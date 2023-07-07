Man Throws Tray Of Food, Punches Employee At St. James Wendy's

Police are searching for this man after he threw a tray of food and punched an employee at the Wendy's on Middle Country Road last week. Photo by Suffolk County Police Department

ST. JAMES, NEW YORK - Suffolk County Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man who threw a tray of food and attacked a fast food employee at the Wendy's on Middle Country Road last week.

Suffolk County Police Department Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers and the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are reaching out to the public for help in identifying and locating a man involved in a shocking incident that was carried out at the Wendy's located at 570 Middle Country Rd, St James, NY 11780 on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Police and eyewitnesses say that a man became agitated at the fast food employees and began causing a disturbance inside the store before forcefully throwing a tray of food inside the restaurant. The unidentified man then went into the restricted area behind the counter and punched a male employee of the fast food chain.

It was not made clear if the employee suffered any injuries as a result of the attack.