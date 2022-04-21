Concert in Newton Raises Funds for Ukraine

The Hevreh Ensemble will offer a concert to raise funds to aid the citizens of Ukraine at Christ Church Newton, Saturday, April 30th, 7:00 p.m. The Hevreh Ensemble’s four classically trained musicians are of Jewish heritage, and they perform compositions by group member Jeff Adler. The Hevreh Ensemble’s unique repertoire is influenced by jazz, classical, Eastern European, Jewish folk traditions, and Native American work. Their concerts have delighted audiences and critics alike with appearances throughout the United States and Europe, including New York City, the Newport Chamber Music Festival, Saint-Gaudens National Historic Site, as well as concerts in Vienna, Berlin, Bonn, Amsterdam, Prague, and Krakow. The wide and varied instrumentation includes the innovative use of Cherokee Native American flutes, along with clarinet, bass clarinet, oboe, English horn, and world percussion instruments such as djembe, dumbek, ocean drum, balafon, kalimba, rain stick, tabla, log drum, keyboard, and shofar.

A free will offering will be taken after the performance; all proceeds will benefit the work by Project HOPE in Ukraine. For those unable to attend, the concert will be live streamed at https://youtube.com/c/ChristChurchNewton. Donations can also be made by check to Christ Church Newton with “Ukraine Concert” listed on the memo line. Christ Church Newton is located at 62 Main Street, Newton.

“Hevreh” is a Hebrew word meaning “Circle of Friends”. The Hevreh Ensemble was formed and cultivated by a group of friends who work closely together. The ensemble’s repertoire connects jazz, classical, Jewish folk, Eastern European, and Native American traditions. The Hevreh Ensemble intertwines distinct musical traditions while respecting classical technique, the playful joy of jazz improvisation, and the intense warmth, humor, and empathy of a close-knit chamber ensemble. The Hevreh Ensemble frequently collaborates with guest artists from wide-ranging musical traditions. Recent albums have featured Cherokee and Cheyenne flutists, as well as tabla players, percussionists, and bassists from other genres. More information about the group can be found at www.hevrehensemble.com.

Christ Church Newton was founded as a parish by the Church of England in 1769. The parish survived the revolution and became part of the Episcopal Church in the United States, first as part of the Diocese of New Jersey and later as a member of the Diocese of Newark. Today, the church hosts a growing congregation and is renowned for its beautiful architecture, breathtaking music program, lively children’s activities, and its outreach to the community. More information about Christ Church Newton can be found at www.christchurchnewton.org or by calling 973-383-2245.

For more than 60 years, Project HOPE has transformed the health and well-being of people and communities around the world by partnering with local health care workers to save lives. Project HOPE is partnering with a non-governmental organization in Ukraine to purchase and transport pharmaceuticals and medical supplies across the country, including insulin, needles, sutures, and gauzes. The team in Ukraine is also conducting assessments of health facilities to determine needs and address how Project HOPE and partners can best fulfill gaps. For more information, visit https://www.projecthope.org/crisis-in-ukraine-how-to-help/04/2022/.