How The New iOS 8 Feature-Apple Pay Later-Lets iPhone Users Buy Now, Pay Later

How the New iOS 16 Feature, Apple Pay Later, Lets iPhone Users Buy Now, Pay Later:

1. What Is It?

The imminent release of iOS 16 for the iPhone—which rolls out to all compatible iPhones on Monday, Sept. 12—will add a new "buy now, pay later" feature to Apple Pay, the iPhone's mobile-payment app. Just tap your finger against a HomeKit-compatible door lock or insert your payment card into an NFC terminal (for example, at a gas pump) and you'll be able to make purchases in stores by scanning your fingerprint and agreeing to terms and conditions on the device's screen. A final tap on Done locks in your purchase. If you want to avoid charging purchases right away (perhaps because you're waiting for payday), you can set up an automatic credit line in the Wallet app that allows buying now and paying later with interest fees.

2. Why Do I Need It?

Apple Pay is making life easier for us all. The new feature will let you buy now and pay later at thousands of retailers. There are a lot of benefits to this. For example, you can buy the perfect gift for someone right now and have time to change your mind before they open it on Christmas morning. If there's an item that is too expensive or if you just don't want to pull out your credit card in public, this might be perfect for you. You'll also get new updates as soon as they happen, so no more worrying about deadlines that have passed or not knowing what's new in store! It's super easy to install with its seamless set up, and Apple also has their customer service there should anything go wrong with your purchase.

3. How Does It Work?

iOS 16 will enable customers to buy anything they can within an app on their iPhone and pay for it at a later date through a credit card they already have on file. The user will only need to sign in and authorize the purchase. They then choose how much time they want before they have to make a payment—3 months, 6 months, or 12 months. If they want to make an emergency purchase that's more than their available credit line but not more than $100, they can ask for up to $300 of additional financing. And if they don't use any of the money during those three, six, or twelve months, the interest rate goes down with each passing month. But if users do decide to buy something for more than $100 during this window of buying now and paying later, they'll be asked to input a code provided by Apple Pay on-screen so they can approve the purchase without having to open their credit card company's app or enter any personal information.

4. Where Can I Use It?

This new feature works a lot like having credit on your phone. When you're in a store and you want to buy something, you can pay for it with your phone instead of pulling out your wallet. With Apple Pay later, when you're checking out at the register, it will ask if you want to save up for that purchase or just pay for it now. You have 24 hours to make up your mind and decide what route to take; then the money from that purchase is stored in an account that looks and acts just like a debit card in your Wallet app. But here's the thing: you never spend any more than what you've saved up! Let's say you've saved $50 for future purchases, but then realize after walking into a store that there are some really cool earrings that are $20? Instead of spending all $50 in one place, when you check out at the register with Apple Pay later enabled, you'll be asked whether or not you want to save the remaining $30 for another day. If not, just pay as usual and everything else goes into your savings until next time!

Apple Pay works with any credit or debit card. To use it at a participating retailer, you have to wake up your device and hold it near a contactless reader that accepts MasterCard contactless payments—which are marked with a symbol that looks like a winking eye (in stores), or Visa payWave (online). Once you select the Apple Pay button on your phone's screen, you'll be prompted to pick one of your stored cards from a list of options. A payment terminal emits an accepted sound when it's properly detected by the phone and displays a transaction confirmation notification. Then you just wait for your receipt and continue on your way.

6. Is This Something That I Should Use?

With people now having so many choices on how to make their purchases, more and more companies are starting to offer different payment methods. However, Apple's latest update may be worth taking a look at for those who do not like carrying around cash or keep forgetting to pay. With this new update to the software of your device, you will be able to choose between Buy Now and Pay Later. If you go with Buy Now, then it works as normal. You purchase your item and it automatically charges your card linked to the account for that purchase. However, if you go with Pay Later, when you buy something from a store like this convenience store nearby, there is no charge immediately added.

7. When Can I Start Using It?

Apple Pay is an app for iPhones which was introduced in 2014. It lets customers buy things with their phones. The new feature—which will roll out to all compatible iPhones on Monday, Sept. 12—will add a new "buy now, pay later" feature to Apple Pay so users can purchase goods without waiting for approval from their credit card issuer or bank. Transactions happen securely between your device and the merchant's device when you swipe up from your lock screen. With a few taps of your finger to enter a PIN or thumbprint after the payment has been made, you'll walk away with your goods and a receipt via email within seconds of checking out at an establishment that accepts Apple Pay!