If you think about it, the new BMW 530i actually makes some sense as a successor to the 2004 BMW M5. Sure, it may not be replacing an eight-cylinder car with another eight-cylinder car; instead, it’s taking over the mantle of BMW’s six-cylinder sedan, just like the 2004 M5 took over from the 1995 850Ci.

BMW 5 Series Prince

S Class Mercedes-Benz (2004)

The 2021 BMW 530i is shaping up to be a seriously athletic sedan. This next-gen BMW 5 Series was recently spotted lapping the Nurburgring ahead of its 2023 debut, and it looks very promising. Compared to the previous generation, the new 5 Series looks like it will be a big step up in terms of performance and handling. Take, for example, the 2002 BMW 530i model.

2015 Mercedes E350

The 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a great car. It's stylish, well-built, and has a comfortable ride. However, it's not perfect. The main drawback of the E-Class is its high price tag. If you're looking for a luxury car that won't break the bank, you might want to consider the BMW 5 Series or the Genesis G80. Both are significantly less expensive than the Mercedes E350 while still delivering an exceptional driving experience.

The new 2020 BMW X6

The 2020 BMW X6 is a stylish and athletic sedan that is sure to turn heads. It is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine that produces 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

The X6 has a base price of $84,900, which does not include destination or handling fees. CarGurus gives the X6 an average price of $88,367, making it one of the most expensive BMWs on the market. Despite its high price tag, the X6 is still one of the most popular BMWs due to its unique style and performance.

2017 Mercedes AMG GT R

The all-new BMW 5 Series Sedan is shaping up to be a seriously athletic sedan. The next-gen BMW 5 Series was recently spotted lapping the Nurburgring ahead of its 2023 debut, and it looks like it's going to be a great car. I've owned a few BMWs in my day, including a 2005 BMW M5, and I have to say that the new 5 Series is looking pretty good.

I'm particularly impressed with the new 8-series, which looks like it will be a great car. However, I'm not sure if it will be able to match the performance of the Mercedes AMG GT R (2017). We'll have to wait and see.

The Audi RS7 for 2019

The 2019 Audi RS7 is a seriously athletic sedan. It's powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine that produces 600 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. That's enough power to propel the RS7 from 0-60 mph in just 3.7 seconds. The RS7 also features all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The next-gen BMW 5 Series will reportedly be based on the iNext, which means it'll be electric. But if you're looking for an affordable and luxurious sports sedan, then we recommend considering the 2019 BMW 530i (a much more affordable option). It offers two options: the 340i or 540i, but they're both four-cylinder engines. The 340i will start at $45,000 while the 540i starts at $55,000.

BMW 5 Series Touring 2021

The new BMW 5 Series is shaping up to be a seriously athletic sedan. It was recently spotted lapping the Nurburgring ahead of its 2023 debut, and it looks like it will be a serious competitor to the likes of the BMW 8 Series and BMW S5. Here's a comparison of the new 5 Series to the previous generation BMW 530i. The old car weighed 3,385 pounds and had 220 horsepower. The 2021 BMW 530i weighs 4,021 pounds and has 250 horsepower.

In this test drive on CarGurus from 2001, the driver says that the car handles well but has a little bit too much power for what this car needs. He also says that the steering feels a little too heavy. Compare that to the 2011 review on CarGurus: One reviewer writes: "The suspension settings are firm without being uncomfortable." The steering is precise without being overly heavy.

Porsche Panamera 4S 2011

The new BMW 5 Series is shaping up to be a seriously athletic sedan. The next-generation BMW 5 Series has been spotted lapping the Nurburgring ahead of its debut in 2023. Car gurus suggest that it will be one of the best handling cars in its class. The 2002 and 2003 BMW 530i were already great handling cars, but the new one is expected to be even better. It is also rumored that the new car will have a more powerful engine than the previous versions. The 2005 BMW 530i for sale is still a great car, but it doesn't compare to the new one.