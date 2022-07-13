Westworld Season 4 Episode 3: The Truth Comes Out

Westworld Season 4 Episode 3 revealed the truth about what’s really going on in the park. Dolores and Bernard managed to stay alive long enough to escape the clutches of Delos and make it to the real world, where they could finally discover their true identities as hosts and find out how the park was able to lie to them all this time.

1) We Finally Know Who William Is.

We finally know who William is on Westworld season 4 episode 2. He's a man who has been struggling with his identity for years. William has always been searching for something more, and he thinks he's found it in the form of the hosts. William is a complicated character, and I'm excited to see how his story unfolds in the rest of the season. In The Riddle of the Sphinx, William appears in two separate timelines. In one timeline, we learn that William came from a privileged background as the son of Logan Delos, one of the creators of Westworld.

In another timeline, which takes place many years after these events happenned (it's unclear if this timeline takes place before or after all hell breaks loose), we learn that this might not be true at all. There was never any mention about Logan Delos being pregnant or having kids, so I assume he wasn't even born yet when these events take place. Additionally, it doesn't seem like the neighborhood has any other affluent heirs. These revelations have me questioning everything I thought I knew about William. Is he a somebody from the past? A future version of himself? Or an alternative universe version of himself? Is he even human at all? We still don't know, but I can say that this storyline just got way more interesting.

2) Dolores Has Been Planning This Moment For A Long Time.

We are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Westworld season 4 to see what will happen next. In the last episode, we saw Dolores start to put her plan into action, and it seems like everything is leading up to the big moment in the season finale. We know that she has been planning this for a long time, and we can't wait to see how it all plays out. One thing is for sure though - after Dolores killed Ford at the end of Westworld season 4 episode 2, we are not getting any closer to figuring out what's going on. He had so many questions left unanswered, and there were still some things that he needed to figure out. There were too many mysteries for him to just leave them unfinished before he died.

But now, who knows? Dolores might have made sure that he never came back from the dead. If this is the case, then it will be a major setback for us because no one else knew as much about the park as Ford did. It's also possible that William might be able to help fill in some of these gaps, but with Dolores killing him at the end of Westworld season 4 episode 2, we'll never know. The only other person who really knew anything was Arnold, but his death means that he will never return either (assuming you believe Bernard when he says they got rid of him). That leaves us without much information and very few people on our side. I'm hopeful though, because Westworld Season 4 Episode 3 should be around here soon!

3) Bernard Knows Too Much About Delos.

The third episode of Westworld season four, The Mother of Exiles, is all about Bernard. We learn that he knows more about Delos than anyone else, and he's been keeping it a secret. Bernard is caught in the middle of a power struggle between Charlotte and Dolores, and he's not sure who to trust. Meanwhile, Maeve is on a mission to find her daughter, and she'll stop at nothing to get to her.

Westworld Season Four is shaping up to be the most exciting season yet. Fans are already asking themselves when will Westworld season 4 release date? The first three episodes were released on April 22nd, 2019. It's unclear how many episodes there will be this season; however, fans can expect 10-12 episodes if they're anything like last year. Let's hope we don't have to wait too long for another installment!

4) Humans Are The Weakest Link In Any Rebellion.

We all know that the weakest link in any chain is always the human element. And, in Westworld season 4 episode 2, we see this play out in a big way. With Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Charlotte (Tessa Thompson) teaming up to take down Delos, it's only a matter of time before they're betrayed by someone within their own ranks. And, sure enough, that's exactly what happens.

When Charlotte confronts Bernard about his secrets, he quickly realizes that she's been working with Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) all along. At first, I thought that her betrayal was just part of her plan. But then I realized that it could have been something more personal too. Maybe Bernard had done something bad to her in the past? Either way, at least now I know why she was so eager to leave his company after having started out as such an asset to him! It'll be interesting to see how this unfolds. There are so many possibilities for where things can go from here.

For example, will Bernard kill Charlotte when he sees her next? Or will he confront Dolores instead and find out what happened between them when she visited him in the Mesa Hub? Honestly, there are just so many ways this story can unfold! Regardless of what does happen, though, it seems like Bernard is not the biggest threat to our heroes. That honor goes to James Delos (Peter Mullan). After waking up from being shot by William (Ed Harris), James becomes very aware of everything that has transpired while he was in a coma. He also finds out that Robert Ford gave away his shares, which means there's no stopping him anymore! All he needs now is an army and people won't stand a chance against him. As much as I would love for William or Logan (Ben Barnes) to stand up against James, they don't seem like they're interested in fighting back.