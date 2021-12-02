Woodworking Organization Donates Toys to Project Self-Sufficiency

The Water Gap Woodturners will hold a demonstration at the Peters Valley School of Craft on Saturday, December 4th. Project Self-Sufficiency

The public is invited to attend a demonstration of the traditional art of woodturning on Saturday, December 4th, 10:00 a.m., at the Peters Valley School of Craft Wood Shop. Members of the Water Gap Woodturners will create magic wands, spinning tops, yo-yo’s, and ball catchers for donation to the Season of Hope Toy Shop, the local toy drive spearheaded by Project Self-Sufficiency to benefit thousands of children and teens in Sussex and Northern Warren Counties. Peters Valley is located at 19 Kuhn Road in Layton.

Water Gap Wood Turners President, Jim Cerra, is a retired attorney with a long history of volunteering for Project Self-Sufficiency. “I’ve had an ongoing relationship with Project Self-Sufficiency for a long time,” noted Cerra, who indicated that the group had been donating the hand-crafted items to the agency for several years. “Typically, we do monthly demonstrations that teach woodturning. This event is a workshop to make toys to hand over to Project Self-Sufficiency for Christmas.”

“We are so flattered that the men and women of the Water Gap Woodturners have selected Project Self-Sufficiency to receive these one-of-a-kind toys,” stated Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon. “These toys were made with love and that generous spirit is what the Season of Hope Toy Drive is all about.”

The Season of Hope Toy Drive is coordinated by Project Self-Sufficiency to benefit thousands of children in Sussex and Northern Morris and Warren counties. Toys, gift cards and monetary donations will also be gratefully received at Project Self-Sufficiency, 127 Mill Street in Newton, Monday – Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. or Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. To donate online, or for more information, visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org or call 973-940-3500.