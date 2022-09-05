Elon Musk Intends To Buy Fortnite: Will He Delete It From Existence?

Fortnite, the massively popular battle royale game owned by Epic Games, has made more than $1 billion in revenue since its release in 2017. It’s currently the biggest free-to-play game in the world, and it’s only getting bigger every day as more and more people buy skins, purchase V-Bucks, and play the game with their friends on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Yet despite Fortnite’s massive success, rumors are still spreading that Elon Musk intends to buy Fortnite so he can delete it from existence. Will this happen?

How Much Would It Cost Him?

In order for Elon Musk to buy the game, he would need a specific amount of money that he has personally earned. Assuming he's being taxed at the federal tax rate of 37%, he would need an additional $11 billion dollars in personal wealth on top of what he currently owns in order to purchase Fortnite. To give you an idea of how much money this is, Elon is currently worth approximately $19 billion USD. Buying the game would cost him over a quarter of his wealth--more than everything that he possesses combined. That's not even including any other expenses incurred by acquiring such a popular game and its creator. What if they want compensation? What if they want a higher paycheck or better benefits as part of their contract? What if they want anything, really? Is it really worth it for one person to gain possession of all that is Fortnite just so that they can delete it from existence? There are plenty of games out there that make sense for Musk to buy instead.

In light of these facts, we feel confident in concluding that Elon is not buying Fortnite because he doesn't have enough money and deleting it wouldn't be feasible given the risks.

The Benefits Of Doing This.

This has been a rumor since 2018, and every six months or so, people start talking about it. If this is true, Elon Musk would then have the power to do what he wishes with the game. Many people worry that he would delete it from existence, but that may not be true at all. If the rumors are true, he would try and fix the bugs in the game that many other players want fixed because of bad experiences they've had with it. In some cases, people can't even get on the game because there's too much traffic for it. It's very frustrating for them and might also explain why Elon Musk wants to buy the game in order to make changes. He is known for trying to fix problems before eliminating them, which means he probably wouldn't simply erase Fortnite without having any idea of how the company could make it better before doing so. However, if Elon Musk does end up buying the game, we will only know after the transaction has gone through and it becomes public knowledge.

This Is A Reasonable Possibility.

Some people love that Elon Musk will look into the idea of buying Fortnite, as it's a fun way for him to waste his money. Others don't believe it's going to happen. Elon is an extremely busy man, and he does not need more publicity or attention (that being said, his recent tweet about selling Tesla for $420 was at least ironic). Sure, he could delete the game from existence, but what would be the point? If he did buy the game, we know there would be some expectations placed on him in terms of how the game is managed and what benefits this would bring players. The most likely outcome is that Fortnite would still exist, but instead of existing as an independent entity, it would become part of something else entirely. For example, if Elon Musk bought Fortnite, he might consider merging it with SpaceX to create a game where the goal is to launch rockets into space.

The Likely Outcome If This Did Happen Is.

In other words, Elon Musk's buying of Fortnite is something of a pipe dream. And for good reason—there's no indication that he intends to buy the game any time soon. If it was available on the market, though, I don't think Elon would delete it from existence. And for good reason—there's no indication that he intends to buy the game any time soon. But if Elon did intend to buy and delete the game, the result is uncertain since this has never happened before. Regardless of what someone like Elon wants, there are always people who will oppose it due to different beliefs or goals in life, so this might not happen either way. And while deleting games has become easier with modern technology, as many people know, this practice can be counterproductive because it takes away games that have been enjoyed by others. So, regardless of whether Elon actually buys the game and deletes it from existence (or tries to), there are likely going to be consequences for those who enjoy playing.