Comparing the 2021 BMW 530i to the 2004 BMW M5.

Prince Menaria

If you think about it, the new BMW 530i actually makes some sense as a successor to the 2004 BMW M5. Sure, it may not be replacing an eight-cylinder car with another eight-cylinder car; instead, it’s taking over the mantle of BMW’s six-cylinder sedan, just like the 2004 M5 took over from the 1995 850Ci.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IK2r7_0hInhG3000
BMW 5 SeriesPrince

S Class Mercedes-Benz (2004)

The 2021 BMW 530i is shaping up to be a seriously athletic sedan. This next-gen BMW 5 Series was recently spotted lapping the Nurburgring ahead of its 2023 debut, and it looks very promising. Compared to the previous generation, the new 5 Series looks like it will be a big step up in terms of performance and handling. Take, for example, the 2002 BMW 530i model.

2015 Mercedes E350

The 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a great car. It's stylish, well-built, and has a comfortable ride. However, it's not perfect. The main drawback of the E-Class is its high price tag. If you're looking for a luxury car that won't break the bank, you might want to consider the BMW 5 Series or the Genesis G80. Both are significantly less expensive than the Mercedes E350 while still delivering an exceptional driving experience.

The new 2020 BMW X6

The 2020 BMW X6 is a stylish and athletic sedan that is sure to turn heads. It is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine that produces 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

The X6 has a base price of $84,900, which does not include destination or handling fees. CarGurus gives the X6 an average price of $88,367, making it one of the most expensive BMWs on the market. Despite its high price tag, the X6 is still one of the most popular BMWs due to its unique style and performance.

2017 Mercedes AMG GT R

The all-new BMW 5 Series Sedan is shaping up to be a seriously athletic sedan. The next-gen BMW 5 Series was recently spotted lapping the Nurburgring ahead of its 2023 debut, and it looks like it's going to be a great car. I've owned a few BMWs in my day, including a 2005 BMW M5, and I have to say that the new 5 Series is looking pretty good.

I'm particularly impressed with the new 8-series, which looks like it will be a great car. However, I'm not sure if it will be able to match the performance of the Mercedes AMG GT R (2017). We'll have to wait and see.

The Audi RS7 for 2019

The 2019 Audi RS7 is a seriously athletic sedan. It's powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine that produces 600 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. That's enough power to propel the RS7 from 0-60 mph in just 3.7 seconds. The RS7 also features all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The next-gen BMW 5 Series will reportedly be based on the iNext, which means it'll be electric. But if you're looking for an affordable and luxurious sports sedan, then we recommend considering the 2019 BMW 530i (a much more affordable option). It offers two options: the 340i or 540i, but they're both four-cylinder engines. The 340i will start at $45,000 while the 540i starts at $55,000.

BMW 5 Series Touring 2021

The new BMW 5 Series is shaping up to be a seriously athletic sedan. It was recently spotted lapping the Nurburgring ahead of its 2023 debut, and it looks like it will be a serious competitor to the likes of the BMW 8 Series and BMW S5. Here's a comparison of the new 5 Series to the previous generation BMW 530i. The old car weighed 3,385 pounds and had 220 horsepower. The 2021 BMW 530i weighs 4,021 pounds and has 250 horsepower.

In this test drive on CarGurus from 2001, the driver says that the car handles well but has a little bit too much power for what this car needs. He also says that the steering feels a little too heavy. Compare that to the 2011 review on CarGurus: One reviewer writes: "The suspension settings are firm without being uncomfortable." The steering is precise without being overly heavy.

Porsche Panamera 4S 2011

The new BMW 5 Series is shaping up to be a seriously athletic sedan. The next-generation BMW 5 Series has been spotted lapping the Nurburgring ahead of its debut in 2023. Car gurus suggest that it will be one of the best handling cars in its class. The 2002 and 2003 BMW 530i were already great handling cars, but the new one is expected to be even better. It is also rumored that the new car will have a more powerful engine than the previous versions. The 2005 BMW 530i for sale is still a great car, but it doesn't compare to the new one.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# 2004 bmw m5# bmw s5# 2021 bmw 530i# bmw 8 series# mercedes benz

Comments / 0

Published by

I like to write and I am good writer

Berkeley, CA
143 followers

More from Prince Menaria

The World On World Photography Day.

To mark World Photography Day today, we’ve been looking through the history of image making to pick out some of the most ground-breaking cameras that have been brought out over the first 200 years of photography, from the view cameras and pinhole cameras that came before them, right up to DSLRs and smartphones in the modern day. As with many other high-tech gadgets, older cameras can be works of art in their own right, so without further ado, here are eight of our favorites!

Read full story

A World Champion's Guide to Pokemon Go!

It’s hard to believe that the 2022 World Championships are just under two years away! But it also means that now is the perfect time to start planning your strategy, with less than 24 months until the competition begins! Whether you’re planning on battling at Worlds or not, it’s important to get in the right mindset before each Pokemon GO event – and we can help you do just that with these tips and tricks on how to battle a challenger in Pokemon GO!

Read full story

Playtonic Warns Yooka-Laylee Fans About the Lil Gator Game Scam.

Have you been looking forward to the release of the upcoming video game Yooka-Laylee? If so, you’re probably aware that it’s been delayed until early 2017 and that developers Playtonic are extending the closed beta program, but you may not know that these same developers recently issued an urgent warning to players about an ongoing scam concerning a game called Lil Gator. Here’s everything you need to know about this fake game and why it’s important to be careful when you’re gaming online.

Read full story

The Upcoming Final Fantasy XIV Update.

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood, Square Enix’s newest expansion to its MMO Final Fantasy XIV, launches July 16th on PC and PS4 in North America and Europe. But before you set off to adventure with the samurai or gun mages, why not get reacquainted with the game’s Island Sanctuary feature? The update launched back in April of 2017 and has since added new ways to play alongside friends old and new in-game! If you missed it the first time around, here’s everything you need to know about the Final Fantasy XIV Island Sanctuary update!

Read full story

What Is Nuclear Fusion? Scientists Achieved Ignition in a Record Shot

What Is Nuclear Fusion? A team of scientists in California has set the record for the most powerful shot of nuclear fusion ever achieved—an incredible 1.3 megajoules, besting the previous record by nearly 10 times. What’s so special about this? Nuclear fusion occurs when the nuclei of two atoms are combined and release energy (which can be harvested) as compared to nuclear fission, which happens when those same two atoms are split apart, generating energy but also harmful radioactive waste products.

Read full story
2 comments

Kendrick Lamar's The Heart Part 5: A Masterclass in Non-Preachy Urgency

The first time I heard The Heart Part 4, the third in Kendrick Lamar’s series of pre-album, state-of-the-union mission statements, I was in the passenger seat of my boyfriend’s car, riding down a highway in rural Virginia on my way to meet up with some friends at the beach.

Read full story

Garena Free Fire MAX Has a New Battle Royale Game Available.

Garena Free Fire Max released their new battle royale game this week. The new game, Nombres para Free Fire (with no spaces), has been on the market for only one day, and many players have enjoyed this game, including myself! Here are five reasons why you should download Nombres para Free Fire today!

Read full story

Review of Taion - Somber, Bold, and Brilliant from Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Somber, Bold, and Brilliant (Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Taion Guide)3rd Xenoblade ChroniclesXenoblade Chronicles 3: Use This to Understand the Story From beginning to end, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is an immersive, beautiful experience that will keep you hooked from beginning to end. If you’re looking for an epic JRPG that’s different from the others you’ve played and are willing to invest dozens of hours in order to see it through, then this game might be just the thing for you!

Read full story

"P.T." Best Video Game

A few weeks ago, gamers across the world started to experience an entirely new fear: that they might never get to play the scariest video game of all time. The playable teaser demo, simply titled P.T., launched on August 12th, and after playing it, many players found themselves completely unable to finish it out of pure terror. At the end of the demo, a trailer revealed that P.T. was actually a teaser for Silent Hills, a brand new entry in the Silent Hill franchise. But what happened between then and now?

Read full story

The Aquarius Full Moon in August is the Ideal Time to End a Relationship, Break Free, or Simply Let Go.

August's Aquarius Full Moon is the Perfect Time for Breaking Up, Breaking Free, or Breaking Down.Prince. The full moon in Aquarius occurs in August, when the sun, Earth, and moon are aligned, causing the lunar orb to appear especially large and bright in the night sky. In astrology, this celestial occurrence is considered one of the most potent times of the year, when our emotions run high, inspiring us to do things we wouldn’t ordinarily have the courage to do on any other day.

Read full story
7 comments

Home Depot's 8 Foot Skeleton for Halloween 2022 is Here!

The 12 foot skeleton that Home Depot started selling in 2015 has proved so popular that the retail giant has decided to release an 8 foot version of their scariest skeleton yet in time for Halloween 2022! We’re getting into specifics, but there’s no doubt that this monster skeleton will be one of the most popular Halloween decorations at Home Depot next year (to say nothing of the many other places you can buy the skeleton online and offline).Read on, and let us start with one of the most important questions...

Read full story

Emmy Nominations: Who Got the Most Nods for 2022?

In the world of television, an Emmy Award nomination can mean the difference between taking home that statuette and watching from home as someone else claims your rightful prize. So what nominees ended up on top this year? Who received the most Emmy nominations in 2022? Let's find out!

Read full story

Westworld Season 4 Episode 3: The Truth Comes Out

Westworld Season 4 Episode 3 revealed the truth about what’s really going on in the park. Dolores and Bernard managed to stay alive long enough to escape the clutches of Delos and make it to the real world, where they could finally discover their true identities as hosts and find out how the park was able to lie to them all this time.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy