Elon Musk Intends To Buy Fortnite: Will He Delete It From Existence?

Prince Menaria

Fortnite, the massively popular battle royale game owned by Epic Games, has made more than $1 billion in revenue since its release in 2017. It’s currently the biggest free-to-play game in the world, and it’s only getting bigger every day as more and more people buy skins, purchase V-Bucks, and play the game with their friends on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Yet despite Fortnite’s massive success, rumors are still spreading that Elon Musk intends to buy Fortnite so he can delete it from existence. Will this happen?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dARYk_0hiwqROr00
Elon Musk Intends To Buy Fortnite Will He Delete It From ExistencePrince

How Much Would It Cost Him?

In order for Elon Musk to buy the game, he would need a specific amount of money that he has personally earned. Assuming he's being taxed at the federal tax rate of 37%, he would need an additional $11 billion dollars in personal wealth on top of what he currently owns in order to purchase Fortnite. To give you an idea of how much money this is, Elon is currently worth approximately $19 billion USD. Buying the game would cost him over a quarter of his wealth--more than everything that he possesses combined. That's not even including any other expenses incurred by acquiring such a popular game and its creator. What if they want compensation? What if they want a higher paycheck or better benefits as part of their contract? What if they want anything, really? Is it really worth it for one person to gain possession of all that is Fortnite just so that they can delete it from existence? There are plenty of games out there that make sense for Musk to buy instead.
In light of these facts, we feel confident in concluding that Elon is not buying Fortnite because he doesn't have enough money and deleting it wouldn't be feasible given the risks.

The Benefits Of Doing This.

This has been a rumor since 2018, and every six months or so, people start talking about it. If this is true, Elon Musk would then have the power to do what he wishes with the game. Many people worry that he would delete it from existence, but that may not be true at all. If the rumors are true, he would try and fix the bugs in the game that many other players want fixed because of bad experiences they've had with it. In some cases, people can't even get on the game because there's too much traffic for it. It's very frustrating for them and might also explain why Elon Musk wants to buy the game in order to make changes. He is known for trying to fix problems before eliminating them, which means he probably wouldn't simply erase Fortnite without having any idea of how the company could make it better before doing so. However, if Elon Musk does end up buying the game, we will only know after the transaction has gone through and it becomes public knowledge.

This Is A Reasonable Possibility.

Some people love that Elon Musk will look into the idea of buying Fortnite, as it's a fun way for him to waste his money. Others don't believe it's going to happen. Elon is an extremely busy man, and he does not need more publicity or attention (that being said, his recent tweet about selling Tesla for $420 was at least ironic). Sure, he could delete the game from existence, but what would be the point? If he did buy the game, we know there would be some expectations placed on him in terms of how the game is managed and what benefits this would bring players. The most likely outcome is that Fortnite would still exist, but instead of existing as an independent entity, it would become part of something else entirely. For example, if Elon Musk bought Fortnite, he might consider merging it with SpaceX to create a game where the goal is to launch rockets into space.

The Likely Outcome If This Did Happen Is.

In other words, Elon Musk's buying of Fortnite is something of a pipe dream. And for good reason—there's no indication that he intends to buy the game any time soon. If it was available on the market, though, I don't think Elon would delete it from existence. And for good reason—there's no indication that he intends to buy the game any time soon. But if Elon did intend to buy and delete the game, the result is uncertain since this has never happened before. Regardless of what someone like Elon wants, there are always people who will oppose it due to different beliefs or goals in life, so this might not happen either way. And while deleting games has become easier with modern technology, as many people know, this practice can be counterproductive because it takes away games that have been enjoyed by others. So, regardless of whether Elon actually buys the game and deletes it from existence (or tries to), there are likely going to be consequences for those who enjoy playing.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# how many kids does future have# tesla model 4# elon musk buys fortnite# how much money does elon musk # elon musk satellite internet

Comments / 0

Published by

I like to write and I am good writer

Berkeley, CA
150 followers

More from Prince Menaria

IPhone 14 And IPhone 14 Plus: All The Details On Apple's Newest IPhones.

