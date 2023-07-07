Saint James, NY

Man Throws Tray Of Food, Punches Employee At St. James Wendy's

Priority News Network

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FJvwS_0nIieMjY00
Police are searching for this man after he threw a tray of food and punched an employee at the Wendy's on Middle Country Road last week.Photo bySuffolk County Police Department

ST. JAMES, NEW YORK - Suffolk County Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man who threw a tray of food and attacked a fast food employee at the Wendy's on Middle Country Road last week.

Suffolk County Police Department Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers and the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are reaching out to the public for help in identifying and locating a man involved in a shocking incident that was carried out at the Wendy's located at 570 Middle Country Rd, St James, NY 11780 on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Police and eyewitnesses say that a man became agitated at the fast food employees and began causing a disturbance inside the store before forcefully throwing a tray of food inside the restaurant. The unidentified man then went into the restricted area behind the counter and punched a male employee of the fast food chain.

It was not made clear if the employee suffered any injuries as a result of the attack.

In an effort to bring the assailant to justice, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to the identification and subsequent arrest of the suspect involved. Those who wish to provide any information on this incident can contact the anonymous tip line at 1-800-220-TIPS. Additionally, individuals can utilize the P3 Tips mobile app, available for download from the App Store or Google Play by searching for "P3 Tips," or submit tips online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages, and emails will be handled with the utmost confidentiality.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# St James# Suffolk County# Long Island# Crime# New York

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 19

Published by

Priority News Network, founded in August 2020, uses imagery from the scenes of the newsworthy stories that we cover to provide transparent and agenda-free news to those wanting to stay informed about breaking news in their local area.

Plainview, NY
216 followers

More from Priority News Network

Levittown, NY

11-Year-Old Bicyclist Airlifted To Hospital After Serious Levittown Crash

LEVITTOWN, NEW YORK - An 11-year-old boy was seriously injured and airlifted to a pediatric trauma center after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle near the Bluegrass Lane Pool on Friday evening.

Read full story
7 comments
Woodbury, NY

Virginia Man Arrested In Woodbury For Criminal Possession of Loaded Firearm

WOODBURY, NEW YORK - A 25-year-old Virginia man was arrested following a traffic stop late Wednesday night on Jericho Turnpike near the Seaford Oyster Bay Expressway after police officers found the suspect carrying a loaded handgun.

Read full story
8 comments
Levittown, NY

Swastikas Carved Into SUV In Levittown, Hate Crime Investigation Underway

LEVITTOWN, NEW YORK - Swastikas were found carved into a 63-year-old Levittown resident's car on Anchor Lane late Thursday evening. Nassau County Police are now investigating the vandalism as a hate crime.

Read full story
3 comments
Suffolk County, NY

Dog Stolen From Front Yard of Huntington Station Home

HUNTINGTON STATION, NEW YORK - Suffolk County Police are seeking the public's help with identifying and locating a man that brazenly stole a dog from the front yard of a home on Beverly Road back in June.

Read full story
3 comments
Coram, NY

Two Women Arrested During Coram Massage Parlor Raid

CORAM, NEW YORK - The Suffolk County Police Department announced the arrest of two women for unauthorized practice of a profession amid community complaints following a raid at BBP Enterprises on Middle Country Road late Monday afternoon.

Read full story
58 comments
New Hyde Park, NY

LIRR Train Fatally Strikes, Kills Person On Tracks At New Hyde Park Station

NEW HYDE PARK, NEW YORK - A 28-year-old was fatally struck and killed by an eastbound traveling Long Island Rail Road train late Monday morning at the New Hyde Park station. The incident caused various disruptions to multiple trains.

Read full story
6 comments
Hauppauge, NY

1 Killed After Garbage Truck Plows Into Cars Waiting At Red Light In Hauppauge

HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK - Suffolk County Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 24-year-old man after a garbage truck crashed into three vehicles and a school bus waiting at a red light at the intersection of Motor Parkway and Express Drive South late Monday morning. The garbage truck driver was issued multiple summonses following the crash.

