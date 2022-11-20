The Leonid Meteor Shower's Peak.

Prince Menaria

There will be an outburst! That's what astronomers predict for the Leonid meteor shower's peak, which occurs overnight into November 17th and early morning into November 18th.An outburst means there could be up to 250 meteors per hour, which would make it the most spectacular Leonid meteor shower in recent memory!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u7mSS_0jFEdazm00
Peak of the Leonid Meteor Shower Tonightprince

What Is The Leonid Meteor Shower?

Every November, meteors from the Leonids blaze across the sky. These meteors are among the fastest around. These stunning shooting stars are visible as late as dawn, as long as the weather is clear. Peak viewing will be tonight, November 17th. You may be able to witness a meteoric display with as many as 250 meteors per hour before sunrise or after sunset when the moonlight will not interfere with the visibility. Unlike other sporadic meteor showers, this one has been witnessed every year since 1833 and could be caused by Halley's Comet. No matter how weird the apparition was, we'll never know what would have happened if scientists had not taken it on. It stopped right before a notable scientist made the new discovery.

When Is The Best Time To View Them?

The best time to view the meteor shower is between midnight and dawn. The meteors will appear to radiate from the constellation Leo, hence their name. This year, the peak is expected to be around 10 p.m. on November 18th. But some meteors could fly as early as 6:30 p.m. and as late as 4 a.m.! If you can't stay up that late or need a break in between, don't worry. You can catch them on video feeds such as those at Slooh, who will be streaming live footage of the event tonight starting at 7 p.m. EST. If you're not up for viewing outside your window or monitoring a camera feed all night long (or if it's cloudy! ), Slooh will also have several video clips available after the event has passed; they'll update their site every 5 minutes with footage taken from various cameras across North America and Europe.

What Will The Weather Be Like?

The Leonids are a variable meteor shower, meaning the number of meteors you can see varies every year. This year, astronomers predict that we'll see a peak of up to 250 meteors per hour. The meteors will appear to be coming from the constellation Leo and will streak across the sky at over 100 miles (161 kilometers) per second. As if that wasn't exciting enough, the meteors are some of the fastest around. They're also known as "annual meteor showers" because they happen every November. Although this is typical Chicago weather, it might be best to bundle up before sitting outside tonight. Make sure you have layers and a blanket or jacket on hand just in case it gets chilly! Remember, clear skies make for clearer shooting stars, so try not to worry about rain or cloudy skies too much; maybe even consider bringing along someone who loves stargazing with you. Be sure to share your pictures on Instagram with the hashtag #mychicagoexperience after stargazing with us tonight!

How Can I See Them?

The Leonids are best viewed in a dark, pollution-free sky. If you live in a city and can't get outside, your best bet is to find somewhere with a dark view of the sky, like a park or field. Binoculars are also recommended since they allow you to see more meteors than just looking up at the night sky. Although the meteor shower lasts until November 17th, it peaks this evening, so be sure to dress warmly, pack some food and water, and enjoy one of nature's most amazing shows. Be prepared to witness anywhere between 50 and 250 meteors per hour during tonight's peak, but don't forget that there will still be a lot of activity on the 17th as well.

What Should I Expect?

The meteor shower will peak tonight, but it's a bit hard to predict how many meteors you'll see. The amount can vary from as few as 10 to as many as 250 per hour. However, in recent years, the rate has been nearer to 20 meteors per hour at the shower's peak. The best way to watch is to go outside and look up at a dark sky without any trees or tall buildings in the way; this will give you the best view possible. Another thing that could affect your ability to see meteors is light pollution. There are certain areas around Chicago with more light pollution than others, so if you're going out tonight, make sure you check where you are before driving too far away! If you want to know when the peak of the shower will occur, here are some times for various locations:

