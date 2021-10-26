Tierney Veliz, Center for Evaluation & Counseling, will discuss the impact of trauma on children at an upcoming Pizza & PACEs workshop. Project Self-Sufficiency

Professional counselors Tierney Veliz and Charlene Armstrong Mayer, Center for Evaluation & Counseling, will discuss the impact of trauma on children at Project Self-Sufficiency’s next Pizza & PACEs gathering, November 1st, 5:30 p.m. The Pizza & PACEs initiative is

designed to facilitate the conversation about issues surrounding Positive & Adverse Childhood Experiences (PACEs). Trauma experts and guest speakers address the impact of adverse childhood experiences on social, emotional, and cognitive development, and offer tips and strategies for building resiliency at regularly scheduled workshops. Pizza will be provided; advance registration is required. All attendees must be vaccinated against Covid-19. Those who are not vaccinated, or who are unable to attend in-person, are invited to participate via Zoom.

Tierney Veliz obtained a master’s degree from Seton Hall University and is currently employed as a Licensed Associate Counselor. Her presentation, “Talking Trauma with Tierney,” will give an in-depth look at the impact of trauma on children.

Adverse childhood experiences are widely recognized as falling into three distinct categories, abuse, neglect, and household dysfunction. Examples of negative behavior said to result from ACEs include smoking, alcoholism, drug use, absenteeism, and lack of physical activity. These behaviors can cause a cascade of physical and mental health problems, from diabetes to cancer to suicidal thoughts. It is estimated that approximately 67% of the population has experienced at least one adverse childhood experience.

The new Pizza & PACEs sessions build on the work already underway at Project Self-Sufficiency. The agency’s PACEs program brings together professionals, providers, and parents who are committed to increasing awareness of the impact of childhood trauma on juvenile development, future violence victimization and perpetration, and lifelong health and opportunity.

The Pizza & PACEs program at Project Self-Sufficiency is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Call 973-940-3500 to register or to obtain log-in details for remote participation via Zoom. Project Self-Sufficiency is located at 127 Mill Street, Newton.