Read full story
5 comments
Lindenhurst, NY

Vehicle Fire Threatening Lindenhurst Business Extinguished By Firefighters

LINDENHURST, NEW YORK - A potentially destructive situation was avoided after a vehicle fire threatened to spread to a telecommunications equipment supplier on Montauk Highway. The fire was quickly knocked down by firefighters from the Copiague Fire Department on Saturday afternoon before it could extend to the Lindenhurst business.

Read full story
4 comments
Lindenhurst, NY

Driver Arrested For DWI After Causing Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lindenhurst

LINDENHURST, NEW YORK - A Huntington Station man accused of driving while intoxicated was arrested at the scene after causing a serious crash that left multiple people injured at the intersection of Montauk Highway and Kramer Drive late Friday night.

Read full story
3 comments
Plainview, NY

1 Hurt After Car Overturns In Plainview Crash

PLAINVIEW, NEW YORK - Nassau County Police and the Plainview Fire Department responded to Cherry Drive West early Thursday morning after a two vehicle crash left one car overturned onto its roof and the driver with minor injuries.

Read full story
1 comments
Merrick, NY

Credit Cards Stolen From Parked Car At Calhoun High School

MERRICK, NEW YORK - Nassau County Police are investigating a grand larceny incident that occurred on June 24th at Calhoun High School. Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect involved in the theft who allegedly stole multiple credit cards from a parked car.

Read full story
Oceanside, NY

Credit Cards Stolen From Parked Car In Oceanside, 2 Suspects Sought By Police

OCEANSIDE, NEW YORK - The Nassau County Police Department has released details regarding a grand larceny incident that occurred on June 22nd on Bellevue Avenue. Authorities are now seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in the crime.

Read full story
5 comments
Riverhead, NY

Man, Woman Wanted For Grand Larceny From Riverhead Nike Factory Store

RIVERHEAD, NEW YORK - Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Riverhead Town Police Department are seeking the public's help in identifying and locating two individuals that were involved in a grand larceny incident that occurred back in May at the Nike Factory Store in the Tanger Outlets.

Read full story
4 comments
Amityville, NY

Police Request Public's Help In Searching For Missing 15-Year-Old Autistic North Amityville Teen

UPDATE - 6/25/2023 11:00PM:. Suffolk County Police have confirmed that Rickens Alexandre has been located and is unharmed. NORTH AMITYVILLE, NEW YORK - Suffolk County Police are seeking the public's assistance with locating a 15 year old autistic teenager that went missing from his home on Walnut Road early Sunday morning.

Read full story
7 comments
Oyster Bay, NY

Atlantic Steamer Fire Company Welcomes New Fire Boat In Traditional ‘Wetdown’

OYSTER BAY, NEW YORK - The Atlantic Steamer Fire Company officially commissioned their new fire department fire boat “55M5” in Oyster Bay Harbor on Sunday afternoon with a wetdown ceremony.

Read full story
Farmingdale, NY

Fire Breaks Out In East Farmingdale Waste Transfer Facility

EAST FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - Firefighters from multiple fire departments battled a fire that broke out inside of a rail-served waste transfer facility on New Highway Saturday afternoon.

Read full story
4 comments
Carle Place, NY

Combative Man Resists, Injures Police Officer In Carle Place Drug Arrest

CARLE PLACE, NEW YORK - A 40-year-old Westbury man was arrested on multiple charges, including assault and resisting arrest, after fighting with police officers during a vehicle traffic stop that uncovered narcotics-related evidence near Westbury Avenue and Jamaica Boulevard in Carle Place on Thursday night.

Read full story
Farmingville, NY

Off-Duty Suffolk Police Officer, Good Samaritans Rescue Victims From Fiery Farmingville Crash

FARMINGVILLE, NEW YORK - An off-duty Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct officer and two good samaritans came to the rescue of two victims that were trapped inside of an overturned, burning vehicle early Saturday morning on County Road 83 near South Bicycle Path.

Read full story
9 comments
Massapequa, NY

74-Year-Old Man Critically Injured In Merrick Road Crash

MASSAPEQUA, NEW YORK - A 74-year-old man is in a critical condition following a two vehicle crash that occurred on Merrick Road near Joludow Drive late Thursday night. Nassau County Police Department released information on Friday detailing a serious crash that occurred on Merrick Road in front of John J. Burns Park in Massapequa, New York at 8:30PM on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy