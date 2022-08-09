The Aquarius Full Moon in August is the Ideal Time to End a Relationship, Break Free, or Simply Let Go.

August's Aquarius Full Moon is the Perfect Time for Breaking Up, Breaking Free, or Breaking Down. Prince

The full moon in Aquarius occurs in August, when the sun, Earth, and moon are aligned, causing the lunar orb to appear especially large and bright in the night sky. In astrology, this celestial occurrence is considered one of the most potent times of the year, when our emotions run high, inspiring us to do things we wouldn’t ordinarily have the courage to do on any other day.

The Perfect Time to Break Up?

August's Aquarius Full Moon falls on August 8th, just days before the Perseid Meteor Shower hits its peak on August 11-12. The full moon in Aquarius fuels eye-opening brainstorms and encourages you to break free from anything that's no longer serving you. So if you've been feeling stuck in a relationship that's not working, this is the perfect time to break up.

Just be sure to do it before August 11th, when the Lions Gate Portal opens and allows positive energy to flow into your life. A super moon happens every few months and usually appears about 14% larger than normal. A sturgeon moon is an Algonquin term for an extra full moon during the year with three total lunar eclipses in one year, which can occur only once every five years.

The full moon of August 2022 will take place on August 8th at 12:04 AM Eastern Daylight Savings Time.

Is Now The Right Time to Take Control of Your Career?

The full moon in Aquarius on August 8th fuels eye-opening brainstorms that can help you take control of your career. If you've been feeling stuck in a rut, this is the perfect time to break free and explore new opportunities. The Lions Gate Portal will also be open from August 8–12, so make the most of this powerful energy and use it to manifest your deepest desires.

We may not know what they are yet, but don't let that stop you! Take some time to meditate, pray, dream big, think about all the ways life could be better than it is now-and then see what steps you need to take to start making those changes happen.

The great thing about this lunar cycle is that it ends with an excellent moment for healing work: September 5th's new moon in Pisces. With Mars in Gemini and Jupiter (the planet of abundance) on vacation, we're fully supported by benevolent forces as we clear out old habits and release the past to get ready for our future selves.

This month's Aquarius full moon provides us with an excellent opportunity to contemplate taking action—whether it's starting over, breaking up with something or someone old, or figuring out how to fix something that needs fixing. As always, we have plenty of time between now and the next full moon (November 6th) if we need it!

A Chance to Reevaluate Your Friends?

The full moon in Aquarius on August 8th, 2022, will be a "super moon" and will be visible all over the world. This is the perfect time to take a good hard look at your friendships and decide which ones are worth keeping and which ones need to be let go. If you've been feeling trapped in a relationship, this is also an excellent time to break free. The Aquarius full moon is all about breaking down barriers and liberating yourself from whatever (or whoever) is holding you back.

So if you've been wanting to make a change in your life, this is the perfect time to do it. Who knows? Maybe that means freeing yourself from a bad habit or finally standing up for what you believe in. Whatever the case may be, don't wait until November to act; get out there and start living your best life now!

No matter how much we love our friends, sometimes relationships can become unhealthy or toxic. That's where August's Aquarius full moon comes into play. On August 8th, 2022, we have a rare chance to step outside of our comfort zone and reconsider our friendships—both old and new—with clear eyes and an open mind.

Why are you friends with someone? How long have you known them? How often do you see them? Do they share similar values as you? All of these questions can help determine whether or not someone is right for your circle of friends... or not!

Use Astrology to Find Out What's Next?

If you're feeling like it's time for a change, the August Aquarius full moon is the perfect time to make a break. This super moon of August 2022 is all about new beginnings, so why not start fresh? Plus, with the added bonus of the Perseid meteor shower in August 2022, it's sure to be a magical time.

So go ahead and take that leap of faith—you won't regret it! The best thing about this full moon is how supportive it will be when you do decide to take action, which means there's no need to feel anxious at all.

But if the idea of taking any sort of action just doesn't feel right for you yet, then don't worry: The 2019 fall equinox will usher in some major changes on September 23rd that are more than worth waiting for! Until then, enjoy the magic of the Perseid meteor shower in August 2022.