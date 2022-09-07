Cupertino, CA

Apple Has Given A Rare Speech At The Apple AI Conference Keynote, Focusing On Accessibility.

Prince Menaria

Apple’s chief VP of machine learning and artificial intelligence, Ge Yue, has made an appearance at the Apple AI conference keynote, which the company held at its Cupertino campus in California yesterday (Thursday). Usually, Apple’s vice president of AI stays quiet when it comes to public appearances, so this was quite an unusual sight – especially considering what she chose to talk about.

The State Of AI.

This is perhaps one of the more widely watched and anticipated annual speeches by Apple. Along with the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) that can provide personalized health recommendations to users via HealthKit, the event touched on three major areas: health, technology and education, and creativity with AI illustration apps such as Procreate 5.Though not without its ups and downs, 2018 may well be seen as a watershed year for artificial intelligence to take root across many industry sectors-but especially in healthcare, where general practitioners may soon use software systems to diagnose patients with heart disease or cancer instead of sending them to a specialist clinic for such procedures-that were beyond their realm of expertise. One thing remains clear from this year's developer conference: despite its predictions about robots taking over human jobs, Apple continues to emphasize how humans and computers can work together to make everyone smarter.

What Does This Mean For Our Future?

In response to a surge in the number of Chinese people living with disabilities and elderly people with diminishing hearing and sight, who are increasingly accessing new technology, Ge Yue announced that Apple will focus its AI efforts on accessibility features going forward.
Appealing to those who can't use their devices in the same way that most other smartphone users do was an important theme for Steve Jobs when he was CEO of Apple. He had insisted that all our products are "insanely great" for everyone, regardless of how someone might use them or how they might experience them. It's just like designing a building, Jobs said in 2010. You don't design it for wheelchair users only.

10 Interesting Facts About AIs.

1) Researchers in Canada and France combined machine learning and laser technology to develop an artificial intelligence system capable of 3D-scanning sculptures in museums and creating digital replicas that museum visitors can virtually unearth by following smartphone camera tracks or holographic projections.

2) University of Oregon computer scientist Claudia Pichler created FaceNet—the first large-scale facial recognition dataset made up of over 13 million faces collected from 4,500 websites across 10 different countries, with details such as age and gender blurred for privacy purposes.

3) AI-powered robots have been found to be so much more accurate than humans when it comes to grading student writing. The software will likely soon become mandatory in English-speaking high schools around the world.

4) Researchers at Northwestern University’s Segal Design Institute developed artificial intelligence systems called KITTENs, which are designed specifically for elderly people who want companionship but may not be able to take care of a pet due to mobility issues.

5) Kittens use voice commands and touch screens rather than paws and whiskers, meaning they don’t require physical stimulation. They also come equipped with soothing purring sounds and back-scratching motors.

6) One billion rural households do not have access to electricity; those that do must rely on kerosene lamps, which cause eye disease, respiratory illness, fire hazards, and other hazards.Using mobile phones as solar batteries is one way these households could obtain affordable light without relying on polluting fuels.

7) Since 2018, electric vehicles have accounted for 50% of all new cars sold in India.

8) Robots are being used by retailers to monitor consumer trends and shopping habits through digital sensors that detect everything from a customer's body temperature to how many minutes they linger in front of a product display before moving on.

9) Amazon bought robot manufacturer Kiva Systems in 2012 and, after four years of development, began deploying its fleet of warehouse robots to fulfill orders. And now, nearly a decade later, the company employs 45K human workers alongside 100K robotic units within its sprawling distribution centers.

10) A startup called Gossamer Threads sells cuffs that contain hidden cameras inside them and work via Bluetooth connection with smartphones. The cuffs send alerts to loved ones if their wearer falls down or stops moving for too long . Apple’s vice president of Machine Learning, Ge Yue, discussed accessibility features in AI. We need to be inclusive and make sure that we design AI so that everyone can benefit from it, she said. We cannot let the benefits of this technology be concentrated among a small subset of society.

The Future Of Jobs.

With advancements in machine learning and voice control, some jobs are going to become obsolete (or require fewer humans to operate). This won't just be reserved for boring manual labour positions: higher-paying roles will also be challenged by automation. Imagine lawyers who use machines to analyse entire cases for them or traders who only need to input simple instructions every now and then before watching their investments grow automatically. In this environment, the importance of people with specialised skills is amplified. Technology will change the job market for people with disabilities too. In China alone, there are more than 500 million disabled people in need of greater support from technology companies to navigate everyday life successfully.

