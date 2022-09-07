Know About Apple Events

Prince Menaria

It’s no secret that Apple Inc. loves to keep its next big product releases under wraps until the company holds its popular Apple Event press conferences in which they unveil their new products and services, but there are actually several other Apple event secrets you may not have known about until now! Below, we’ve rounded up 7 things you may not have known about Apple events. Check them out below and be sure to let us know what you think in the comments section!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VrBwS_0hkwNnKe00
7 Things You Didn't Know About Apple Eventsprince

1) Check Your Inbox For The Invitation.

Every fall, Apple releases its newest line of products at an event in California. While the word "event" may make you think of high-priced Hollywood blockbusters, Apple events are relatively low-key gatherings. The invitation doesn’t even include the words "Apple Event"—it just says, "Please join us for a presentation, where we will introduce our new products. The first Apple event was held in 2001 to unveil the iPod and cost $5 billion to produce—around one tenth of what was spent on Michael Jackson's memorial service. Some of the items showcased included the iPod Shuffle, iMacs with LCD screens, OS X Jaguar and more. In 2003, Steve Jobs added FaceTime to the show; 2007 saw the introduction of iTunes 8; 2010 brought in iCloud; 2012 featured Siri; 2013 unveiled iOS 7 (the most popular iOS release ever); 2014 introduced the iPad Air 2 with A8X chip and iPad mini 3.

2) Who Are We Going To See?

Expect to see a new iPad, AirPods 2, and a Mac Pro 2020. The new iPad is rumored to have a USB-C port as well as an updated operating system. AirPods 2 are likely going to be more expensive than AirPods 2 with wireless charging included. The Mac Pro 2020 will likely include OLED touchscreens on both the exterior and interior of the machine. We can also expect at least one 5G iPhone to come out in 2020 as well. With so many products being announced, it might be hard to find them all. Fortunately, you don’t need to worry about this because we’ve got your back! Our guide will give you all the information you need so that you know what’s happening during the event.

3) How Can We Watch It?

You can watch it live on October 30th, 2018. The schedule for events starts at 10:00 am PT and the event will go until 3:00 pm PT. This means that the company is releasing some of their new products in two parts. More announcements are expected to be made during the event. Fans worldwide will be able to see the event through a browser or an application on Apple TV, as well as on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and PC via Safari. People with Android devices can also stream the broadcast by using Google Chrome. There will be other ways to tune into the event too, including YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Roku Streaming Stick. You'll need one of these services to sign up for them before you can watch them, though.

4) Expect A Live Stream Anywhere On Apple’s Website.

Live streams are coming in handy. I remember when the Obama administration was inaugurated back in 2009, they had live streams and all the news organizations tuned in to get a sense of what was happening. Now that everyone is gearing up for the new iPhone release, some networks are broadcasting live on their websites for people to watch and see what's about to be released. The Apple event is supposed to kick off at 1:00 PM EST, so I'll be tuning in shortly before it starts! I wonder if they're going to announce any other products besides the iPhone this time around. What do you think? Are you ready for the next generation of the iPhone? I've got my fingers crossed that there will be something more than just an upgraded phone. Apple events have been set up by Steve Jobs since 2001, with his keynote speeches becoming popular among fans who called them "Steve Notes" because he would present his newest creations during these speeches. He's no longer with us, but these videos from past events are still available online, including ones from 2017 when the company introduced new computers, software, and even a virtual reality headset called the Oculus Rift.

5) Where Does It Take Place?

Since 2001, Apple’s announcements have been at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference, but now there are various events in different locations. In 2017, an Apple event took place at an Apple Store. Locations have varied widely over the years and are still not set in stone. For example, if Tim Cook wanted to hold an event in California to showcase a new product, he could do so in Los Angeles or San Francisco, or wherever it is best for him to showcase the new product to people who are interested enough to buy it when it becomes available!The keynote speeches Steve Jobs gave became so popular that fans called them Steve Notes. These notes were so popular because Steve Jobs was able to communicate with his audience better than any other speaker of his time; he knew how to grab their attention and keep them engaged until the end of his speech without having any material prepared beforehand. His success can be attributed to him being a persuasion genius as well as a creative thinker and visionary with boundless energy (he was said to never sleep more than 4 hours per night).

6) When Will It Go Down?

An Apple event isn’t just a keynote address. It’s a performance, an announcement, and a symbol of the values that drive us forward. And every now and then, it can also be something completely different to surprise us from time to time.
So before today's event in Cupertino, we’ve taken a moment to look back at some of the more notable moments from previous events over the past 18 years. There are seven things you might not know about previous Apple events.

7. What Will They Be Selling?

The upcoming event will be the first in a new fall lineup from the company, and it is widely expected to launch three new models of iPhone: an upgraded version of the iPhone XS; a cheaper-priced model with many features similar to that of the iPhone XR; and a new super-sized, almost tablet-like device called the iPhone XS Max. Other things expected to be announced at this event are updated iPad Pro models, news about Apple's original video service, pricing on its upcoming smartwatch, and changes to its online shopping site. In 2003, Steve Jobs named his keynote speeches Steve Notes.
In 2011, Tim Cook replaced Steve Jobs as CEO.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# what is the apple event tomorr# apple event live blog# 10am pt to central# iphone 14 release date# 10 am pdt to est

Comments / 0

Published by

I like to write and I am good writer

Berkeley, CA
153 followers

More from Prince Menaria

How The New iOS 8 Feature-Apple Pay Later-Lets iPhone Users Buy Now, Pay Later

How the New iOS 16 Feature, Apple Pay Later, Lets iPhone Users Buy Now, Pay Later: With the imminent release of iOS 16 for the iPhone—which rolls out to all compatible iPhones on Monday, Sept. 12—will add a new buy now, pay later feature to Apple Pay, the iPhone's mobile-payment app. Available to users of the latest versions of the iTunes and Google Play stores, this new feature allows shoppers to place an order online, but delay payment and delivery until later in the month, when they're paid again.

Read full story

New Research Shows That Poor Security Might Send WFH Workers Back To The Office.

Today’s workers are increasingly likely to take their work home with them—even if they don’t have an office at home—due to the growing popularity of working from home (WFH). But new research shows that poor security might send WFH workers back to the office. Research by Sophos found that 79% of all UK businesses reportedly take no steps to secure their workers' home internet connections or provide software protection for domestic devices, potentially exposing work and personal data alike.

Read full story

Get Ready For Exciting Announcements At Ubisoft Forward 2022.

What are the most anticipated upcoming games in the Ubisoft Forward 2022 live blog event? We’ll find out when Ubisoft reveals their new line-up at 4 pm PT on Monday, February 25th. In the meantime, let’s take a look at what we can expect! This article will be updated as more information becomes available, so be sure to check back frequently! For example, if you’re an Assassin’s Creed fan, you can earn some cool rewards when you watch the Ubisoft Forward 2022 live stream by tuning into Ubisoft’s official Twitch channel or through official co-streamers.

Read full story

IPhone 14 And IPhone 14 Plus: All The Details On Apple's Newest IPhones.

What time is the iPhone 14 coming out? While some rumors said it was never going to happen, Apple shocked everyone at their September 12, 2017 event by announcing both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. I’ve got all the details on this new iPhone, from its dual-camera system to its giant 6.7-inch screen size to its industry-first safety service with Emergency SOS via satellite.

Read full story

Digital Extremes Hits Warframe With Its Frame.

Warframe developer Digital Extremes Ltd., the company behind the massively popular free-to-play third-person shooter Warframe, has announced that today, October 24th, will be Warframe’s 50th frame update since its launch in 2013. The company also revealed that there are already 1 million players enjoying the game who have reached Mastery Rank 0, meaning they’ve unlocked every single bit of content available in Warframe so far. Congratulations to those community members!

Read full story
Cupertino, CA

Apple Has Given A Rare Speech At The Apple AI Conference Keynote, Focusing On Accessibility.

Apple’s chief VP of machine learning and artificial intelligence, Ge Yue, has made an appearance at the Apple AI conference keynote, which the company held at its Cupertino campus in California yesterday (Thursday). Usually, Apple’s vice president of AI stays quiet when it comes to public appearances, so this was quite an unusual sight – especially considering what she chose to talk about.

Read full story

Elon Musk Intends To Buy Fortnite: Will He Delete It From Existence?

Fortnite, the massively popular battle royale game owned by Epic Games, has made more than $1 billion in revenue since its release in 2017. It’s currently the biggest free-to-play game in the world, and it’s only getting bigger every day as more and more people buy skins, purchase V-Bucks, and play the game with their friends on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Yet despite Fortnite’s massive success, rumors are still spreading that Elon Musk intends to buy Fortnite so he can delete it from existence. Will this happen?

Read full story

The Giant Sunspot Risks Blasting Earth With Powerful Solar Flares

The Sun has been rather active this year, but it’s about to get a whole lot more explosive. A massive sunspot on the surface of the sun has quickly developed over the past few days and now threatens to launch solar flares capable of causing significant disruption to satellite communications and power grids here on Earth. A huge solar flare was launched from this region back in 2014, so it’s worth paying attention to what happens here as we head towards solar maximum over the next few years.

Read full story
4 comments

Withings Scale Review: How Accurate Is It?

