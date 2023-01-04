Twitter Search Not Working.

Prince Menaria

Introduction.

Twitter search is one of the cornerstones of the platform, but some users are having issues with it today. Accordingly, a number of people have taken to Twitter with complaints and to ask if Twitter is down or if there is something wrong. The outage is impacting a lot of people, according to Down Detector. People are getting pretty frustrated with Twitter Search not working. We'll update this post when we know more about what's going on.

For some users, Twitter search is not working or updated.

Twitter Search Is One Of The Cornerstones Of The Platform.

But some users are having issues with it today.

The company's official Twitter support account said: "We're aware that some users are experiencing issues with Twitter Search."

The issue affects only desktop browsers on Windows computers and Macs running OS X Yosemite or later versions, according to reports from many users on social media sites like Reddit and Hacker News.

Accordingly, A Number Of People Have Taken To Twitter With Complaints And To Ask If Twitter Is Down Or If There Is Something Wrong.

According to Twitter, the issue is not related to its API. Instead, it appears that some users are encountering a slowdown in the speed at which their searches return results and are reporting that they cannot even launch the app or start typing when they try. This issue doesn't seem to affect everyone who tries searching; some people still see tweets as they should be and others don't have any problems whatsoever.

The Outage Is Impacting A Lot Of People, According To Down Detector.

The outage is impacting a lot of people in the US and Europe. It's also affecting many users in Asia, Australia and elsewhere around the world.

People Are Getting Pretty Frustrated With Twitter Search Not Working.

Some of the explanations are as follows:

Nothing can be searched for.

You can't see what's happening in the world because your friends aren't posting about it at all and there are no updates from big organizations or news agencies. It's like having a TV station that doesn't show any programs!

When We Learn More About What's Happening, We'll Update This Post.

If you're experiencing issues with Twitter search, we'll update this post when we know more. In the meantime, your best bet is to open up a new tab and use Google instead of Twitter—you can always come back later if something changes here on Medium. It's not the end of the world!

Conclusion.

We’re still trying to get more information about this issue, but if you have any questions or concerns, feel free to reach out. In the meantime, please check back in here for updates as we learn more about what’s going on with Twitter Search today.