What time is the iPhone 14 coming out? While some rumors said it was never going to happen, Apple shocked everyone at their September 12, 2017 event by announcing both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. I’ve got all the details on this new iPhone, from its dual-camera system to its giant 6.7-inch screen size to its industry-first safety service with Emergency SOS via satellite.

Read full story

Digital Extremes Hits Warframe With Its Frame.

Warframe developer Digital Extremes Ltd., the company behind the massively popular free-to-play third-person shooter Warframe, has announced that today, October 24th, will be Warframe’s 50th frame update since its launch in 2013. The company also revealed that there are already 1 million players enjoying the game who have reached Mastery Rank 0, meaning they’ve unlocked every single bit of content available in Warframe so far. Congratulations to those community members!

Read full story
Cupertino, CA

Apple Has Given A Rare Speech At The Apple AI Conference Keynote, Focusing On Accessibility.

Apple’s chief VP of machine learning and artificial intelligence, Ge Yue, has made an appearance at the Apple AI conference keynote, which the company held at its Cupertino campus in California yesterday (Thursday). Usually, Apple’s vice president of AI stays quiet when it comes to public appearances, so this was quite an unusual sight – especially considering what she chose to talk about.

Read full story

Know About Apple Events

It’s no secret that Apple Inc. loves to keep its next big product releases under wraps until the company holds its popular Apple Event press conferences in which they unveil their new products and services, but there are actually several other Apple event secrets you may not have known about until now! Below, we’ve rounded up 7 things you may not have known about Apple events. Check them out below and be sure to let us know what you think in the comments section!

Read full story

The Giant Sunspot Risks Blasting Earth With Powerful Solar Flares

The Sun has been rather active this year, but it’s about to get a whole lot more explosive. A massive sunspot on the surface of the sun has quickly developed over the past few days and now threatens to launch solar flares capable of causing significant disruption to satellite communications and power grids here on Earth. A huge solar flare was launched from this region back in 2014, so it’s worth paying attention to what happens here as we head towards solar maximum over the next few years.

Read full story
4 comments

Withings Scale Review: How Accurate Is It?

Withings’ new smart scale measures your nerve and artery health, plus how much water you’re retaining and muscle mass thanks to its new Body Composition feature. But how accurate is it? And how do Withings’ health features stack up against the Fitbit Aria 2, the Garmin Index Smart Scale, the Huawei Health Scale, and other smart scales? We put Withings’ scale to the test to find out!

Read full story

Mafia Turns 20 Tomorrow, And 2K Is Giving It away for free on Steam!

In an interesting turn of events, 2K has announced that the original Mafia will be free on Steam for a limited time. It’s celebrating the game’s 20th anniversary! If you don’t already have it in your Steam library, now’s your chance to add another classic hit to your collection—grab it while you can. The offer begins tomorrow and ends at 1 PM PST on November 1st, so make sure to act fast if you want to take advantage of this deal.

Read full story

Watch 5: Our verdict On Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro And Watch 5.

We’re in the middle of a major wearable refresh. With Apple’s latest Watch expected to surface at its iPhone event in a few weeks, we’ve already seen updates from Fitbit, Garmin and Fossil. All of which means there are some clear favourites emerging; the Apple Watch will likely continue leading the smartwatch market, while Fitbit and Garmin seem to be engaging in a wearable arms race, with more affordable alternatives to their flagship devices coming out every few months. But what about Samsung?

Read full story

T-Mobile and SpaceX Starlink claim that your 5G phone will be able to connect to satellites next year.

How can you say T-Mobile’s new partnership with SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet has the potential to dramatically alter our lives? because it will allow your 5G phone to connect to satellites orbiting our planet, according to T-Mobile and SpaceX Starlink. You heard right, folks – T-Mobile says it’s getting rid of mobile dead zones thanks to a new partnership with SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet, at an event hosted by T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert and Elon Musk.

Read full story

Everything You Need To Know About Nintendo's Upcoming Splatoon 3 Game

How much do you know about Nintendo's upcoming Splatoon 3 game? If you've been following the game over the past few weeks, then you may be more up to date than others. But don't worry if you haven't been able to keep up with all of the Splatoon 3 news; Nintendo is set to hold a Treehouse Presentation tomorrow afternoon, where they will likely reveal many more details about their biggest upcoming release of 2018. This article, Everything You Need to Know About Nintendo's Splatoon 3 Before the Nintendo Treehouse Presentation, covers what we already know and what we're hoping to hear from Nintendo this week.

Read full story

The Remembrance of The Full Moon Queen: A tool of Power And Influence in Elden Ring

The Remembrance of the Full Moon Queen is an item that serves as both a tool of power and influence within Elden Ring and as something used to acquire the highest tier of weapons in the game. This guide will help you locate it, use it, and understand its importance within the world of Elden Ring.

Read full story

Saints Row: How to Heal Your Health And Get Back Up After a Beatdown

Your enemies are going to hit you hard, and it’s not going to be pretty when they do it. In Saints Row, as in life, you have to find ways to stand back up when you’re down, or things won’t go so well for you in the end. Here are some tips on how to get back on your feet after taking one too many punches in Saints Row!

Read full story

The World On World Photography Day.

To mark World Photography Day today, we’ve been looking through the history of image making to pick out some of the most ground-breaking cameras that have been brought out over the first 200 years of photography, from the view cameras and pinhole cameras that came before them, right up to DSLRs and smartphones in the modern day. As with many other high-tech gadgets, older cameras can be works of art in their own right, so without further ado, here are eight of our favorites!

Read full story

A World Champion's Guide to Pokemon Go!

It’s hard to believe that the 2022 World Championships are just under two years away! But it also means that now is the perfect time to start planning your strategy, with less than 24 months until the competition begins! Whether you’re planning on battling at Worlds or not, it’s important to get in the right mindset before each Pokemon GO event – and we can help you do just that with these tips and tricks on how to battle a challenger in Pokemon GO!

Read full story

Comparing the 2021 BMW 530i to the 2004 BMW M5.

If you think about it, the new BMW 530i actually makes some sense as a successor to the 2004 BMW M5. Sure, it may not be replacing an eight-cylinder car with another eight-cylinder car; instead, it’s taking over the mantle of BMW’s six-cylinder sedan, just like the 2004 M5 took over from the 1995 850Ci.

Read full story

Playtonic Warns Yooka-Laylee Fans About the Lil Gator Game Scam.

Have you been looking forward to the release of the upcoming video game Yooka-Laylee? If so, you’re probably aware that it’s been delayed until early 2017 and that developers Playtonic are extending the closed beta program, but you may not know that these same developers recently issued an urgent warning to players about an ongoing scam concerning a game called Lil Gator. Here’s everything you need to know about this fake game and why it’s important to be careful when you’re gaming online.

Read full story

The Upcoming Final Fantasy XIV Update.

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood, Square Enix’s newest expansion to its MMO Final Fantasy XIV, launches July 16th on PC and PS4 in North America and Europe. But before you set off to adventure with the samurai or gun mages, why not get reacquainted with the game’s Island Sanctuary feature? The update launched back in April of 2017 and has since added new ways to play alongside friends old and new in-game! If you missed it the first time around, here’s everything you need to know about the Final Fantasy XIV Island Sanctuary update!

Read full story

What Is Nuclear Fusion? Scientists Achieved Ignition in a Record Shot

What Is Nuclear Fusion? A team of scientists in California has set the record for the most powerful shot of nuclear fusion ever achieved—an incredible 1.3 megajoules, besting the previous record by nearly 10 times. What’s so special about this? Nuclear fusion occurs when the nuclei of two atoms are combined and release energy (which can be harvested) as compared to nuclear fission, which happens when those same two atoms are split apart, generating energy but also harmful radioactive waste products.

Read full story
2 comments

Kendrick Lamar's The Heart Part 5: A Masterclass in Non-Preachy Urgency

The first time I heard The Heart Part 4, the third in Kendrick Lamar’s series of pre-album, state-of-the-union mission statements, I was in the passenger seat of my boyfriend’s car, riding down a highway in rural Virginia on my way to meet up with some friends at the beach.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy