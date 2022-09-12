Get Ready For Exciting Announcements At Ubisoft Forward 2022.

Prince Menaria

What are the most anticipated upcoming games in the Ubisoft Forward 2022 live blog event? We’ll find out when Ubisoft reveals their new line-up at 4 pm PT on Monday, February 25th. In the meantime, let’s take a look at what we can expect! This article will be updated as more information becomes available, so be sure to check back frequently! For example, if you’re an Assassin’s Creed fan, you can earn some cool rewards when you watch the Ubisoft Forward 2022 live stream by tuning into Ubisoft’s official Twitch channel or through official co-streamers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eyjfo_0hqBHGBu00
How To Watch The UbiFowards Livestream In 4 Easy Steps

1. Watch the UbiFowards livestream on Ubisoft's official Twitch channel or through official co-streamers.

2. Earn Twitch drop rewards by watching the UbiFowards live stream - you'll be able to get games like Skull and Bones, Rainbow Six Siege, Roller Champions DLC!

3. Do you have a game idea? Submit it before October 22nd for your chance to win an invaluable coaching session with one of Ubisoft's creative leads from our Internal Development team - including Christian Allen (lead gameplay designer on Far Cry 5), Ken Levine (game director on Freedom Cry) or more!

4. Why not invite friends over to watch the live stream together? Whether they're into sports management simulators, sci-fi exploration adventures or fighting opponents in close combat – there are plenty of opportunities for everyone at UbiFowards to find something they love.

Just hours until #UbisoftForward2022 ? Make sure you tune in LIVE on the Ubisoft Facebook page so you don't miss out! Posted by Ubisoft Official EMEA Page on Thursday, September 20, 2018

What Will Happen During The UbiFowards Event?

Ubisoft's E3-adjacent live event begins on June 11th at 10 AM PT. This year will mark the sixth iteration of their forward conference. As the name suggests, this is a look forward to games coming out in the next few years. You can expect to hear about major titles such as Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Splinter Cell, Beyond Good & Evil 2 and more in a series of developer talks. There are also going to be Twitch drop rewards if you're watching from Ubisoft's official Twitch channel or through official co-streamers. There are also DLCs available for certain games like Skull and Bones, Rainbow Six Siege, Roller Champions. If you've been following the company since last year, there should be some exciting announcements too. If not, UbiFowards might just be your chance to get into Ubisoft fandom. The conference runs until June 12th and features panel discussions, sneak peeks at upcoming games and demos of already released ones.

The introduction begins with an invitation by Yves Guillemot himself inviting fans to come see what he has planned. The intro video was created by motion designer Atsushi Nakazawa who has previously worked on trailers for Star Wars Battlefront II (EA) and Halo 4 (343 Industries). He says that he really likes the creative freedom that Ubisoft offers its employees - no limits - which is why he accepted the job. The video featured various employees telling viewers what they love about working at Ubisoft including one woman who says she loves being able to try new things without fearing failure because it makes her feel less constrained creatively.

How To Earn Rewards During The UbiFowards Event.

The UbiFowards event starts on Tuesday September 10th and will continue throughout the day with six livestream sessions. There are many ways to earn rewards during this event including Twitch drops, which you can get if you watch the event on Ubisoft's official Twitch channel or through official co-streamers. Other ways to earn rewards include earning DLC by playing games like Skull and Bones, Rainbow Six Siege, Roller Champions. For more information about what rewards are available and how to go about earning them, check out the blog post here. This is a continuation of the blog post that we've been publishing in anticipation of tomorrow's event. Check back tomorrow as well as all day Wednesday (September 11) for exciting announcements from your favorite developers and studios, giveaways and some never before seen gameplay footage. You can also join us live on the Ubisoft Facebook page where we'll be hosting a series of Facebook Lives leading up to Ubisoft Forward.

Drop Rewards (And How Much)

All Twitch drops are now enabled so keep an eye out as the event progresses. Make sure to tune in live on Ubisoft's official Twitch channel or through official co-streamers, who'll be listed below. Remember that Twitch Drops can only be earned by watching on either of these two channels or by following on their respective accounts to receive the notifications of when a drop is about to go live - remember you need to have Watch Slots open in order to receive notification messages. You'll also be notified when a collectible goes live by receiving notification messages - remember you need to have Show Slots open in order to receive notification messages. Here's how much each reward will cost:

Start your day with a free Elite Pulse Rifle skin for Rainbow Six Siege. Tune in between 09:00 CET / 02:00 AM PT and 10:00 CET / 03:00 AM PT to unlock it!

Watching on Uplay? Keep an eye out for exclusive Uplay rewards during the stream, including a total of four Assassin's Creed games (including Assassin's Creed III Remastered) ! If you're playing one of our games while watching this stream, we may give you exclusive game content too – check your game menu after each new announcement!

