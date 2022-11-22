Is It Worth The Money To Buy The Roborock S4 Max?

With an overall rating of 93% on Amazon, the Roborock S4 Max has quickly become one of the more popular robot vacuum cleaners on the market. With a height of just under 6 inches and dimensions of 13 x 13 x 3.3 inches, it’s smaller than some of its competitors, but don’t let its size fool you: it does the job well with its laser mapping navigation system, smart sensors, and powerful water-proof motor that can reach up to 7 cm in height and 300 psi suction power to clean every inch of your floors and carpets without missing any dirt or dust.

The Roborock S4 Max

Why You May Need A Robot Vacuum Cleaner.

Robot vacuums are becoming more and more popular for many reasons. If you live in a big house, it may take you all day to vacuum your home. The noise of an upright vacuum cleaner is also not ideal if you have roommates or want to watch TV while cleaning your floors. A robot vacuum cleaner can do most of the heavy lifting for you, so that you can spend less time worrying about cleaning and more time enjoying yourself. In this blog post, we’ll discuss whether or not the S4 Max might be a good choice for you!

What Is The Roborock S4 Max Good For?

The Roborock S4 Max offers a sleek and elegant design, powerful suction, and all-around smart features. The robot vacuum cleaner is equipped with a motorized brush to sweep away dirt from carpeting and rugs, as well as an air filter that removes allergens and particulate matter from the air. The S4 Max has a 2200 mAh battery that lasts up to 150 minutes of working time on one charge with its 2000 RPM suction power. The robot vacuum cleaner comes in two colors: white or black, so you’re able to find your favorite!

The Roborock series also comes with an app that allows you to control the device remotely via a Wi-Fi network.

How Does The Roborock S4 Max Perform?

The Roborock S4 Max is a powerful robot vacuum cleaner, but it's also quite expensive at $500. The way it navigates rooms and detects carpet or rugs is impressive, and its suction power is unmatched. Cleaning from all angles means no visible dirt is left on your floor. Plus, once your floors are clean, you can use different sensors on the S4 Max so that it knows where things belong in your home. For example, if you want it to automatically put away laundry as soon as it vacuums up socks, just set up a virtual barrier around the laundry basket (it'll recognize when they enter)! It won't miss anything and will help keep things tidy in between cleanings.

Is The Roborock S4 Max Worth The Money?

The Roborock S4 Max is a hard-working member of the Roborock family and is one of our newest models. A must-have for busy families, this vacuum cleaner is designed to clean every corner with ease, so you don’t have to do it yourself! You can even schedule its cleaning time and never have to worry about your floors being dirty again. With an app that lets you track when it’s working, how long it takes to clean, and how much energy it uses in a day-to-day operation, this robot vacuum cleaner will help turn your house into a home.

