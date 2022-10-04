A Full Moon On Halloween Night.

With Halloween falling on October 31 every year, there are two times a year when the night of the full moon falls on this spooky holiday: October 31 and April 30. Why is this? How often does it happen? What’s up with the full moon and Halloween? Let’s learn more about the mythical moon on this rather mystical night!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05LrkO_0iKxxy3N00
Why Is There Always a Full Moon on Halloween Night?prince

What Makes Halloween So Spooky?

The Halloween season is always the spookiest time of year. We love the scents, sounds, and sights of this wonderful holiday, but what makes it so spooky? The lore surrounding the holiday has become well-known over the years, with everything from horror movies to games depicting witches, ghosts, and monsters. However, one thing that many people don't know is that there's always been a full moon on this night. Let's take a look at how rare these two things really are and why they're so closely linked!

The Full Moon On Halloween-Fact Or Fiction?

It's true that the full moon is more easily seen on Oct. 31 than any other night of the year, but there's not an actual correlation between the two events. The full moon isn't actually any closer to Earth during the month of October, nor does it take up a greater percentage of the night sky.
The term "full moon" refers to when our satellite appears fully illuminated from our perspective here on Earth. It doesn't change its distance to us or how large it looks to us as the Earth rotates and orbits around it. We can see it at different angles throughout each month, but we're always seeing about 50% of its surface lit up by sunlight at any given time.

When Can You Expect A Full Moon To Rise On October 31st?

The moon is a magical thing. It controls the tides, it makes you feel funny inside, and it always seems to be smiling at you when you look up. It’s been called the Earth’s only natural satellite, and there are many legends about how much power it has over us. It's no surprise then that many people believe that the moon holds sway over other things too-like our moods, our behavior, and even what we see on the day of All Hallows' Eve.

Three Paranormal Activities That Take Place During The Month Of October.

In the world of paranormal activity, October is an extremely active month. This is because it is the time of year when the veil between our reality and the spiritual world is at its thinnest. Spirits can more easily cross over into our world during this month. Because the veil is so thin, we may be able to sense them more than usual. One way that we are able to do this is through Ouija boards or other forms of divination. Another way that spirits are able to connect with us during this time is through lucid dreaming or astral projection.
When using a Ouija board, you will have to find someone who has no connections with you either biologically or emotionally in order for communication to take place properly. If you know someone well and they are trying to communicate with their spirit guide or ancestor, it could be misinterpreted as something else entirely by the person doing the channeling, which would lead to confusion for both parties involved!

Thoughts About Magic And Witches On October 31st.

The night of October 31st is the eve of Samhain, which is the Celtic New Year. It's also known as All Hallow's Eve, and in many countries, it’s celebrated by dressing up in costumes, carving pumpkins and eating lots of candy. Some believe that this night was originally intended to be a time for people to remember and honor those who died the previous year.
The celebration may have started with ancient Celtic pagans who believed that spirits came back to Earth at this time of year. On this eve, they would create bonfires, wear costumes made from animal skins, dance around the fire and make noise to scare away evil spirits.

What Are Some Of Your Favorite Things About October 31St/Halloween In General?

October 31st is one of my favorite holidays. I love the ambiance of the night and the fact that it's not too cold yet. Plus, you get to dress up in all sorts of costumes and eat lots of yummy food. One thing I love about this time of year is that there is always a full moon! Why do I think this is so special? Well, firstly, there are more hours of darkness to enjoy than at any other time in the year. Secondly, it never gets too dark out and I'm not afraid of being out late at night, which can be hard for some people because they like to go trick-or-treating as well.

Final Thoughts.

Have you ever wondered why Halloween night always has a full moon? The Harvest Moon causes this! At this year's harvest moon, it will be full on October 27th, the closest full moon to the autumnal equinox. It causes some confusion when we recall our childhood Halloweens and see pictures with a full moon in the background.

