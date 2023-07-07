Man Throws Tray Of Food, Punches Employee At St. James Wendy's

ST. JAMES, NEW YORK - Suffolk County Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man who threw a tray of food and attacked a fast food employee at the Wendy's on Middle Country Road last week.
Suffolk County Police Department Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers and the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are reaching out to the public for help in identifying and locating a man involved in a shocking incident that was carried out at the Wendy's located at 570 Middle Country Rd, St James, NY 11780 on Friday, June 30, 2023.
Police and eyewitnesses say that a man became agitated at the fast food employees and began causing a disturbance inside the store before forcefully throwing a tray of food inside the restaurant. The unidentified man then went into the restricted area behind the counter and punched a male employee of the fast food chain.
It was not made clear if the employee suffered any injuries as a result of the attack.
In an effort to bring the assailant to justice, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to the identification and subsequent arrest of the suspect involved. Those who wish to provide any information on this incident can contact the anonymous tip line at 1-800-220-TIPS. Additionally, individuals can utilize the P3 Tips mobile app, available for download from the App Store or Google Play by searching for "P3 Tips," or submit tips online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages, and emails will be handled with the utmost confidentiality.
