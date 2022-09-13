New Research Shows That Poor Security Might Send WFH Workers Back To The Office.

Today’s workers are increasingly likely to take their work home with them—even if they don’t have an office at home—due to the growing popularity of working from home (WFH). But new research shows that poor security might send WFH workers back to the office. Research by Sophos found that 79% of all UK businesses reportedly take no steps to secure their workers' home internet connections or provide software protection for domestic devices, potentially exposing work and personal data alike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oHwsn_0htBSLZF00
What Percentage Of People Currently Work Remotely?

The availability of WiFi has made working remotely from home popular, but with recent studies showing that nearly 8 in 10 companies do not have basic protections installed on their employees' computers and other devices, it is time for a change. One study found that half of remote working employees never log off or shut down their computers when away from the office, which leads to potential security breaches for sensitive company data as well as potential fraud resulting in financial losses for employers. The percentage of employees who work remotely has increased by 40% since 2005, and currently 3 million people in the UK work from home full-time or part-time, with this figure set to rise rapidly in coming years. It is vital now more than ever to make sure your technology is secured at all times-whether you are at home or not.

What Do Researchers Think About Working Remotely?

This survey highlights an urgent need for organizations of all types and sizes to provide the safeguards their employees need while working from home, said Andy Lees, chief executive of LogMeIn, in a press release on Tuesday. We believe this would go a long way towards reducing employees' anxiety around work-life balance as well as improving productivity, which is becoming ever more important in today's competitive marketplace.
Working remotely enables greater access for people living outside of major metropolitan areas; it can allow companies to save on resources such as office space and heating costs; and it means that working parents are able to better juggle responsibilities at home with work.

In a recent report published by McAfee, experts found an alarming lack of protection in the UK for remote working, which is still often done from home with employers’ permission: 79% of all UK businesses reportedly take no steps to secure their workers' home internet connections or provide software protection for domestic devices. While employees who work from home tend to be more productive and engaged in their work because they are not plagued by distractions caused by personal life, such as family and other house tasks, some companies have become wary about being vulnerable to cyberattacks due to an unprotected broadband connection and unsecured device at home. These attacks can cause havoc on data-sensitive company records and intellectual property, tarnishing the company's reputation and costing time and money on repair after a leak.

Why Is It So Important To Secure Your Connection?

Only 55% of the companies surveyed said they took action to make sure remote employees were still safe online, while another 24% admitted they did not know what was being done to protect their employees' home devices or internet connections. And even with these alarming statistics, 67% of businesses are planning on extending their remote working services in 2017, which means there's a need to educate yourself and your team on how to stay secure when working remotely. Here are some great ways to do so: -Make sure you have a VPN to encrypt your connection-this way it will be harder for hackers to get into your data; -Avoid downloading suspicious files from email attachments; -Use strong passwords that are not easy to guess; -Always use two-factor authentication (this is especially important if you're accessing sensitive information)

What Are Some Ways To Prevent Yourself From Being Hacked?

When it comes to hacking, if you see anything suspicious, contact your IT or digital strategy team immediately. Regularly change passwords and update software. This will help prevent a hacker from gaining access in the first place. Make sure that any personally identifiable information is not stored on any devices or computers—those should be in a lockable cabinet out of sight of anyone who does not need access for work reasons. Keep your passwords private and never tell anyone about them! And last but not least, consider whether it's worth it: don't use public Wi-Fi unless absolutely necessary; don't overshare on social media; be cautious when downloading apps or clicking on links. The more ways you keep your data secure and safe, the less likely you are to be hacked.

How Can You Limit Your Vulnerabilities?

Sometimes working remotely is necessary and even preferred by some businesses and employees, but it can be a dangerous position if you're not careful with your private information. To protect yourself while working remotely, there are many options available to help you stay safe and secure: VPNs, firewalls, personal website monitoring services, and encrypted email programs for both sending and receiving messages are just a few of the tools out there for remote workers looking to keep their data from falling into the wrong hands. You also need to keep in mind what device you are using when accessing your work network. If possible, avoid using public Wi-Fi connections as they may be easy targets for hackers.

What Sort Of Tools Can You Use In Order To Protect Yourself While Working Remotely?

Password managers help with username and password management on remote devices, but they are not always compatible with every type of device. A virtual private network (VPN) can cover all internet traffic from your computer back to your company network in order to keep your data safe from outside intruders. Physical or biometric protection for authentication - such as voice and fingerprint recognition - are two additional tools for securing a home connection. Other methods include antivirus software, so it's important to use a legitimate anti-malware program. Another potential solution is to set up an encrypted tunnel between your company network and your home internet connection, which will encrypt all of the information coming into and out of your home network.

Is There Anything Else I Need To Know Before I Start Working Remotely?

Though many have embraced remote work and find it an easy way to strike a healthy work-life balance, there are some key items to keep in mind when deciding whether or not it's right for you. Some items can get in the way of a successful remote work setup and others may impact your company's bottom line, which is why they're important.
1) Remote meetings and collaboration: Though meeting over video chat can be helpful, make sure everyone in attendance is on board with this method before beginning – otherwise your entire team may feel more disconnected than usual if a meeting is only partially taking place over video.

2) Tools for monitoring time spent working remotely: Like any other employee, you should monitor how much time you spend working remotely so that no one feels like they're doing more (or less) work than their peers.

3) The opportunity cost of switching careers: If going into remote work means leaving behind an industry that interests you, it might be worth sticking around until the perfect opportunity comes along rather than jumping ship too soon.

4) Contractual issues: You need to know what happens if you want to switch companies and what could happen to your rights as a freelancer or contractor under new legislation coming out of Europe next year.