Withings’ new smart scale measures your nerve and artery health, plus how much water you’re retaining and muscle mass thanks to its new Body Composition feature. But how accurate is it? And how do Withings’ health features stack up against the Fitbit Aria 2, the Garmin Index Smart Scale, the Huawei Health Scale, and other smart scales? We put Withings’ scale to the test to find out!

Read full story

Mafia Turns 20 Tomorrow, And 2K Is Giving It away for free on Steam!

In an interesting turn of events, 2K has announced that the original Mafia will be free on Steam for a limited time. It’s celebrating the game’s 20th anniversary! If you don’t already have it in your Steam library, now’s your chance to add another classic hit to your collection—grab it while you can. The offer begins tomorrow and ends at 1 PM PST on November 1st, so make sure to act fast if you want to take advantage of this deal.

Read full story

Watch 5: Our verdict On Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro And Watch 5.

We’re in the middle of a major wearable refresh. With Apple’s latest Watch expected to surface at its iPhone event in a few weeks, we’ve already seen updates from Fitbit, Garmin and Fossil. All of which means there are some clear favourites emerging; the Apple Watch will likely continue leading the smartwatch market, while Fitbit and Garmin seem to be engaging in a wearable arms race, with more affordable alternatives to their flagship devices coming out every few months. But what about Samsung?

Read full story

T-Mobile and SpaceX Starlink claim that your 5G phone will be able to connect to satellites next year.

How can you say T-Mobile’s new partnership with SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet has the potential to dramatically alter our lives? because it will allow your 5G phone to connect to satellites orbiting our planet, according to T-Mobile and SpaceX Starlink. You heard right, folks – T-Mobile says it’s getting rid of mobile dead zones thanks to a new partnership with SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet, at an event hosted by T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert and Elon Musk.

Read full story

Everything You Need To Know About Nintendo's Upcoming Splatoon 3 Game

How much do you know about Nintendo's upcoming Splatoon 3 game? If you've been following the game over the past few weeks, then you may be more up to date than others. But don't worry if you haven't been able to keep up with all of the Splatoon 3 news; Nintendo is set to hold a Treehouse Presentation tomorrow afternoon, where they will likely reveal many more details about their biggest upcoming release of 2018. This article, Everything You Need to Know About Nintendo's Splatoon 3 Before the Nintendo Treehouse Presentation, covers what we already know and what we're hoping to hear from Nintendo this week.

Read full story

The Remembrance of The Full Moon Queen: A tool of Power And Influence in Elden Ring

The Remembrance of the Full Moon Queen is an item that serves as both a tool of power and influence within Elden Ring and as something used to acquire the highest tier of weapons in the game. This guide will help you locate it, use it, and understand its importance within the world of Elden Ring.

Read full story

Saints Row: How to Heal Your Health And Get Back Up After a Beatdown

Your enemies are going to hit you hard, and it’s not going to be pretty when they do it. In Saints Row, as in life, you have to find ways to stand back up when you’re down, or things won’t go so well for you in the end. Here are some tips on how to get back on your feet after taking one too many punches in Saints Row!

Read full story

The World On World Photography Day.

To mark World Photography Day today, we’ve been looking through the history of image making to pick out some of the most ground-breaking cameras that have been brought out over the first 200 years of photography, from the view cameras and pinhole cameras that came before them, right up to DSLRs and smartphones in the modern day. As with many other high-tech gadgets, older cameras can be works of art in their own right, so without further ado, here are eight of our favorites!

Read full story

A World Champion's Guide to Pokemon Go!

It’s hard to believe that the 2022 World Championships are just under two years away! But it also means that now is the perfect time to start planning your strategy, with less than 24 months until the competition begins! Whether you’re planning on battling at Worlds or not, it’s important to get in the right mindset before each Pokemon GO event – and we can help you do just that with these tips and tricks on how to battle a challenger in Pokemon GO!

Read full story

Comparing the 2021 BMW 530i to the 2004 BMW M5.

If you think about it, the new BMW 530i actually makes some sense as a successor to the 2004 BMW M5. Sure, it may not be replacing an eight-cylinder car with another eight-cylinder car; instead, it’s taking over the mantle of BMW’s six-cylinder sedan, just like the 2004 M5 took over from the 1995 850Ci.

Read full story

Playtonic Warns Yooka-Laylee Fans About the Lil Gator Game Scam.

Have you been looking forward to the release of the upcoming video game Yooka-Laylee? If so, you’re probably aware that it’s been delayed until early 2017 and that developers Playtonic are extending the closed beta program, but you may not know that these same developers recently issued an urgent warning to players about an ongoing scam concerning a game called Lil Gator. Here’s everything you need to know about this fake game and why it’s important to be careful when you’re gaming online.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy