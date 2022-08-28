Everything You Need To Know About Nintendo's Upcoming Splatoon 3 Game

How much do you know about Nintendo's upcoming Splatoon 3 game? If you've been following the game over the past few weeks, then you may be more up to date than others. But don't worry if you haven't been able to keep up with all of the Splatoon 3 news; Nintendo is set to hold a Treehouse Presentation tomorrow afternoon, where they will likely reveal many more details about their biggest upcoming release of 2018. This article, Everything You Need to Know About Nintendo's Splatoon 3 Before the Nintendo Treehouse Presentation, covers what we already know and what we're hoping to hear from Nintendo this week.

Everything You Need to Know About Nintendo's Splatoon 3 Prince

Part 1-The Basics

Nintendo's Splatoon 3 is an upcoming third-person shooter video game for the Nintendo Switch. It is the sequel to the 2015 game Splatoon 2. The game was announced on February 17th, 2021 during a Nintendo Direct Mini presentation. Since then, we have learned much about the upcoming sequel over the past few weeks, with a Nintendo Treehouse Presentation scheduled to give us even more info this Thursday. Here are five things you need to know before tuning in:

5) Multiplayer battles will now include turf wars in which teams compete for control of a specific area.

Part 2-Weapons

The weapon you choose in Splatoon 3 will greatly affect your playstyle. Main weapons and sub-weapons can be mixed and matched however you like, so experiment to find a loadout that works for you. Chargers are long-range weapons that deal massive damage but have a slow rate of fire. Rollers are perfect for covering ground and flushing out enemies from cover, while sloshers excel at close-quarters combat. Splatlings have high rates of fire but need to be manually reloaded after every few shots. Finally, there are blasters, which sacrifice range for a quick succession of powerful shots.

Part 3-Tips For New Players

If you're planning on diving into Splatoon 3 when it releases, here are a few tips to help you get started . Don't worry if you've never played the game before; all of these tips will be helpful for players of any skill level. -Stay mobile: Running around while shooting ink is important in order to stay out of enemy ink and take them out quickly. For the most part, try not to stand still and focus on moving as much as possible. Not only will this keep you alive longer, but it'll make killing enemies much easier. -Use your special weapon: When you have a special weapon (e.g., Tenta Missiles), make sure to use them whenever they're available! Doing so can turn the tide of battle in your favor quite easily and with less effort than normal shots or bombs would require. -Be sneaky: Your opponents won't know what hit them if they can't see where your shots are coming from.

Part 4-Why You Should Play Now (And When)

Splatoon 3 is set to release in 2021, and if you're not familiar with the series, now is the perfect time to start playing. The first two games are excellent and easy to pick up, and they'll help you get a feel for the mechanics before Splatoon 3 comes out. Plus, they're just a lot of fun. If you're looking for a new game to play this year, definitely give Splatoon a try. It doesn't matter if you've never played before or if you've beaten every mode in both previous games, there's something for everyone in Splatoon 2.

And with more modes coming soon, there will be plenty of opportunities to stay engaged and have some fun!

Part 5-How To Unlock Everything Early

Splatoon 3 will have a variety of unlockables, ranging from items and weapons to abilities and character customizations. In order to unlock everything as quickly as possible, you'll want to complete the single-player campaign first. After that, make sure to participate in as many multiplayer matches as possible, and use the currency you earn to purchase items from the in-game shop. With a little bit of effort, you'll be able to enjoy all of Splatoon 3's content in no time!

Part 6-Advanced Tips For Pro Players

Now that you know the basics of playing Splatoon 3, it's time to take your game to the next level with some advanced tips. First, always remember to stay mobile. This not only makes it harder for your opponents to hit you, but also helps you ink more turf. Second, make use of cover. There are a lot of obstacles on each map that can provide cover from enemy fire, so use them to your advantage. Third, communication is key. Call out enemy locations and strategic targets to your teammates so they can plan your attacks accordingly. Fourth, be aware of your surroundings at all times. Keep an eye on the minimap and watch for inkling movements in order to anticipate their next move. Fifth, make use of specials wisely.