Self-Sufficiency

The Hevreh Ensemble will offer a concert to raise funds to aid the citizens of Ukraine at Christ Church Newton, Saturday, April 30th, 7:00 p.m. The Hevreh Ensemble’s four classically trained musicians are of Jewish heritage, and they perform compositions by group member Jeff Adler. The Hevreh Ensemble’s unique repertoire is influenced by jazz, classical, Eastern European, Jewish folk traditions, and Native American work. Their concerts have delighted audiences and critics alike with appearances throughout the United States and Europe, including New York City, the Newport Chamber Music Festival, Saint-Gaudens National Historic Site, as well as concerts in Vienna, Berlin, Bonn, Amsterdam, Prague, and Krakow. The wide and varied instrumentation includes the innovative use of Cherokee Native American flutes, along with clarinet, bass clarinet, oboe, English horn, and world percussion instruments such as djembe, dumbek, ocean drum, balafon, kalimba, rain stick, tabla, log drum, keyboard, and shofar.

A free will offering will be taken after the performance; all proceeds will benefit the work by Project HOPE in Ukraine. For those unable to attend, the concert will be live streamed at https://youtube.com/c/ChristChurchNewton. Donations can also be made by check to Christ Church Newton with “Ukraine Concert” listed on the memo line. Christ Church Newton is located at 62 Main Street, Newton.

“Hevreh” is a Hebrew word meaning “Circle of Friends”. The Hevreh Ensemble was formed and cultivated by a group of friends who work closely together. The ensemble’s repertoire connects jazz, classical, Jewish folk, Eastern European, and Native American traditions. The Hevreh Ensemble intertwines distinct musical traditions while respecting classical technique, the playful joy of jazz improvisation, and the intense warmth, humor, and empathy of a close-knit chamber ensemble. The Hevreh Ensemble frequently collaborates with guest artists from wide-ranging musical traditions. Recent albums have featured Cherokee and Cheyenne flutists, as well as tabla players, percussionists, and bassists from other genres. More information about the group can be found at www.hevrehensemble.com.

Christ Church Newton was founded as a parish by the Church of England in 1769. The parish survived the revolution and became part of the Episcopal Church in the United States, first as part of the Diocese of New Jersey and later as a member of the Diocese of Newark. Today, the church hosts a growing congregation and is renowned for its beautiful architecture, breathtaking music program, lively children’s activities, and its outreach to the community. More information about Christ Church Newton can be found at www.christchurchnewton.org or by calling 973-383-2245.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m8BYf_0fFh6VtY00
The Hevreh Ensemble will offer a concert to benefit the people of Ukraine.Bessie Adler

For more than 60 years, Project HOPE has transformed the health and well-being of people and communities around the world by partnering with local health care workers to save lives. Project HOPE is partnering with a non-governmental organization in Ukraine to purchase and transport pharmaceuticals and medical supplies across the country, including insulin, needles, sutures, and gauzes. The team in Ukraine is also conducting assessments of health facilities to determine needs and address how Project HOPE and partners can best fulfill gaps. For more information, visit https://www.projecthope.org/crisis-in-ukraine-how-to-help/04/2022/.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ukraine# fundraiser# music# concert

Comments / 0

Published by

Project Self-Sufficiency is a community-based non-profit organization which specializes in services for low-income families in northwestern New Jersey. Programs offered at Project Self-Sufficiency include family literacy education, computer training and job placement services, assistance with parenting skills, childcare, counseling and advocacy, referrals, and help with emergency basic needs. To donate or for more information about the programs and services offered by Project Self-Sufficiency, visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org or call 973-940-3500.

Newton, NJ
25 followers

More from Project Self-Sufficiency

Newton, NJ

Medical Experts Discuss Latest Information about Covid

Project Self-Sufficiency will host a virtual information session about the coronavirus featuring Dr. Thomas Bader.Project Self-Sufficiency. Dr. Thomas Bader will present the latest information about the coronavirus and discuss variants, vaccines, and the impact of the virus on pregnancy in a virtual, interactive workshop hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency on Tuesday, April 19th, noon. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the presentation. The free presentation is part of a monthly series offered through Zoom which is open to the public; interested attendees should call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 for log-in details.

