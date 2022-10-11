Overwatch 2: Heroes Locked For Old Players Bug How To Solve It.

A bug has been discovered in Overwatch 2, one that prevents veteran Overwatch players from being able to play the majority of the 35 heroes in the game. Here’s how to fix it, or if it even needs fixing at all. If you’re having this issue yourself, here’s what you need to know about the bug and how Blizzard intends to address it in a future patch...

What Exactly Is The Heroes Locked Bug?

This occurs when you try to play a match after launch and all your favorite heroes are missing. You can see them on character select, but there is no button that allows you to select them. Blizzard has confirmed that they are aware of an issue that is locking players' heroes; however, there does not appear to be any ETA for when it will be fixed. This issue seems specifically aimed at veteran players who have unlocked multiple characters by playing previous versions of Overwatch. A good way to illustrate how widespread and frustrating these issues are is to take a look at #BlizzardCS on Twitter, where thousands of frustrated veterans have been expressing their frustrations regarding their locked heroes and the lack of communication from Blizzard Customer Service. Until Blizzard fixes it, what can you do?

Why Did This Happen?

The problem is a bug in how Overwatch 2 determines whether or not you are eligible to play as specific heroes. In order to play as one of these characters, you must complete at least 50 matches of Quick Play, vs AI, or Arcade, but according to an update on Blizzard’s forums, some players' games don’t count towards their total. As a result, they can only play as 22 heroes (the default lineup). More importantly, they are unable to unlock or purchase any hero beyond that number, instead receiving an error message that readsWe’re sorry, but you are ineligible to play with more than 22 heroes until you have completed more games. Please try again after playing more games.

The Impact On The OW2 Community.

Nowadays, video games are not just about fun and gaming anymore. They have become such a part of our lives that we spend a lot of time on them. Video games bring people from all over together in a social way, allowing gamers from any country to connect and share their experiences with other people all over. The most important aspect that makes Overwatch 2 stand out is its community — players will be able to interact with each other through voice chat and a party system. That’s why an issue like getting locked out is so frustrating for many people, because they can no longer enjoy playing with their friends as they did before. This new game has broken a number of hearts among its fans who were looking forward to playing with their friends again after such a long break. It has also caused some frustration within certain communities where people have been eager to play specific heroes but are unable to do so due to being locked out of those characters. This leads us to figure out what exactly causes these issues. What should Blizzard do? And how can we solve them?

Fixes You Can Try At Home.

Blizzard has suggested that if you’ve experienced some of these issues, then you might have to delete your game client and download it again. This doesn’t seem like a long-term solution, but we can confirm, at least, that it does work. Players also report that disabling peer-to-peer networking fixes unreliable connectivity issues, and enabling Let me pick from all heroes alleviates player queue times (presumably because Blizzard has reorganized its hero pools). Other fixes include deleting platform preferences—PS4 players report a significant reduction in lag when they delete their PlayStation 4 platform preference. No word on Xbox One or PC users yet. Also note: Some people are reporting an issue where just buying Overwatch 2 won’t unlock Genji, Mercy, and Symmetra. If you buy one of those three characters individually, however, you will be able to play them in-game. Good luck! Hopefully, all of these launch issues will be fixed soon enough; while they do present a challenge to new players and veterans alike, they don't change our opinion that Overwatch 2 is one of 2017's best games so far. You should really give it a try if you haven't already!

An Announcement By Blizzard.

We're aware of an issue preventing select former Overwatch players from accessing all heroes in Overwatch 2. After investigating these reports, we can confirm that after upgrading from an earlier save file, previous seasonal event items are not showing up on characters and cannot be equipped. After further investigation, we've discovered that after a player upgrades from an earlier save file, their seasonal event items are still present in their inventory—they're just not visible within their hero gallery. We’re working on a resolution and plan to address the issue with next week's patch. In addition, if you recently purchased any seasonal event loot boxes, they should also appear within your Hero Gallery once next week's patch goes live. Thank you again for your patience as we continue our review and testing of Blizzard World and beyond!