Read full story
1 comments
Newton, NJ

Workshop Discusses Impact of Trauma on Brain Development

Haley McCracken will discuss impact of trauma on brain development at Project Self-Sufficiency workshop.Project Self-Sufficiency. Project Self-Sufficiency will continue the workshop and discussion series, “Connections Matter”, designed to facilitate the conversation about issues surrounding Positive & Adverse Childhood Experiences (PACEs), with an in-person session on Tuesday, April 5th at 5:00 p.m. Participants are invited to explore the Connections Matter curriculum, a program funded by the New Jersey Department of Children and Families and led by Prevent Child Abuse New Jersey designed to engage providers, parents, and community members in building caring connections to improve resiliency. Discussion will focus on understanding Adverse Childhood Experiences and trauma and demonstrate how caring connections serve as a primary buffer in the negative effects of trauma. The training is appropriate for parents and providers raising and teaching school aged children. Pizza will be provided.

Read full story
Sussex County, NJ

Free Community Parenting Classes Start in April

Therapist and author Diane Lang will offer free, virtual parenting classes to the community through Project Self-Sufficiency.Diane Lang. Therapist and author Diane Lang will facilitate Project Self-Sufficiency parenting workshops for parents with children of all ages beginning in April. Participants will learn about the different stages of physical and emotional development during infancy, childhood and adolescence, as well as techniques for positive discipline and improved communication. The course will be offered on Zoom, Tuesdays, April 12th – May 24th, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Classes are co-sponsored by the Sussex County Family Success Center and Project Sussex Kids, the Sussex County Council for Young Children. The sessions are free and open to the public, but registration is required. Interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 for log-in details.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

Workshop Addresses Impact of Childhood Trauma

Haley McCracken will discuss positive and adverse childhood experiences at a Project Self-Sufficiency workshop.Project Self-Sufficiency. Project Self-Sufficiency will continue the workshop and discussion series, “Connections Matter”, designed to facilitate the conversation about issues surrounding Positive & Adverse Childhood Experiences (PACEs), with a virtual session on Thursday, March 10th at 2:00 p.m. Participants are invited to explore the Connections Matter curriculum, a program funded by the New Jersey Department of Children and Families and led by Prevent Child Abuse New Jersey designed to engage providers, parents, and community members in building caring connections to improve resiliency. Discussion will focus on understanding Adverse Childhood Experiences and trauma and demonstrate how caring connections serve as a primary buffer in the negative effects of trauma. The training is appropriate for parents and providers raising and teaching school aged children.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

High School Diploma Program Seeks Students & Volunteers

High school drop outs can get a high school diploma, weekly stipend, job skills training, and other services at Project Self-Sufficiency.Project Self-Sufficiency. Enrollment for the next session of the New Jersey Youth Corps program at Project Self-Sufficiency is underway. The sixteen-week program launches in March and is currently being offered as a hybrid of virtual and in-person curricula and activities. The New Jersey Youth Corps gives those who have not completed high school the opportunity to boost their literacy skills, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, obtain on-the-job work experience, and transition into a career, college or the military. Interested participants are invited to attend a virtual Open House hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency to learn more about the New Jersey Youth Corps and to complete an application. Virtual Open Houses will be held at 11:00 a.m. on January 31st, February 7th, 14th, 22nd, and 28th, and at 5:00 p.m. on January 27th, February 3rd, 10th, 17th and 24th. Interested attendees are invited to call 973-940-3500 for log-in details.

Read full story
1 comments
Newton, NJ

February Workshop Supports Trauma Survivors, Promotes Prevention

Haley McCracken, Project Self-Sufficiency, will discuss positive and adverse childhood experiences at a February workshop.Rob Yaskovic. Project Self-Sufficiency will continue the workshop and discussion series, “PACEs at PSS”, designed to facilitate the conversation about issues surrounding Positive & Adverse Childhood Experiences (PACEs), with a virtual session on Monday, February 7th at 5:00 p.m. Participants are invited to explore the Connections Matter curriculum, a program funded by the New Jersey Department of Children and Families and led by Prevent Child Abuse New Jersey designed to engage providers, parents, and community members in building caring connections to improve resiliency. Discussion will focus on understanding Adverse Childhood Experiences and trauma and demonstrate how caring connections serve as a primary buffer in the negative effects of trauma. The training is appropriate for parents and providers raising and teaching school aged children.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

Learn about the Impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences at Virtual Workshop

Haley McCracken, Project Self-Sufficiency, will discuss positive and adverse childhood experiences at upcoming PACEs at PSS workshops.Project Self-Sufficiency. Project Self-Sufficiency will continue the workshop and discussion series, “PACEs at PSS”, designed to facilitate the conversation about issues surrounding Positive & Adverse Childhood Experiences (PACEs), with a virtual session on Monday, January 24th at 5:00 p.m. Participants are invited to explore the Connections Matter curriculum, a program funded by the New Jersey Department of Children and Families and led by Prevent Child Abuse New Jersey designed to engage providers, parents, and community members in building caring connections to improve resiliency. Discussion will focus on understanding Adverse Childhood Experiences and trauma and demonstrate how caring connections serve as a primary buffer in the negative effects of trauma. The training is appropriate for parents and providers raising and teaching school aged children.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

Area Schools Collected Record Number of Toys in Friendly Competition

Students from the Pope John Middle School and the Stuff the Stocking trophy.Project Self-Sufficiency. Students from a record-breaking 38 schools in Sussex and Northern Warren Counties spent the last few weeks of 2021 collecting more than 7,500 new, unwrapped toys in a friendly Stuff the Stocking competition to benefit Project Self-Sufficiency’s Season of Hope Toy Drive. Each year, the winning school takes home the coveted Stuff the Stocking trophy, along with a monetary donation to their school’s activity fund. Second and third place winners also receive monetary donations for their schools. Pope John XXIII Middle School was the victor in the 2021 contest, with more than 1,000 toys collected. Returning champion Reverend George A. Brown Memorial School tied with the Hardyston Middle School for second place. Additional honors went to Longest Running Stocking Stuffer Hilltop Country Day School, Most Consistent Stocking Stuffer Green Hills School, and Most Spirited Stocking Stuffer North Warren Regional. Rookie Stocking Stuffer of the Year went to first-time participant Oxford Central School. Local schools which collected more than 100 toys included Byram Intermediate School, Franklin Elementary School, Frelinghuysen Elementary School, High Point Regional High School, Newton High School, Pope John High School, Sparta Township Middle School, Stillwater Elementary School, Sussex Technical School, and Vernon Township High School.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

Woodworking Organization Donates Toys to Project Self-Sufficiency

The Water Gap Woodturners will hold a demonstration at the Peters Valley School of Craft on Saturday, December 4th.Project Self-Sufficiency. The public is invited to attend a demonstration of the traditional art of woodturning on Saturday, December 4th, 10:00 a.m., at the Peters Valley School of Craft Wood Shop. Members of the Water Gap Woodturners will create magic wands, spinning tops, yo-yo’s, and ball catchers for donation to the Season of Hope Toy Shop, the local toy drive spearheaded by Project Self-Sufficiency to benefit thousands of children and teens in Sussex and Northern Warren Counties. Peters Valley is located at 19 Kuhn Road in Layton.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

Experts Discuss Childhood Trauma, Strategies for Healing

Project Self-Sufficiency will host a virtual workshop about adverse childhood experiences.Project Self-Sufficiency. The public is invited to a virtual, interactive workshop about building self-healing communities in the aftermath of trauma, Monday, December 6th, 5:30 p.m. presented by Project Self-Sufficiency. The gathering is the next installment of the Pizza & PACEs series hosted by the non-profit agency which is designed to facilitate the conversation about issues surrounding Positive & Adverse Childhood Experiences (PACEs). Experts from the New Jersey Office of Resilience will address how the brain adapts to traumatic experiences, the genetic impact of trauma across generations, health and social problems caused by trauma, and methods communities can use to institute positive change. Featured speakers will include New Jersey Office of Resilience Executive Director David Ellis, Supervisor Kenneth Fowlkes, and Youth Community Navigator Timothy Woody. The presentation is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required. Interested attendees are invited to call the agency to register and receive log-in details.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

Family Therapist Explores Roots of Problematic Childhood Behavior

The public is invited to an interactive workshop exploring the causes of troubling behavior in children and teens, November 15th, 5:30 p.m., at Project Self-Sufficiency. The gathering is the next installment of the Pizza & PACEs series hosted by the non-profit agency which is designed to facilitate the conversation about issues surrounding Positive & Adverse Childhood Experiences (PACEs). Author and family therapist Kris Imbrie will explore the reasons for childhood and adolescent behavior issues, offer tips for parenting techniques, and answer questions at the meeting, which will also be available by Zoom. Pizza will be provided; advance registration is required. All attendees must be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

The Impact of Trauma on Children

Tierney Veliz, Center for Evaluation & Counseling, will discuss the impact of trauma on children at an upcoming Pizza & PACEs workshop.Project Self-Sufficiency. Professional counselors Tierney Veliz and Charlene Armstrong Mayer, Center for Evaluation & Counseling, will discuss the impact of trauma on children at Project Self-Sufficiency’s next Pizza & PACEs gathering, November 1st, 5:30 p.m. The Pizza & PACEs initiative is.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

Earth Angels Initiative Seeks Holiday Donations for Seniors

Gift bags are assembled for distribution to local senior citizens as part of Project Self-Sufficiency's Earth Angels initiative.Project Self-Sufficiency. Project Self-Sufficiency is currently seeking monetary donations and gift cards to local stores to be distributed to senior citizens as part of the agency’s Earth Angels initiative. During mid-December, students in the New Jersey Youth Corps high school diploma program at Project Self-Sufficiency will stuff festive bags with the cards and gifts; the items will be delivered by volunteers and Project Self-Sufficiency staff to homebound seniors during the week leading up to Christmas.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

Thanksgiving Donations Needed at Local Non-Profit Agency

Volunteers will pack Thanksgiving dinners for hundreds of local families at Project Self-Sufficiency.Project Self-Sufficiency. Project Self-Sufficiency is soliciting assistance for hundreds of low-income families who need a little extra help this season, by asking area residents and organizations to donate traditional Thanksgiving food, or to donate funds towards the purchase of food. The agency will gratefully receive pumpkin or apple pies; canned vegetables, including yams and cranberry sauce; dinner rolls; gravy; stuffing and mashed potato mixes. Frozen turkeys will also be accepted; however, donors are asked to alert the agency ahead of time if frozen turkeys will be donated. The non-profit agency is gearing up to distribute complete Thanksgiving dinners to approximately 500 local families this year, so monetary donations are particularly needed.

Read full story

Virtual Career Fair to be Hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency

Local businesses and organizations are gearing up to recruit new staff members at Project Self-Sufficiency’s Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday, October 20th, 10:00 a.m. Representatives from local businesses, organizations and educational institutions will be featured individually and given the opportunity to promote job openings and scholastic opportunities. Information packets with links to online job applications, company profiles, and contact information will be made available to all attendees following the event. The Career Fair is free and open to the public; advance registration is required and currently available on the Project Self-Sufficiency website, https://www.projectselfsufficiency.org/virtual-career-fair. Log-on links and additional information will be sent to attendees shortly before the start of the event. The entire Career Fair will also be available on the agency You Tube channel following the event.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

New Program Supports Trauma Survivors, Promotes Prevention

Haley McCracken, Project Self-Sufficiency will address positive and adverse childhood experiences during new workshop series.Project Self-Sufficiency. Project Self-Sufficiency announces the October launch of a new workshop and discussion series, “Pizza & PACEs”, designed to facilitate the conversation about issues surrounding Positive & Adverse Childhood Experiences (PACEs). Trauma experts and guest speakers will address the impact of adverse childhood experiences on social, emotional, and cognitive development, and offer tips and strategies for building resiliency. The interactive workshops will be held on Mondays, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., October 4th and 18th, November 1st and 15th, and December 6th. Pizza will be provided; advance registration is required. All attendees must be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

Celebrated Chefs Support Project Self-Sufficiency Fundraiser

Perona Farms Executive Chef Kirk Avondoglio and North Shore House Executive Chef Ken Salmon.Project Self-Sufficiency. Northwestern New Jersey’s premier culinary fundraising event, A Taste of Talent, will be held at the North Shore House on behalf of local non-profit agency Project Self-Sufficiency on Monday, September 27th, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Patrons are invited to mingle with chefs from approximately 30 celebrated area restaurants while feasting on appetizers, entrees, and desserts. The epicurean event raises funds for the non-profit agency which specializes in services for low-income families in Sussex, Morris, Hunterdon and Warren. Sponsorships for A Taste of Talent range from $500 - $30,000. The event will take place indoors and outside at the venue. Volunteer musicians will perform throughout the facility.

Read full story
Blairstown, NJ

Acme Stores Raise Funds for Project Self-Sufficiency

Donations made at local Acme stores will benefit Project Self-Sufficiency's food pantry.Acme Foundation. Project Self-Sufficiency has been selected as a charity partner for Acme and will receive donations from its annual Nourishing Neighbors campaign aimed at helping ensure every child has access to a healthy breakfast. All donations made at Acme stores in Blairstown, Sussex, and Vernon during September will be used to support Project Self-Sufficiency’s Food Project. Project Self-Sufficiency offers free food and limited personal care products to Sussex and Warren County residents, Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Patrons need not be agency participants.

Read full story
Andover, NJ

Annual Harvest Shoot benefits Project Self-Sufficiency

The Hudson Farm Club will host the annual Harvest Shoot on behalf of Project Self-Sufficiency.Hudson Farm Club. On Tuesday, September 7th, the Harvest Shoot to benefit Project Self-Sufficiency will take place at the Hudson Farm Club in Andover. The event will feature a sporting clay shoot on the 3,800-acre hunting preserve followed by a pig roast. All proceeds will benefit Project Self-Sufficiency, a local non-profit agency which specializes in services for low-income families in Sussex, Warren, and Hunterdon Counties.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy